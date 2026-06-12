7 Marvel Heroes With the Greatest Legacies

Marvel Comics has created loads of amazing heroes over the decades, with the best of them birthing some of the best legacies in comics. When people think of the word “legacy” in connection to superheroes, they usually think of DC. Marvel’s distinguished competition has been pushing legacy for decades now, with Marvel playing catch-up in the 21st century. At the House of Ideas, legacy is about more than just how many people have taken up a mantle; it’s about what the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe have constructed, the way they inspire those around them and the years of work they’ve done to make their corners of the world into better places. In the real world, these legacies also have played a massive role in the history of comics.

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Few of Marvel’s heroic legacies reach as far back as DC’s, but that doesn’t make them any less important. The greatest of their heroes have created legends for themselves that have echoed through their universe, becoming the most inspiring heroes around. These seven Marvel heroes have the greatest legacies, creating modern myths.

7) Hank Pym

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Hank Pym has one of the most complicated legacies at Marvel, and that’s what makes him so great. He was the first Ant-Man and his tech created the Wasp, wrapping up her legacy with his (he’s even been Wasp himself after her death, paying homage to her). There have been numerous heroes powered by Pym Particles, taking up the names that Hank has discarded over the years. He created Ultron, who himself created the Vision, Jocasta, Alkhema, and Victor Mancha. Hank Pym is the favorite of few, but you can’t deny how important he’s been to the history of the Marvel Universe.

6) Professor X

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Professor X hasn’t been the best person lately, but that doesn’t change his legacy. Charles Xavier is the world’s most powerful telepath, a mutant who one day had a dream about a world where humans and mutants could live together in harmony. This led to the formation of the X-Men, the most important Marvel team of the last 46 years (sorry Avengers and FF fans, but you know it’s true) and every hero and villain that the team made popular. That’s before we even get to all of the other mutant teams that he inspired as well. Professor X is a jerk, but he’s a jerk with an amazing legacy.

5) Wolverine

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So, if Professor X is the father of the mutant corner of the Marvel Universe, Wolverine was the one working hardest to make sure the lights stayed on. A lot of X-fans hate Wolvie, mostly because he gets more attention than their favorites (*cough* Cyclops *cough*), but this ignores something important – the team never would have become as popular as they did without him. Without Wolverine, maybe Claremont makes them into a Defenders-level group – a cool team that had their run and then faded away – but they don’t become the biggest comic ever and never get movies or cartoons. Then, of course, there are the loads of characters that he made popular like Sabretooth, Laura Kinney, Daken, Scout/Honey-Badger, and more. Would Jubilee even exist without him? Would Kitty Pryde ever get as popular? If you love mutants comics in 2026, it’s because of Logan’s legacy (there’s actually a comic called The Logan Legacy; it’s bad, don’t read it).

4) Iron Man

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Iron Man has become a legend over the decades, and his legacy is massively important to the history of Marvel. Sure, there are characters like War Machine, Ironheart, Iron Man 2020, and others, but they aren’t the important parts of his legacy. These two are: the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man paid for the team and gave them a home and has been one of the main movers of the group since it began. 2008’s Iron Man was one of the biggest surprises ever, reaching audiences in a way no could have predicted and creating a feeding frenzy for anything with the big red M on them. The MCU created millions of Marvel fans and it’s all because of Tony Stark.

3) Captain America

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Marvel Comics #1 came out in 1939, but it wouldn’t be until two years later that Marvel would create the character who would define their Golden Age: Captain America. Cap has created numerous legacy heroes – Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson jump to mind immediately and then there’s characters like Rikki Barnes, William Burnside, Jack Monroe, Johnny Walker, Lemar Hoskins, and many more. His return in the Silver Age helped give the Avengers the leader they would need to become greats and they re-wrote their Golden Age with him in The Invaders, a team that didn’t actually exist back then. He has been massively important to the history and success of Marvel for decades.

2) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most popular hero and Marvel has basically created an entire corner of heroes and villains for him. The list of characters who exist at all because of Spidey is longer than you expect; not only has he had numerous sidekicks and spider-themed heroes, he also has the most amazing roster of villains of any solo hero. The only reason the Ultimate Universe ever existed is because of him, as his first Ultimate book was a smash hit for almost its entire run. Finally, selling his film rights in the mid ’90s helped save Marvel from their bankruptcy, making sure that we still have a House of Ideas (even if its running out of ideas currently).

1) The Fantastic Four

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From a legacy hero standpoint, the Fantastic Four is a no-brainer for this list, because of characters like Franklin and Valeria. However, if you think that’s all their legacy is, then you’re wrong; the entire modern Marvel Universe is their legacy. Before 1961’s Fantastic Four #1, Marvel’s superheroes were nowhere to be found. The First Family of the Marvel Universe brought a whole new feel to superhero comics, with Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s work changing the way superhero stories were told. Their success is what led to the creation of the rest of Marvel’s Silver Age greats and the return of their original heroes like Namor and Captain America. None of that exists without them.

What Marvel legacy do you think is the greatest? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!