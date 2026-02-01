10 Characters Who Debuted In Surprising Marvel Comics

Throughout the years, Marvel Comics has tested new characters in small appearances in different comic series to see if they worked before moving on with them in bigger roles. This has caused several popular characters to make their actual Marvel debuts in comics that have nothing to do with them in modern times. When one thinks of mutant characters, the thought is that they appeared first in a comic like The X-Men or one of its mutant adjacent titles, but there are several mutants who debuted in other corners of the Marvel Universe. This is also true for some of Marvel Comics’ main event players, who debuted in strange places.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many Marvel characters nothing like they were when initially introduced, here are 10 popular characters who debuted in surprising Marvel Comics issues.

10) X-23 (in NYX)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-23, Laura Kinney, has been a member of several mutant teams, including the X-Men and X-Force, but when she made her Marvel Comics debut, it was in a surprising series that no one talks about today. X-23 debuted in the pages of NYX #3 in 2003. This was a seven-issue series by Joe Quesada and Joshua Middleton about homeless teenage mutants in New York City. X-23 was one of these mutants.

X-23 is used as a teenage prostitute for a pimp, and in this issue, her claws come out, and the issue makes it seem like she killed a john who brought a knife to the motel room. This series was about these teenage runaways finding each other and discovering family. However, it really has little to do with X-23 today, and it was just a great story that introduced the clone of Wolverine.

9) Wolverine (in Hulk)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Arguably, the most famous instance of a major Marvel Comics hero appearing in a surprising comic book was when Wolverine made his debut in The Incredible Hulk. His first appearance was on the last page of issue #180, but he was on the cover of #181, fighting Hulk and Wendigo.

The reason for the debut was that Wolverine worked for the Canadian government and was sent to stop Hulk when he crossed the border, before he could do any damage in the country. Of course, Wolverine then appeared in the X-Men series, joining the team as the All-New X-Men, before his debut was addressed with Canada sending Alpha Flight to attempt to retrieve him.

8) Sabretooth (in Iron Fist)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In what might be the most surprising supervillain debut in Marvel Comics history, Sabretooth debuted in Iron Fist #14. Of course, Sabretooth is a major mutant villain, and he is Wolverine’s main antagonist throughout their time in Marvel Comics. However, just like how Wolverine debuted as a Hulk antagonist his first time, Sabretooth was matched up with Danny Rand, although it was written by X-Men writer Chris Claremont with artist John Byrne.

It was an interesting debut, since Coleen Wing knew of Sabretooth, whom she called a “modern-day pirate” who would steal anything for the right price. He did use the term “bub,” which paid off later with Wolverine, but here he was more of a mercenary for hire and one who used his own mercs he paid to help him get the job done. Iron Fist beat him pretty easily, but this was a nice start for Sabretooth to show his deadly skills before moving on to his lifelong feud with Wolverine.

7) Black Panther (in Fantastic Four)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A lot of heroes debuted in the pages of Fantastic Four comics. In a little over one year, the comic book series introduced the Inhumans, the Watcher, the Silver Surfer, and Galactus. All of these heroes have a long history and connection with the Fantastic Four, but one other hero who became bigger than all of them moved on after his debut in that comic book series.

Just a few issues after the Fantastic Four met the Silver Surfer and fought Galactus, the black Panther made his debut in issue #52. This issue had Reed Richards meet with a representative of Wakanda, who offers them a spacecraft built with Wakanda technology if they agree to meet with the country’s chieftain. After a small battle with Black Panther, he becomes allies with the heroes, and having Wakandan technology introduced in a book that includes Reed Richards was a perfect way to introduce the advanced African nation.

6) Kazar (in X-Men)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In what might surprise many newer readers, Ka-Zar of the Savage Land made his first appearance in X-Men #10. This issue saw the X-Men head to the Savage Land and end up battling Maa-Gor, a caveman in the area who set out to kill all the sabretooth tigers in extinction, including Zabu’s mate. This made Ka-Zar and Zabu set their sights on stopping him.

