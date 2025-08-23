These 7 DC Series Are Begging for an Omnibus Edition

DC comics has pulled out all the stops with giving it’s fans collected editions they’ve wanted for a long time. We mean, of course, the Omnibus collection, DC’s large format, high quality, full color hardcover editions reprinting single issue comics in one collection. DC has been announcing quite a few Omnibus offerings, giving readers one of the best formats for some of their favorite characters and stories. But while DC has given readers many great collections, every fan has characters and stories they’d still like to see get the treatment. From beloved classics to series that are incredible by maybe a little overlooked, we’ve put together a list of what we’d like to see get an Omnibus collection from the publisher.

While some of the characters on our list may already have Omnibus collections featuring other stories, these are tales we think really need the treatment. They’re just too good not to have them.

1) Swamp Thing by Alan Moore

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who isn’t a fan of Alan Moore’s work on Swamp Thing. For many, it’s the definitive Swamp Thing story which makes it easily one of the collections that absolutely needs an Omnibus. Moore’s Swamp Thing was a huge turning point for the character, seeing a full revamp of the character and his origin and remains iconic to this day.

With Swamp Thing in the mainline DC Universe and the character continuing to grow in popularity, it only makes sense that this extremely pivotal story get the highest quality treatment possible.

2) Green Arrow by Chuck Dixon

Likely the most under appreciated sidekick in DC, Connor Hawke had a short era as Green Arrow. For around 40 issues, Connor operated as the new Green Arrow, giving readers a deeper exploration of the character as well as offering something new and unique to the overall Green Arrow story. However, in the years since Connor’s time as the Emerald Archer, the collected story is almost impossible to find. Giving this underrated run its own Ominibus would be a great way to see it get the appreciation it deserves.

3) Red Robin the Complete Series

While there is an Omnibus for Robin, it’s Tim Drake’s solo series that sees the best Robin break away from the rest of the Bat Family to find the presumed-dead Bruce Wayne that fans would really love to see. While the series from Chris Yost and Fabian Nicieza isn’t especially long at just 26 issues, it’s a really interesting exploration of Tim Drake as a character with an identity of his own, something that we haven’t really seen in DC since. It’s also just a genuinely great run that deserves to be appreciated in the highest quality possible.

4) Animal Man by Jamie Delano

While the Grant Morrison run of the book is the definitive version by a lot of fans, and a cult run by Jeff Lemire is also much-loved, Animal Man has quite the legacy. One of the best periods of his history was when Jamie Delano took the title over during the rise of Vertigo comics. Beginning in the story arc “Flesh and Blood,” Animal Man turns into a body horror book and goes further and further with every issue. It’s a run that holds up incredibly well and would make for a great Omnibus.

5) Hellblazer by Simon Spurrier

A critical hit for DC, John Constantine, Hellblazer, and it’s sequel series John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, have gone on to both be fan favorites. While Constantine is no stranger to the Omnibus treatment (Jamie Delano’s John Constantine, Hellblazer run has gotten two, the most recent having been released in July 2025, not mention the Omnibus of Garth Ennis’ Hellblazer) we think that Spurrier’s run would be a great addition as well. Fans can’t get enough of the petty dabbler of the dark arts and it makes perfect sense. This would be right at home with the original.

6) Mister Miracle by Jack Kirby and Tom King

Two of the most different takes on Mister Miracle would be perfect collected in the same book. The original legendary take from Jack Kirby paired next to the contemporary classic by Tom King would be excellent. As the most popular versions of the character and neither series being long enough for one by themselves, putting them in one volume would be the perfect route and give readers a genuine feast.

Seeing the switch from the Silver Age to the modern age in the same book could be a new hit for DC. Some fans may just want another Fourth World collection, but this could be a fun twist on a classic.

7) Year One Collection

An all encompassing Omnibus that might be the most out there but that we’d love to see anyway would be a collection of every “Year One” story. With plenty of origins retold within the pages of a Year One format, collecting them in one book would be great for new readers to dive into, particularly in this high quality format.

Beginning with “Batman: Year One” and continuing to this day with “Mister Terrific: Year One,” there are more than enough to make this an absolutely incredible collection. Realistically, this would probably have to be multiple volumes but having everything put together in one general format would just be a dream come true.

What Omnibus do you want from DC? Let us know your thoughts.