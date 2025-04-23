Absolute Wonder Woman #7 is a Triumph of the Gods (Review)

Play video

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 switched gears from the surface-world focus and delved into Diana’s relationship with the Gods, but we see in The Lady or The Tiger part 2 that was really only scratching the surface. Absolute Wonder Woman paints a vivid picture of who Diana thinks she is, who the Gods see her as, and who she actually is, and to achieve all that in one issue is absurdly impressive, let alone to do so in simply stunning fashion. Absolute Wonder Woman #7 might just be one of my favorite issues of a series that has continually set the bar since its debut, and it only seems to be getting better.

The Lady or The Tiger part 1 set up a showdown with Hades with extremely personal stakes, but part 2 quickly establishes that the showdown isn’t going to happen as you might expect. Kelly Thompson is one of the best at mining the past to recontextualize the present, and once again, that is achieved brilliantly throughout the issue.

Diana’s relationship with the Gods has been equal parts valuable and contentious, and Thompson adds even more complexities to the equation with Hades, Persephone, and Hecate. That said, they never outshine Diana and are always used to build her up in some way rather than steal the spotlight. It’s all additive, and by extension, provides even more layers to Circe and Diana’s bond.

The story of The Lady and The Tiger is brought back into focus at several points throughout the issue, and each time, the viewpoint of that story from both Circe and Diana changes ever so slightly. By the time the point clicks into place, the characters and the reader are brought to the same point of understanding, and it changes how you look at the story’s ending completely, bringing the story full circle in an incredibly satisfying way.

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 also holds the distinction of being one of the best-looking issues in the series to date, which couldn’t be a bigger compliment given how stunning this book has been since the very beginning. Mattia De Iulis and Becca Carey deliver a master class in setting mood and tension, and then shift to all-out stunning brutality when the scene shifts to the battlefield. There’s a majestic quality to the Gods that makes them truly feel otherworldly, but in most cases, there’s also far more to them than initially meets the eye.

As for that final showdown with Hades, it absolutely delivers, and I’m not sure you can get owned more than Hades does by Diana, and moments of hope and tragedy are also laced all the way through. Absolute Wonder Woman #7 is a triumph and deserves all the praise.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

Released on April 23, 2025

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Mattia De Iulis

Letters by Becca Carey

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 is in comic stores now.

