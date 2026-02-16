7 Most Powerful Superheroes Wonder Woman has Defeated

Wonder Woman may be an ambassador for peace, but she’s also a skilled warrior who shouldn’t be messed with. Having been trained for hundreds of years by Themyscira’s finest Amazon warriors, Diana is among DC Comics’ greatest melee fighters. And while she would usually never seek to harm her fellow superheroes, Diana has sometimes been forced into circumstances where she must fight her friends. But while Diana rarely wants to start a fight, she always ensures that it’s finished. Considering her nearly unrivaled strength and skill, it’s not surprising that oftentimes the Princess of Themyscira emerges victorious and defeats some of DC Comics’ most powerful superheroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful superheroes in the world, and these fights against other heroes prove it. Whether they be friendly sparring sessions or brutal battles for survival, these are the clashes against other superheroes where Wonder Woman has been the decisive victor.

7) Power Girl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

An older version of Supergirl from another universe, Power Girl is one of the strongest Kryptonians in DC Comics, as she can lift city-sized starships. In Wonder Woman #41, the Children of Ares manipulate Power Girl into thinking that the Princess of Themyscira had become evil and needed to be stopped. In the battle, Power Girl punches Diana hard enough to launch her from Washington, D.C. to Canada. However, once Diana gets back to D.C., she uses her superior fighting skills to dodge and counter Power Girl’s devastating strikes. Eventually, Diana subdues Power Girl and convinces the Kryptonian that she had been manipulated, ending the fight.

6) Big Barda

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The former head of Darkseid’s elite guard, Big Barda, is one of the few beings who can match Wonder Woman in terms of both strength and fighting prowess. When Big Barda and her husband, Mister Miracle, were taking a break from each other, she decided to visit Themyscira to blow off some steam. In Mister Miracle #6, Big Barda faces off against Wonder Woman in an arena. Although Big Barda initially has the advantage with her energy-firing Mega-Rod, Diana manages to win. After getting rid of the Mega-Rod, the princess uses her power of flight to outmaneuver and overpower Big Barda, forcing her to surrender. Even though Big Barda fought with greater ferocity, she couldn’t match Wonder Woman’s quick thinking.

5) Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Steve Trevor is kidnapped in Justice League #11, Wonder Woman makes it clear that she won’t let anyone stop her from saving him, including her fellow teammates. When Diana tries to save him on her own, Hal Jordan tells her to cool down before she does something drastic. Hal attempts to stop Diana from leaving by putting her in a bubble. In response, the enraged warrior shatters the construct and knocks Hal down a street with a single punch. Every time Hal, the most powerful Green Lantern in the universe, tries to restrain Diana with his constructs, she immediately breaks out. She even slashes him with her sword. Although the Justice League manages to break them up, it was clear that Wonder Woman was dominating the fight.

4) Hercules

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In DC Comics, Hercules is a cruel villain who abuses and enslaves the Amazons, including Wonder Woman’s mother Hippolyta. So naturally, when Diana sees the Hercules from Marvel Comics during the JLA/Avengers crossover event, she immediately assumes that he is the same monster who hurt her people. When the Justice League and Avengers are in a race to collect mystical artifacts, Diana jumps and begins overwhelming the Prince of Power, who had once lifted a universe. The Princess of Themyscira pummels and wrestles Hercules while accusing him of attacking the Amazons, something this version of Hercules never did. Eventually, after Aquaman acquires the latest artifact, Wonder Woman discards the vanquished demigod.

3) Flash, Plastic Man, Black Canary, and Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In one of Wonder Woman’s biggest flexes, she defeats some of the Justice League’s best fighters while blind. After Diana loses her sight during a battle with Medusa, the League decides to fight her to see if she can still perform her heroic duties. In Wonder Woman #212, Flash, Plastic Man, Black Canary, and Martian Manhunter all attack her at once. And despite Black Canary’s skill, Martian Manhunter’s strength, and Plastic Man’s shapeshifting, none of them can keep Diana down. Most impressively, despite being blind, Diana manages to track Wally West, the Flash, who can reach infinite speeds. Even with all this power combined, these four heroes can’t stop her. Needless to say, Wonder Woman passes the test.

2) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman is defined by his infinite power, which is so dangerous that he must restrain himself from destroying the world by accident. However, in the storyline “Sacrifice,” the telepath Maxwell Lord turns Superman into a brainwashed puppet who is commanded to kill Wonder Woman. Unrestrained by his morals, Superman attacks Diana with his full power. Their vicious battle takes them to the sun and back in a few seconds, shaking the Earth. Even after Superman breaks her wrist, Diana keeps getting back up and knocking him down into the dirt. Eventually, she manages to temporarily stun the brainwashed Superman by slitting his throat with her tiara. This moment gives her the chance to ultimately kill Lord, freeing Superman from his mind control.

1) Justice League

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman isn’t the only superhero capable of taking out the entire Justice League single-handedly. In JLA: League of One, when Wonder Woman learns that her friends were destined to die at the hands of a dragon, she incapacitates them so that only she would be killed by the beast. In one afternoon, Diana traps Martian Manhunter in a volcano surrounded by lava, steals Green Lantern’s ring, feeds Aquaman to a sea monster that would take days to escape, and knocks out both Flash and Batman. As for Superman, she arranges an emergency in space that the Man of Steel must deal with while she confronts the dragon. Luckily, Wonder Woman survives her battle against the dragon, and her teammates are saved.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!