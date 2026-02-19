5 Unbelievable Superman Covers That Will Shock You

He’s arguably the greatest superhero ever created, but Superman’s history has more than a few shocking covers in it. I don’t think there’s a comic book fan alive who isn’t even somewhat familiar with Action Comics #1 and its depiction of the Man of Steel hoisting a car over his head. But that’s just one of numerous iconic Superman art pieces. There are also famous covers like Superman #75 or All-Star Superman #1. But as well-regarded as those Superman covers are, there are more than a few that are famous, or infamous rather, for the things that they depict.

I’m a huge Superman stan, but even I have to admit some of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s covers over the years, especially from the older eras of comic books, are incredibly bizarre. LikeAction Comics #593 and how it shows Clark Kent locking lips with Big Barda while Mister Miracle watches helplessly. Or how Action Comics #289 features Superman embracing a woman that Supergirl notes looks almost exactly like her. There are so many good covers in Superman’s incredibly rich history, but if you want to see a handful of some truly outrageous ones, keep reading on.

5. Action Comics #593

I swear, every time I look at this cover, I get the ick. It’s bad enough to see Superman locking lips with Big Barda while Mister Miracle watches from the sidelines, but the context makes this cover so much worse. Superman and Barda are under mind control by a villain appropriately enough named Sleez, who wants the two to shoot a porno so that he can use the profits to finance an army to fight Darkseid (seriously). I don’t think anyone wants to see Superman cucking another hero while neither Clark nor Bard is even aware of what they’re doing.

4. Action Comics #289

Speaking of creepy hook-ups, Action Comics #289’s cover has Superman embracing a new love interest named Luma Lynai. Shipping issues aside, it’s a relatively harmless cover. But what takes it into extremely bizarre territory is Supergirl, who offers up her own commentary and notes how much Luma looks like an older version of her. Why? Why even bring that up? And yes, it gets weirder in the story itself, where Superman goes on a brief description about how marrying cousins was illegal on Krypton. Not sure what the creators here were thinking, and I’m not sure I want to know.

3. Action Comics #466

Lex Luthor is a devious guy, but how evil is he exactly? Well, Action Comics #466 answers that question. Superman’s greatest nemesis has transformed DC’s heroes into children, and after dispatching Batman and the Flash, he goes after Superman (or Superboy, rather). Lex is merciless as the full-grown man delivers a punch square to the inexperienced Boy of Steel. The story itself reveals this was just an illusion brought on by hypnosis. I’m not as surprised that Lex would punch a kid, but I am kind of surprised DC Comics let this cover through with no problem.

2. Superman’s Girl Friend Lois Lane #106

Superman’s Girl Friend Lois Lane #106 was admittedly trying to go for something progressive and empathetic. But the execution, well, it’s not exactly great. Taking after John Howard Griffin’s Black Like Me, Lois has Superman use the Plastimold to transform her into a Black woman. While I can see the reference and know that Lois was trying to broaden her understanding, it is so incredibly uncomfortable to see Lois impersonating another race. It might have come from a good place, but there’s a reason people point to this as one of the most unbelievable Superman covers.

1. Action Comics #58

Superman is a great character, but even he wasn’t immune to having his image co-opted to push a messaging antithetical to his character. Action Comics #58 depicts Superman operating a printing press to produce flyers advertising war bonds. But these posters included an offensive name and depiction of the Japanese people. It was a different time, yes, but that doesn’t make it acceptable. Superman is supposed to embody the best of us all and stand against bigotry and hatred, so it’s a real shame he has a cover in his history that serves to divide instead of unite.

What's the most shocking Superman cover you've ever seen?