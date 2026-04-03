Marvel Just Revived The Coolest Iron Man Upgrade the MCU Could Never Use

A new Iron Man armor is headed to Marvel Comics, and while this has been done before, it remains a reminder of why the MCU was never able to do it on the big or small screen. Iron Man has several armors he has used over the years, including his original “built from scraps” armor and his high-tech suits made for everything from fighting Hulk to flying in space and going deep into the oceans. Iron Man has spent more money on armor than almost any other hero has spent on anything in their careers. However, this newest armor has nothing to do with money.

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Marvel is celebrating its 50th anniversary of What If? with several variant covers. Bleeding Cool reveals that, on May 26, Marvel will release new What If? twists on different characters, and one of them is Iron Man. The issue will be Iron Man #5 What If… Iron Man’s Extremis Was a Symbiote. However, this isn’t the first time Marvel told this story.

What to Know About Iron Man’s Symbiote Extremis Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The What If? comic book cover is by Geoff Shaw, and the art shows the alien symbiote bonding around Iron Man as his Extremis armor is activated. This should be an interesting story showing how Tony Stark will deal with working alongside an alien being connected to him, rather than being in full control of the armor that he created. However, while this seems like a great What If? idea, it has been done before.

Iron Man already bonded with a symbiote using his Extremis virus in the King in Black event series, where Knull attacked Earth. Tony Stark used his Extremis virus to rewrite a symbiote dragon’s genetics and then merged it with his Model 70 armor, which was dubbed the Extrembiote suit. He then used this to break the control Knull had on several symbiotes that controlled heroes and villains on Earth and help turn the tide of the battle. Iron Man even used it to control a symbiote Celestial. Carnage ended up stealing the armor and turned it against Iron Man, but it was still impressive to see Tony controlling the symbiote.

The one thing to note is that this was something that never could have happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is because Sony had complete control over symbiotes, including Venom and Knull, and the MCU wasn’t allowed to use any of them in its movies. By the time that the MCU and Sony finally came to an agreement to allow Marvel to use Spider-Man characters in the future (although it hasn’t happened yet), Iron Man was dead. It still could have happened in the What If…? Disney+ series, but since that has already ended, it won’t happen at all. That remains frustrating, but at least Marvel Comics is showing how cool it could have looked.

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