7 Marvel Characters Wolverine Should Have a Relationship With

Wolverine has long been one of Marvel‘s most eligible bachelors. The character is most well-known for his crush on Jean Grey and his longrunning relationship with Mariko Yashida in the ’80s and ’90s, but beyond them, he’s also had a lot of other girlfriends and one-night stands with characters from across the Marvel Universe. He’s not exactly on the Daredevil level of getting women, but he’s still done pretty well for himself, especially when you take into account that he’s short, hairy, and canonically smells rather bad. He’s dated superheroes and civilians, as well as villains like Mystique. Wolverine is the best there is at what he does and what he does is do well with the ladies.

Marvel never seems to want to bog Wolverine down with a longterm relationship, but it often feels like the publisher doesn’t really know what to do with the character’s romantic life in general. Wolverine is a character who gets around the Marvel Universe, and so there are lots of great potential relationships out there for the character. These seven Marvel characters would make for interesting relationships with Logan, taking his romantic life in new directions.

7) Hercules

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hercules is one of Marvel’s coolest gods, and has come out as bisexual, which makes a lot of sense for the character. Once upon a time, Marvel took readers to an alternate universe where Hercules and Wolverine were an item, and ever since then, it’s been a favorite ship of fans. Maybe it’s about time that Marvel pulls the trigger on this relationship. Bisexual Wolverine is a new direction to take the character, and pairing him with Hercules would be awesome. The two of them have a lot in common, and Hercules is the kind of caring person who fits well with the more gruff Logan. Wolverine and Hercules is a “crack ship” for some, but it could open up a great new era for the ol’Canucklehead.

6) Typhoid Mary

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Typhoid Mary is one of the more interesting mutants in Marvel history. She’s usually a Daredevil villain (sometimes fighting other street-level Marvel heroes), her DID creating several different personalities for her based on her telekinetic and pyrokinetic powers. Wolverine and Typhoid Mary have met in the past, and she’s honestly a perfect character to pair with Logan romantically. She’s a redhead, which he likes, but more importantly, she’s a mutant who needs help. Wolverine would want to help her and this could lead to the two of them having a relationship. It would also bring her more into the X-Men’s orbit, which could be very good for her as a character. A relationship between the two of them would make sense for both characters and could create a whole new fan favorite ship.

5) Madame Masque

Image courtesy of Marvel

Madame Masque is one of Marvel’s coolest villains, and she’s most known for her rivalry with Iron Man (and to a lesser extent, her relationship with the Hood). Whitney Frost is the daughter of Count Nefaria, and is known for working for evil spy agencies and such. She’s basically a black ops villain, in a lot of ways, and that’s why it’s so weird that she hasn’t spent much time fighting Wolverine. The two characters would make for good rivals, and that could lead to a relationship that would be like the one that Wolverine and Mystique used to have — an undeniable attraction on top of a blood feud. Masque makes sense in Wolverine’s world, and making them romantic partners would make their rivalry even more fun.

5) Mary Jane

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Let’s be real for a second: modern Marvel editorial hates Mary Jane Watson. They’ve spent years doing everything they could to make her look like a bad character that constantly hurts Spider-Man. Mary Jane’s relationship with Paul is one of the worst Marvel relationships ever, full stop. The House of Ideas isn’t putting Spider-Man and Mary Jane back together until basically everyone hired by MJ hater #1 Joe Quesada is gone from the company. So, since they aren’t putting her with Peter, they might as well put with her with Logan for a time. She’s Venom now, meaning she and Wolverine could have a chance meeting. She’s a redhead who he has hit on before, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he would like her. As far as it goes, fans would be up in arms about the whole thing, but Marvel has no problem angering MJ’s fans. I think this relationship could work well for both characters, at least for a little while.

3) Elektra

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Elektra is a great Marvel heroine, but the publisher never treats her right. Her relationship with Daredevil is one of the most iconic for both characters, but it rarely does her any good as a character; she’s pulled into his world loses anything unique about her own adventures. It’s about time for her to move away from Matt Murdock’s harem and a relationship with Wolverine would actually fit her very well. They’re both martial arts masters who are defined by tragedy. They do know each other pretty well (she helped him deal with his feral regression in the mid ’90s), and would make for a great team in battle. Plus, Wolverine won’t put her in a female version of his costume and have her go by a male hero’s name while he’s in prison. She could grow in new ways with Logan, whereas we all know what is going to happen if she stays in Daredevil’s orbit: nothing.

2) Spider-Woman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine and Jessica Drew have a much closer relationship than most fans know. When Spider-Woman’s powers went wonky after the introduction of Spider-Woman II, she ended up in Madripoor, working as a detective and hanging out with Wolverine and his friend Lindsay. Logan and Jess had a cool thing going on, which was completely forgotten about when Spider-Woman made her comeback in New Avengers. Wolverine and Spider-Woman are the best of friends with a long history with each other and a relationship with Logan could give her the push she needs to become popular again and stay that way.

1) Captain Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel does not have a good track record with women, something they’ve tried to fix in the 21st century. This led to Carol Danvers finally becoming Captain Marvel and a major player in the superhero community. However, her relationships since becoming an A-lister have been kind of bad, which is why a relationship with Wolverine would be excellent. The two of them are extremely close — Carol went to the X-Men after Avengers #200 and Avengers Annual #10, regaining her self-esteem and gaining new powers to replace the ones that Rogue took — and Wolverine even tried to help her with her late ’90s alcoholism (Marvel was all about messing with Carol as a character in the ’80s and ’90s). The two of them are great together as friends and it would be great to see their relationship taken to another level.

