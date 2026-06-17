7 Most Evil Versions of Spider-Man, Ranked

There are few superheroes as kind-hearted, optimistic, and selfless as the Amazing Spider-Man. With his sociable and never-give-up attitude, Spider-Man is the ultimate symbol of heroism in Marvel Comics. Of course, even a hero as morally righteous as Spider-Man has his fair share of evil incarnations throughout the multiverse. From deranged serial killers to literal monsters, there are many terrifying versions of the Web-Head who never learned the lesson that with great power comes great responsibility. Instead, these corrupted Wall-Crawlers use their gifts with total disregard for human life. These multiversal variants from across the Spider-Verse are essentially embodiments of evil.

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Practically every major superhero has dark and twisted versions of themselves, and Spider-Man is no exception. With countless incarnations across the multiverse, it should come as no surprise that some of these Web-Heads were less than upstanding citizens.

7) Darkhold Spider-Man

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In the grim world of Earth-73640, Spider-Man’s efforts to save New York City drive him mad. An event dubbed “The Unraveling” caused everything, including objects and people, to begin falling apart. As one of the few people not infected, Spider-Man began covering everyone and everything in New York City with his webbing to keep them together. However, since Spider-Man’s webbing only lasts 24 hours before dissolving, he had to do this routine every single day for decades. This endlessly repetitive endeavor ultimately drives Spider-Man insane. Finally, Spider-Man captures Mr. Fantastic and weaves him into his city-wide web. Although this plan keeps New York intact, Mr. Fantastic is trapped in this eternal web, alive and suffering a fate worse than death, all because Spider-Man refused to let anyone die.

6) Doppelganger

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This Wall-Crawler is definitely more “Spider” than “Man.” During the “Infinity War,” the villain Magnus used the Infinity Gauntlet to create evil duplicates of numerous Marvel heroes. Doppelganger is a nightmarish clone of Spider-Man with six arms, razor-edged webbing, sharp teeth, and the mind of a feral animal. Although Doppelganger has died numerous times, he always finds a way to come back to life so that he can continue feasting on unsuspecting victims. As a creature driven only by bloodlust, Doppelganger was one of several superpowered serial killers recruited by Carnage to partake in his city-wide massacre that saw hundreds of people slaughtered.

5) Spider

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A member of the fearsome multiverse-traveling supervillain team Weapon X, the Spider is essentially a fusion of the Wall-Crawler and Cletus Cassidy. The Earth-15 version of Peter Parker was a notorious and sadistic serial killer before being bitten by the radioactive spider. This sociopathic villain would become even more dangerous when he also became the host of the Carnage Symbiote. As a complete monster who relishes killing as many people as possible, when the Spider was eventually caught, he was given no less than 67 consecutive life sentences. He was freed by Weapon X, who recruited him into their plans for multiversal domination. The Spider is a villain whose sole purpose in life is to kill and torture others for his own amusement.

4) Pestilence

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The X-Men villain Apocalypse is infamous for turning heroes and villains into his faithful, powerful henchmen, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. On Earth-5701, the members of the Horsemen are Cable, Archangel, Blob, and Spider-Man. Taking on the Pestilence mantle, Spider-Man was mutated by Apocalypse into a terrifying and sadistic six-armed cannibal who would use his fangs to suck the marrow from his victims’ bones. And as a member of the Horsemen of this dark world, Pestilence aided in Apocalypse’s domination of the Earth and the killing of millions of people. Now, Pestilence ensures that his master’s rule remains intact by murdering and consuming anyone who would dare oppose Apocalypse.

3) Patton Parnel

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Instead of a kind-hearted nerd with a loving family, this Wall-Crawler, Patton Parnel, was a disturbed teen who had abusive parents and enjoyed torturing animals and stalking female classmates. Things didn’t get better when the radioactive spider bit Patton, as his mutation was far more extreme. The bite turned him into a huge four-armed and eight-eyed monster with razor-sharp fangs. In this form, Patton acted on all of his darker impulses, which included devouring several people. Even worse, he bit a girl and infected her with thousands of his spider eggs, which ultimately hatched. Luckily, Patton was himself devoured by the multiversal vampire Morlun. Still, Patton Parnel is among the most vile Spider-People the multiverse has to offer.

2) Patient Zero

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On Earth-11080, Spider-Man was responsible for destroying the world. When the Punisher accidentally releases a deadly virus, the Web-Head is the first to fall to its nightmarish effects. Dubbed Patient Zero, Spider-Man quickly spread the virus when he ate Rhino during a hockey game in front of thousands of people. It wasn’t long until the virus infected most of humanity and transformed them into vicious cannibals. Patient Zero would go on to rule the remnants of New York City. Although Patient Zero still cared about Mary Jane, that didn’t stop him from killing and eating whomever he wanted without a shred of pity or remorse.

1) Zombie Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Earth-2149 is inarguably one of the most nightmarish and bleak worlds in the entirety of the Marvel Universe. When a zombie plague begins turning the heroes of Earth into undead, ravenous, intelligent, and superpowered monsters, Spider-Man is among those infected. Tragically, the first people to become victims of the Wall-Crawler’s insatiable hunger are Mary Jane and Aunt May. After absorbing some of the Power Cosmic by eating the Silver Surfer’s corpse, he, along with the rest of the supercharged zombies, consumed all life in their universe. If all that wasn’t enough, when the undead Spider-Man is transported to Earth-91126, he spreads the virus and causes another zombie apocalypse. Zombie Spider-Man is literally a threat of multiversal proportions.

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