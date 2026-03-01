5 Reasons You Need to Be Reading Absolute Wonder Woman

While the entire Absolute line has been a major success for DC Comics, few books have achieved the popularity and critical acclaim of Absolute Wonder Woman. This series was one of the first titles to launch the Absolute Universe, and in the past year and a half, readers everywhere have taken to it. Absolute Wonder Woman has dominated the sales charts, its issues consistently showing up as one of the top 20 comics sold every month. While the mainline Wonder Woman book has its detractors, almost everyone agrees that Absolute Wonder Woman is one of Diana’s best books in years.

But what is it about this book that has enraptured fans so much? What does it do so differently compared to the main Wonder Woman series that gives the Absolute version that special touch? Maybe it has to do with the consistently great art and writing (Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman are an absolute dream team). Or maybe it has to do with Diana’s cool weaponry or her allies and enemies. There are plenty of reasons Absolute Wonder Woman is an amazing series, so read on to discover 5 that’ll sway you if you haven’t checked it out yet.

5. Her Weapons/Magic

In the Absolute Universe, Diana was raised in Hell by the witch Circe instead of on Themyscira. As such, she’s much more well-versed in magic. She’s able to cast spells that have deafened cities and allowed Wonder Woman to grow to the size of skyscrapers. Not to mention her mystical weaponry, she’s got a lasso that can make people feel the pain of their sins and another that can transmogrify whoever is bound by it. Absolute Wonder Woman has so many tricks up her sleeve, it’s always exciting to see what else she has up her sleeve.

4. The Supporting Cast

Absolute Wonder Woman inspires hope in everyone she meets, and though she’s only been an active hero for a few months, she’s got a handful of followers. Steve Trevor, Barbara Minerva, and the Candy sisters, Etta and Gia. They all come from different walks of life, from military to academia, but no matter their specialty, they have all pitched in to help Wonder Woman when she needs them. I know a lot of people are wondering who’s going to win the shipping wars between Barbara and Steve, but honestly, I just love that Diana has so many supportive friends.

3. The Villains

They say a hero is only as good as their bad guys, and Absolute Wonder Woman has a hell of a lot of great antagonists. The main villain of this series is National Security Adviser Veronica Cale, who positively hates Wonder Woman and has been working to take her out by any means necessary. In addition to big-name villains like Doctor Poison and Giganta, Diana’s even faced off against Zatanna (albeit briefly). Thompson’s choices of villains so far in this series have been amazing, and I’m quite excited to see what other foes she has in mind for the future.

2. The Epic Designs/Artwork

The artists who have worked on this series have all been great. I love everything Sherman has done in this series, from Diana’s costume to the designs of the Greek Gods. Everything just feels epic and mythic, but fresh and original. And of course, Sherman isn’t the only artist who’s done great work here, as artists like Mattia De Iulis and Matías Bergara have filled in with stories that capture the same dynamic spirit everyone loves about this series. Rarely has this series ever missed when it comes to art, and the proof is in the pages.

1. Wonder Woman’s Amazing Compassion

I could highlight Wonder Woman’s ass-kicking nature or charming personality. But I think what everyone really loves about this book is Diana’s incredible compassion. The Absolute Universe’s books are all about exploring who these characters are at their core, and at Diana’s core is a person who loves everyone and everything. Whether it’s protecting scared kids or going to Hell and back to save a monster, Diana’s empathy for others is boundless. It’s just great that what’s driving this book isn’t magic or fighting, but the loving spirit of a hero who believes in all of us.

