5 Essential Sinestro Comic Books to Read Ahead of his DCU Debut in Lanterns

The DC Universe continues to expand its cosmic horizons with the recent casting of The Blacklist’s Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro in the upcoming series Lanterns. This casting marks a pivotal moment for DC Studios’ television ambitions, as Sinestro stands as one of the most complex antagonists in comic book history. Originally the greatest of all Green Lanterns before becoming their most formidable enemy, Sinestro’s journey from decorated hero to feared tyrant has captivated readers for generations, earning him a place among DC’s most compelling villains. While details about Thomsen’s portrayal remain largely under wraps, his dual nature means he could appear both as a direct foe or a reluctant ally.

The upcoming series, which stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, promises to blend police procedural elements with cosmic superhero adventure. Following a veteran Corps member and a new recruit as they investigate a mystery that begins on Earth before expanding into a galaxy-spanning conspiracy, Lanterns seems perfectly positioned to explore the rich mythology of the Green Lantern Corps. For those eager to understand Sinestro’s complex character’s rich history and potential role in the show, here are five essential comic book storylines that showcase why the original Yellow Lantern remains one of DC’s most fascinating characters:

Sinestro’s Origin & Fall

(Green Lantern Vol. 2 #7)

Writer John Broome and artist Gil Kane’s groundbreaking issue introduces Sinestro in what would become one of the most influential single issues in Green Lantern history. The story reveals how Sinestro, once the Green Lantern of Korugar and the Corps’ most decorated officer, twisted his noble mission into tyrannical rule. His justification – that absolute control was necessary for perfect order – established the fascinating moral complexity that would define the character.

The issue also introduces the Weaponers of Qward, who help Sinestro forge his yellow power ring after his banishment, creating the iconic visual dichotomy between green willpower and yellow fear that has defined Green Lantern mythology ever since. This origin story’s exploration of how good intentions can lead to villainy could provide rich thematic material for Lanterns, particularly in examining the fine line between maintaining order and imposing control.

Secret Origin

(Green Lantern Vol. 4 #29-35)

Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis’s modern reimagining of Green Lantern revolutionized Sinestro’s backstory by deeply exploring his relationship with Hal Jordan. The storyline shows Sinestro not just as Hal’s mentor but as his friend, demonstrating how the greatest Green Lantern’s fall from grace wasn’t a simple matter of corruption but a tragic consequence of his uncompromising vision for a better universe. Through flashbacks and parallel narratives, Johns weaves a complex tale showing how Sinestro’s methods on Korugar became increasingly extreme while his intentions remained arguably noble. Reis’s artwork brilliantly captures Sinestro’s transformation from Hal’s proud mentor to his archnemesis, with subtle changes in his bearing and expression telling as much story as the dialogue. Lanterns could draw from this arc to explore the complex history between Hal and his former mentor.

Emerald Dawn

(Green Lantern: Emerald Dawn II #1-6)

Writers Keith Giffen and Gerard Jones, alongside artist M.D. Bright, crafted this essential 1991 miniseries that provides the definitive exploration of Sinestro’s mentorship of Hal Jordan. The story shows Sinestro taking rookie Lantern Hal under his wing, implementing a harsh training regimen that reveals both Sinestro’s brilliance as a teacher and the dangerous rigidity of his philosophy. Through their training sessions, we see how Sinestro’s insistence on perfect control clashes with Hal’s more instinctive approach to the ring, setting up their eventual rivalry.

The series is particularly notable for showing Sinestro at his most complex – neither hero nor villain, but a dedicated Corps member whose methods foreshadow his eventual fall. Given Lanterns‘ focus on the dynamic between veteran and rookie Green Lanterns, this story offers crucial insights into the training of new Corps members and the mentorship responsibilities.

Sinestro Corps War

(Green Lantern Vol. 4 #21-25, Green Lantern Corps Vol. 2 #14-19)

This massive crossover event redefined Sinestro’s threat level and revolutionized Green Lantern mythology. Crafted by writers Geoff Johns, Dave Gibbons, and Peter Tomasi (with artists Ivan Reis, Patrick Gleason, and Ethan Van Sciver), the story arc follows Sinestro creating his own Corps based on the power of fear, introducing concepts like the emotional spectrum and the various Lantern Corps that would shape DC cosmic stories for years to come.

The introduction of Parallax as the Sinestro Corps’ entity and the authorization of lethal force for Green Lanterns demonstrated how Sinestro’s actions forced the Corps to compromise its principles. The storyline’s epic scale, from battles on Earth to conflicts on sentient planets like Mogo, established Sinestro as a threat capable of challenging not just individual Green Lanterns – but the entire Corps.

Sinestro’s Law

(Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #1-7)

Robert Venditti and artist Rafa Sandoval’s arc represents the culmination of Sinestro’s long-standing ambition to replace the Green Lantern Corps with his own force built on fear. The story shows Sinestro at the height of his power, having successfully established his Yellow Corps as the dominant peacekeeping force in the universe. His creation of the Fear Engine – a massive construct that amplifies his powers by feeding on the fear of entire populations – demonstrates both the scope of his ambition and the depths of his conviction that fear is necessary for cosmic order.

Sandoval’s artwork brings a cinematic scale to the proceedings, particularly in the final confrontation between Hal and Sinestro. While this level of cosmic conflict might be beyond Lanterns‘ initial scope, the story’s exploration of how Sinestro’s influence extends beyond his physical presence could inspire how the show depicts his far-reaching impact on the Corps and the universe at large.

Lanterns is in production with an estimated air date sometime in 2026, on HBO and Max.