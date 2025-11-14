Why Batman and Wonder Woman’s Absolute Crossover Will Change Everything

In just a few short weeks, DC Comics’ new, fan-favorite incarnations of Batman and Wonder Woman are coming together for a crossover that’s poised to take the Absolute Universe into a dynamic new era. The Absolute imprint just hit its first anniversary a month ago and so far, the heroes have had to navigate Darkseid’s twisted Earth all on their own. But that changes in December and January, when the creative teams for Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman come together for a two-part team-up that will change everything in their world.

This, of course, isn’t the first Absolute Universe crossover, as that honor goes to Absolute Evil #1, a one-shot story that focused on this world’s villains. Together, people like National Security Adviser Veronica Cale and the elusive billionaire known only as the Joker assembled to form their world’s ‘Justice League’ and protect the corrupt status quo that’s benefited them all. They’ve vowed to work together to stop the rise of heroes threatening the natural order, but even their resources aren’t prepared for the explosion of change that Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman are about to set off.

Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman are Coming Together for an Epic Team-Up

It was at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that news first broke about the first legit crossover between two Absolute Universe titles. It all begins with December’s Absolute Wonder Woman #15, which sees Diana venture to Gotham City to investigate the Mark of Hecate at a crime scene and help Batman solve a series of strange murders. And in January, the fun continues in Absolute Batman #16, which sees Bruce seek out Wonder Woman’s aid fixing Waylon Jones’ transformation into Killer Croc, a mission that’s gonna take both of them straight to literal hell.

Now that’s a great set-up for a crossover. It’s not stepping on the narratives of either comic, and it has the potential to build on both titles very well. But despite the cool factor of the crossover, one does have to ask, why did the powers that be choose to have Batman and Wonder Woman for the first crossover? No slight to either one, but there could have been a combination of any characters. Flash and Green Lantern, Superman and Wonder Woman, or even Batman and Martian Manhunter (you know that would have gotten delightfully weird fast).

We have to understand that the masterminds behind the Absolute Universe aren’t doing this or anything else as a novelty. As cool as the storylines and developments have been so far, the creators contributing to this initiative have made it clear that what we’re seeing is the result of very meticulous planning. They’re telling a grand story about how heroism can rise and thrive in a world fundamentally opposed to it. It’s no wonder why this crossover is following Absolute Evil. Just as that story established the difficulty, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman will establish how heroes can prevail.

The Absolute Universe is Approaching Its Big Inflection Point

You know why Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman are two of the most well-received Absolute comics? And no, it’s not because of the hype moments or ‘aura’. It’s because Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman are stories about going against the power structures of their world and doing what’s right, even when you’re one lone person in the face of a giant. Whether it’s Bruce fighting against the machinations of a cruel billionaire or Diana liberating the detainees of a secret prison, these books, more than any other in the Absolute line, are the ones resonating with readers.

So yes, these two books deserve to crossover and it’s the smartest play the Absolute line could make. For the first time, the Absolute Universe’s two most public-facing heroes dedicated to fighting the natural order are going to team up. And while there’s bound to be difficulties (Bruce can be tough to deal with sometimes), these two are going to realize how much of a better chance they have at tackling the problems of their world by pooling their resources. What the Absolute Justice League has done out of necessity, the Absolute heroes will do out of true altruism.

Now I know that there’s no crossover or team-up that’s been announced beyond the Absolute Wonder Woman/Absolute Batman one. However, all of the Absolute heroes coming together is a given; it’s only a matter of time. But what’s nice is that we can actually see this develop naturally. It’s not DC Comics saying ‘Alright, it’s crossover time, mash ‘em together’. We’re getting a crossover that makes narrative sense, one that will open up this world and push these characters to grow together and become something the Absolute Universe needs; a light to fight back against the darkness of this world.

When he created the Absolute Universe, Darkseid thought he had taken away the heroes’ greatest advantages. But that’s not true. Because more than anything else, these heroes have depended on each other. And now, with Batman and Wonder Woman’s first meeting, this world’s heroes are going to see the change they can bring by seeking each other out and working together. It might be some time before all of the heroes find one another, but Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman’s first crossover is going to be the beginning of a new age for the Absolute Universe.

Are you excited about Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman's first crossover?