His debut made sense because the X-Men had heard about Ka-Zar and believed he might be a mutant, and they were collecting mutants for Xavier’s school. When Jean Grey was abducted, they teamed with Ka-Zar and Zabu to fight the Swamp Men and protect the Savage Land.

5) Moon Knight (in Werewolf By Night)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel released a series of horror comics released in the 1970s, including Tomb of Dracula and Werewolf By Night. Blade made his first appearance in Tomb of Dracula, which should surprise no one. However, one surprising debut came in Werewolf by Night #32, when Moon Knight made his Marvel debut in that issue.

In a way, it makes sense because Moon Knight is the avatar of a moon god, and his mythological origin fits in well with werewolves and other monsters. However, his appearance here made him the villain, as he was a mercenary whom the Committee hired to bring in Jack Russell alive, knowing he was a werewolf. However, the twist is that, in the end, Moon Knight helps rescue Jack, and this sets him on his own career as a vigilante.

4) Punisher (in Spider-Man)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Punisher has become one of Marvel Comics most popular antiheroes, and he has been mostly associated with Daredevil, although he attempts to remain out of the company of superheroes most of the time. However, Frank Castle made his Marvel debut in Amazing Spider-Man #129, and it was as a villain.

That said, the issue revealed Punisher’s morals, as he kills villains, knowing that the justice system doesn’t work. That led to this issue, where the Jackal convinced Punisher that Spider-Man was a villain, and the Daily Bugle’s constant stories made this a convincing lie. Punisher set out to kill Spider-Man, but when he realized he had been lied to, he turned on Jackal. It is a situation where his first appearance was pretty much the character he remained.

3) Drax the Destroyer (in Iron Man)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Drax the Destroyer has changed a lot over his time in Marvel Comics. Most people know Drax as the cosmic hero/antihero who is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and a warrior who is deadly in battle. However, in his first appearances, Drax was originally a human named Arthur Douglas, whom Thanos killed, along with his wife, and whose daughter survived to become the Moondragon. Drax had his spirit bonded to the Destroyer, and the rest is history.

That said, his first appearance had almost nothing to do with cosmic Marvel. Instead, he debuted in Iron Man #55 in 1972. In what comes as no surprise, this was also Thanos’s first-ever Marvel appearance, which explains Drax’s debut. The issue sees Drax reach out telepathically to Iron Man and ask for his help to escape Thanos. As mentioned, Drax changed a lot after this, but at least this showed his connection with Thanos.

2) Gwenpool (in Howard the Duck)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gwenpool is from the “real world” where Marvel Comics characters only exist in comic books. However, thanks to unknown reasons, Gwenanbd her brother Teddy ended up transported into the Prime Marvel Universe, where her extensive comic book knowledge helped her become a superhero since she knew everyone’s weaknesses and secret identities. Since this is a fourth-wall-breaking comic book character, it should come as no surprise that she appeared in a comic book that is in no way serious.

Gwenpool debuted in Howard the Duck Vol. 6 #1. She debuted in the second story in this issue, as Black Cat was forcing Howard the Duck to work for her. Gwenpool showed up, stole from Black Cat during a heist, and then killed the dirty cop who helped Black Cat. However, what Black Cat didn’t know was that Gwenpool got to Howard first. This was an interesting story since Howard had to convince Gwenpool that characters in the Marvel Universe were not disposable, just because, in her world, they were all fictional.

1) Yelena Belova (in Inhumans)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Yelena Belova will always be connected with the Black Widow, since both were operatives of the Red Room. However, Yelena didn’t make her Marvel Comics debut in a Black Widow comic, an Avengers comic, or even a comic that had to do with SHIELD or spies. Instead, she made her debut in Inhumans Vol. 2 #5 in 1999. This was part of a battle between Attilan and Earth, with Earth hitting Attalan with the first assault.

During the attack on Attilan, a new Black Widow showed up, and this was Yelena Belova. She informed a U.S. official that her superior, General Yuri Stalyenko of the Black Widow Ops Program, had declared war on Attilan. This was a way to introduce a new Widow agent, which then played into the new Black Widow series that debuted that same year, where Yelena and Natasha finally faced off. However, she made her debut Marvel appearance in The Inhumans comic series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!