Elektra Deserves Her Own Ongoing Series (Here’s Why)

It’s hard to imagine a time before Elektra was apart of Daredevil’s life. A back and forth lover and antagonist, Elektra Natchios has become a staple in Daredevil comics and for good reason: she’s a great character. The past few years have particularly been a great time for her fans as well with Elektra taking up the mantle of Daredevil. Now that the character has had two miniseries, both by Erica Schultz, however, it’s time for Elektra to headline an ongoing series.

Elektra has had her own ongoing series before. In fact, she’s had a handful over the years but they have, unfortunately, been short-lived. But given her more recent prominence and the character’s restored faith in justice, an ongoing series with her as a straight up hero, be it entirely on her own or as a second carrier of the Daredevil mantle dealing with her own threats and enemies, would give readers something they’ve never really seen before — and it’s time.

Why She Need Her Own Series

A good chunk of the Elektra series have always delved into her psyche as a former assassin for The Hand. As compelling as that has been, it’s become a cliche and one that holds the character back. Elektra is finally in a new mental space and feels at peace in her most recent had a great deal of character growth, which makes for a really good place for her to have to deal with what her more healed present looks like as juxtaposed with her past. The Hand is always going to be looking for her and trying to reclaim her as their own. Defying fate has always been her speciality so having her continue in that would be in character for her, just now with the added depth of a character who has done a lot of emotional work.

Double the Devils, Double the Threats

There is also the opportunity to explore would a world with two Daredevils looks like. If Spider-Man and Hawkeye can share the same identity with two people, then so can Daredevil. Her second miniseries as Daredevil had her in Madripoor for most of it and the idea of Elektra operating outside of Hell’s Kitchen could really work. She has the resources to go wherever she’s needed. It’s worth noting that she’s already building her own reputation — and enemies — as Daredevil so having her operate elsewhere makes sense. She’s already caught the attention of the new Punisher. She also fought the second Muse. It’s a solid groundwork and arguable presents new stories that differentiate her from Matt. She could even get some of her own, unique threats as well.

Elektra has endless potential as Daredevil, both alone and alongside Matt and it’s seems that Marvel’s definitely noticed this. The character has been brilliantly evolved and reached the edge of her potential as herself, and becoming Daredevil has given just a littie bit more, a well-deserved boost as a character. It’s common enough for characters to change over their lifespans, all the changes are there for a reason. It shows progress and for Elektra, it has been a journey that’s been really great. It’s been long overdue for the character to really start being more than her past. With the success of her recent miniseries and her time as Daredevil, it’s pretty clear that Elektra is ready to headline a solo series again. Fans are certainly ready for it — and Elektra is herself as well.

Do you think Elektra deserves her own ongoing series? Should she continue to carry the Daredevil mantle if she were to get such a series? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.