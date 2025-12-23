First Avengers: Doomsday Poster Secretly Hints At Doctor Doom’s Terrifying Power Level

Marvel Studios just released its first Avengers Doomsday poster, and the image has hints of Doctor Doom’s terrifying power levels. The next major Avengers movie is coming out on December 18, 2026, and it features the debut of Doctor Doom as the next multiversal-level threat after his introduction in the post-credits of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It has also been set up in several previous releases, including the Loki Disney+ series, The Thunderbolts*, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and The Marvels. It is also the first part of a major storyline that will end with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to reboot the entire MCU with the arrival of the X-Men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, when looking at the poster for the new Avengers: Doomsday film, there are some hints at the levels of Doctor Doom’s powers. There are some runes hidden at the very bottom of the poster, and this is a good hint that the MCU will follow up on the comics, showing Doom uses both magic and tech to maintain his powers.

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The idea of runes is vital for the concept of Doom’s powers being a mix of tech and magic. In the movies, Doctor Doom has consistently been shown as someone who uses tech to achieve his goals, while the 2015 flop, Fantastic Four, showed Doom tinkering with the supernatural a little more than before. However, with the runes clearly hidden at the bottom of the poster, this Doctor Doom is hinting at a lot more magic.

Doctor Doom in Comics Is as Much About Magic as He Is Tech

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Iron Man has always been a tech guy, and he often scoffed at the idea of using magic for anything. Doctor Doom is the opposite. In Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom’s mother was involved in black magic, and that is what caused her eventual fall. Doom grew up with a fascination for both science and magic, and that led to him eventually combining the two into a powerful force, making him one of Marvel’s most dangerous villains.

Doom even worked with Doctor Strange at one point to rescue his mother from Mephisto’s realm, and this was one of the biggest mistakes Strange ever made in comics. This year, Doctor Doom took over the world in One World Under Doom, and he did this by becoming the Sorcerer Supreme. Doctor Doom became the most powerful sorcerer in Marvel, and no one could stop him. It took Doom finally quitting to end the threat, and that makes him a terrifying enemy.

Doctor Doom is the character who created the comic book version of Secret Wars, and he did so through several means, including killing the Beyonders, stealing their powers, and then using the Molecule Man to hold his new Battleworld together. It looks like Franklin Richards might be replacing the Molecule Man in this storyline. If the green windows in the Avengers logo in the poster are meant to look like the branches Loki is holding together right now, that might replace the Beyonders. Add in the black magic the ruins hints at, and Doctor Doom might end up as the most powerful villain the MCU has ever seen, and it isn’t even close. Avengers: Doomsday comes out in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!