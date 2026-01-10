7 DC Comics Moments You Missed This Week (1/7)

It’s a new year for DC Comics, and it has started with a bang! 2026 promises a lot of big things for the DC Universe, from the conclusion of DC K.O. to the exciting start of DC Next Level. But we can’t get ahead of ourselves because the year has only begun. After December closed out with an unfortunate fifth week where we got absolutely no new DC Comics books, we were back in action with the first Wednesday in January. And DC did not disappoint, kicking this year off right with several pulse-pounding issues.

As a DC fan, I love it when several of my favorite titles drop on the same day. And on January 7th, 2026, we got a lot of them. Batman, Absolute Superman, Adventures of Superman: The Book of El, and so many more, each one with a moment or development that deserves a highlight. From the Justice League getting robbed blind to Absolute Superman coming face-to-face with his world’s deadly Hawkman, there are a lot of things you might have missed if you skipped out on reading this week, so scroll down to see all of this week’s highlights.

7. The Justice League is Robbed

The Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League miniseries concluded this week with its sixth issue, and things looked dire for the titular duo’s crew. They’d successfully stolen the Power Bank from the League, but were confronted by Black Adam and a coterie of supervillains. Thankfully, it was all part of the plan as the objective of the heist was never the Power Bank, but the contents of the League’s trophy room. In all the chaos, Cheshire and Cheetah’s crew were able to make off with every relic on the Watchtower, some worth hundreds of millions.

6. DC Debuts a New Green Lantern

Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Superman swan song, Adventures of Superman: Book of El, continues with an epic chapter that sees Superman and his future descendants on the ropes from Clark’s rival, Kryl-Ux. Using a Sun-Eater, Kryl-Ux attempts to steal the Dark Star Ring, aka the Will of Olgrun, from Rowan Kent, the defender of Lanternholm. Rowan is forced to sacrifice the Dark Star Ring in combat with the Sun-Eater, but her amazing demonstration of will earns her a genuine Power Ring, making her the first Green Lantern in years. It may be an alternate future, but it’s a powerful moment.

5. Absolute Hawkman Challenges Superman

Absolute Superman #15 was a fresh start for DC’s newest Man of Steel, who’d finally beaten Ra’s al Ghul and Lazarus. Superman is now a public-facing hero, spreading kindness and changing the world with good deeds and heroism. However, not everyone is happy to see the Man of Steel embracing his destiny. In the final page of this week’s issue, Kal-El is confronted by Absolute Hawkman, the lapdog of the Justice League, who isn’t too pleased at how Superman is messing with the status quo. Given how Hawkman dispatched Oliver Queen, things with Superman are about to get messy.

4. Absolute Obsidian Debuts

The conniving Hector Hammond has been working long and hard to contain and profit from the cosmic horror of Absolute Green Lantern, and in the series’ 10th issue, he’s created his masterpiece. Using Evergreen resident Todd Rice as a test subject, Hammond has Rice completely encased in the same material from Hal Jordan’s Black Hand, which transforms Rice into a monster. Rice is now a cosmic horror lacking any of the humanity that once inhabited Todd. But that suits Hammond just fine now that he has a weapon he can aim straight at the Absolute Green Lantern Jo Mullein.

3. DC Introduces Alfred Wayne

DC K.O.: Knightfight #3 sees Batman continue his unique journey to the Heart of Apokolips. Because of his steadfast refusal to fight simulated versions of his Robins, the Heart has switched up Batman’s challenge. Instead of sending him to a reality to face off against a fully-grown Robin, in this case Damian, the Heart constructs a reality where Damian has saved Gotham and eliminated all crime from the city. Not only that, but this Damian has been able to settle down and have a son named Alfred, forcing Batman choose between his desires and Damian’s child.

To get closer to Dr. Annika Zeller, Bruce Wayne took her out on a date in Batman #5. Unfortunately, the two were hounded by killers on motorcycles (not to mention a mysterious assassin known as the Ojo). Bruce kept Annika safe, but the Ojo kept pursuing them until she was chased off by Robin. Ever the overconfident youngster, Damian refers to Batman as ‘Father’ instead of Bruce, unaware that Batman is on a date and that Annika heard Damian. What’s worse? Not mentioning you have kids or Batman’s identity being leaked to someone he’s not sure he trusts?

1. Absolute Deathstroke Debuts

We got an extra goody this month with Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1. Though most of the story deals with the Joker and his secret past with Dr. Amadeus Arkham and Arkham Asylum, we do get a bit of story set in the modern-day. Jack Grimm V is working hard on a plan to eliminate Batman, preparing to release an army of abominations on Gotham. But Joker’s real secret weapon is actually the Absolute Universe’s Deathstroke, who Joker has waiting in the wings to take out Batman when the Joker decides the time has come.

What was your favorite moment from DC Comics January 7th releases?