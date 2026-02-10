7 Iconic Characters Introduced In X-Men Comics

The X-Men made their Marvel Comics debut in 1963 from the creative team of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Following the introduction of the Fantastic Four and Avengers, the X-Men were different because these were heroes born with their powers being taken in by a powerful psychic named Professor X to teach them how to use their powers and become forces for good. This led to later storylines where humans began to fear them because mutants were “different,” and then even later, when Chris Claremont helped turn them into a metaphor for minorities in society.

Along the way, Marvel’s Mutants also helped introduce some iconic Marvel characters into the comic book line. Here is a look at seven iconic Marvel Comics characters who debuted in X-Men comics.

7) The Stranger

Image Courtesy of Marvel

If there is one character that seems shocking to debut in the X-Men comics, it is the Stranger. He has nothing to do with mutants, but he is a cosmic being who debuted in X-Men #11 in 1965. He is an amoral scientist who experiments on the oddities of the universe, and he was antagonistic towards the X-Men in that issue, as he was curious about the mutants on Earth, and approached the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants first. As one of the Gigantian Eternals, he has mostly been used in stories with the cosmic Marvel Universe rather than mutants, and that debut was his only real contact with the X-Men.

6) Lilandra

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lilandra was the Majestrix of the Shi’ar Empire, and while she has been a long-time ally and romantic partner to Professor X, her debut came with a lot more animosity. She debuted in X-Men #97, but her biggest moment early on was when the Shi’ar Empire came to judge and execute Jean Grey for the actions of the Phoenix. That didn’t go well for the X-Men, but eventually, the two sides began working together. When the X-Men began to have more sci-fi adventures in space, it was usually by the side of Lilandra and her Shi’ar Empire.

5) Quicksilver

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Quicksilver made his debut in X-Men #4 as a member of Magneto’s first version of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. In that comic, he was revealed as the brother of the Scarlet Witch, and later, they were revealed to be Magneto’s children. However, it turned out much later that Magneto was not their father, as they were actually orphans who were given their powers by the High Evolutionary and disguised their origins as mutants. He has since been a member of the Avengers, and even a villain again, but it all began in the pages of X-Men comics.

4) Ka-Zar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most surprising debuts in X-Men comics is that of Ka-Zar of the Savage Land. This actually happened very early on in X-Men #10 when the mutants headed to the Savage Land because they believed Ka-Zar might be a mutant. When they arrived, they found a caveman was killing all sabretooth tigers, including Zabu’s mate, and the mutants helped Ka-Zar stop him. This helped introduce Ka-Zar to Marvel fans, and he eventually became a star in his own right.

3) Gladiator

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gladiator was part of the Shi’ar Empire, and he debuted after Lilandra, appearing for the first time in X-Men #107. An alien powerhouse, he is Marvel’s version of Superman when it comes to his power levels, and he is the strongest member of the Shi’ar race, as well as their top general. He seemed like a villain more times than not, which really took effect when he attempted to kill Jean Grey in the Dark Phoenix Saga. He has since become a major figure in cosmic Marvel, including during the Annihilation Wave and the recent Imperial storyline.

2) Magneto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto was the first villain the X-Men ever fought in comics, debuting along with the mutant team in X-Men #1. He has since become their greatest enemy, as well as one of their strongest allies, as an Omega-level mutant who can control all forms of magnetism, including showing that he was powerful enough to even knock the Earth off its rotation and cause mass destruction. Magneto is easily one of the planet’s most powerful mutants, and he has done as much damage as he has good in the Marvel Universe.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Scarlet Witch debuted in the same issue as her brother, Quicksilver, as she made her Marvel debut in X-Men #4. Just as with Quicksilver, Wanda Maximoff was raised to believe she was a mutant and was Magneto’s daughter. However, that was proven not to be true as she was actually an orphan who was enhanced with powers by the High Evolutionary on Mount Wundagore, before the demon Chthon began to influence her. The daughter of the Scarlet Witch, she inherited that role as a witch who uses chaos magic, and she remains one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, the current Sorceress Supreme.

