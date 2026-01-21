7 Avengers Villains More Powerful Than They Seem

The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and have more than earned that appellation. In fact, an argument can be made that they are the universe’s mightiest heroes. The team is made up of the best heroes (and sometimes villains) on the planet, working together to defeat every threat thrown at them. The Avengers battle the greatest enemies in the universe, having saved all of existence numerous times. Their villains are some of the most well-known characters in comics, like Thanos, Loki, Doctor Doom, and Ultron, enemies that are known for being extremely powerful. Most of the Avengers’ foes are teambusters, and definitely look and feel the part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there are other Avengers foes who don’t look or feel like powerhouses that a hundred perfect are. They challenge the team on a regular basis and have shown just how formidable they can be. These seven Avengers villains are much more powerful than they seem, again proving that looks can be deceiving.

7) Enchantress

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Avengers battle plenty of formidable female supervillains, but the one who gets overlooked the most is Enchantress. Amora is an Asgardian sorcereress, having helped found the Masters of Evil while try to work her magic over Thor and the rest of Asgard. She has the common Asgardian superhuman capabilities, and has been studying magic created for and by gods for millennia. She’s also extremely crafty, able to outsmart even the most cunning heroes. She’s not a goddess, but she’s basically powerful enough to be one and if she really put her mind to it, she can take down most superhero teams with little trouble.

6) Radioactive Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Radioactive Man has been around since the Silver Age and is easily one of the most underrated villains out there. He’s a walking nuclear reactor, able to control radioactivity of all kinds. He’s strong enough to punch it out with Thor, and recently was able to thrash him even though he had the power of the Odin Force and magical weapons that made the Asgardian more powerful than before. His radioactive powers are the most interesting and what sits him apart. He can control and create radiation of all kinds, making him the perfect foe for anyone. He can basically make himself into a walking radiation leak, killing anyone without radiation protective equipment or a superpower that could trump the energy waves. He’s one of the most dangerous humans on the planet, but he rarely gets talked about.

5) The Hood

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hood is an amazing villain, with power that everyone underappreciates. Parker Robbins found a magical cloak, which allowed him to teleport and became the Hood. However, the villain would learn that the cloak was more powerful than anyone imagined, allowing him to transform into a powerful demon form. He was also extremely intelligent and charismatic, allowing him to become a leader of the B and C-list villains of New York City before joining the Cabal and the Superhero Initiative while Norman Osborn was in control of it. Just looking at it him — a regular dude in a cool cloak with two .45 caliber pistols — you wouldn’t expect him to be a demon-powered bruiser who has held the Infinity Gauntlet in the past by beating the Avengers and their allies over and over again.

4) Graviton

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Garviton is a villain who control one of the four fundamental forces of the universe. He’s usually taken out pretty quickly in battle, but that’s because he’s not smart enough to realize how powerful he really is. Gravity is one of the weaker fundamental forces, but it can still be used for basically anything. Graviton, with the right training and focus, could destroy anyone in his way. He can crush nearly anyone, or just stop allowing gravity to hold them down, sending into the depths of space. He could also, conceivably, create a black hole, meaning if he really felt like it, he could end any planet he wants. He’s a truly frightening villain, and can be made into a perfect universe-challenging villain with a little work.

3)Absorbing Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Absorbing Man has been a member of several powerful Marvel supervillains teams, often acting as the big dumb muscle. Crusher Creel was given his absorbing powers, as well as vast superhuman strength, durability, and his magical ball and chain, by Loki to fight Thor and has been running around robbing banks and getting punched in the face ever since. Creel’s powers are usually used for simple things because he’s a simple man, but if he was smarter, he would be much more powerful, as his powers allow him to become anything he touches. In various Marvel futures, we’ve seen a much smarter Absorbing Man kill loads of heroes with his powers alone. He’s way more formidable than he seems and can tear through all kinds of heroes.

2) Count Nefaria

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Count Nefaria was a Maggia (think superpowered mafia) boss who got tired of getting smacked around by the heroes, and gave himself ion energy powers. In the Marvel Universe, ion energy usually makes people into energy beings that are basically indestructible and amazing strong, with different people having different powers. Nefaria defeated one of the most powerful Avengers rosters (which included Cap, Iron Man, Thor, Wonder Man, Beast, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and several more of the best Avengers ever) all by himself, and was even able to take down both the Avengers and the Thunderbolts. We haven’t seen him in ages, but he’s guy who can knock out Thor and Wonder Man, which is something that few villains have been able to do.

1) Kang the Conqueror

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ most overpowered villains, but a lot of fans have never really seen how powerful he is. Kang the Conqueror has spent his life conquering enemies from across time, and has been able to travel across the multiverse and kill the Avengers. Basically, every hero and villain has been killed somewhere in the multiverse by Kang. This might not seem like such a big deal, but Kang is an honorable man when it comes to fighting, and has killed every single one of them in battle, on his own. That’s the true power level of Kang, making him one of the most deadly villains in comics.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!