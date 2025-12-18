7 Netflix Shows That Can Crossover With DC Comics After the Warner Bros. Deal

Netflix is already one of the biggest media brands in the world, and has created and hosted some of the most popular TV shows and movies in the world, from Squid Game to K-Pop Demon Hunters. Now, it’s looking to expand its repertoire by purchasing Warner Bros. If this purchase goes through, then Netflix will have the entire Warner Bros. catalogue under its belt, and one of the biggest sets of toys in that box would be the DC Universe. This would open the floodgates for all kinds of new avenues of content, one of which is some of Netflix’s other big names crossing over with multimedia cornerstones like Superman and Batman.

Although it might seem like a pipe dream right now, there’s the distinct possibility that this deal could mean that some of DC’s stars could be sharing the screen with Netflix’s top dogs. Today, we’re going to be looking at seven different Netflix shows and movies that would be perfect for crossovers with DC’s heroes. Without further ado, let’s theorycraft some crossovers.

7) Supacell

One of the most obvious shows that would welcome some of DC’s heroes is Supacell, given that it is a fresh new take on the superhero and superpower genre. The show tackles themes of racism, poverty, and exploitation of people’s bodies through the lens of five ordinary Black people suddenly developing superpowers. They’re on the run from a shadowy organization that seeks to use their powers for itself, which perfectly sets them up for experienced superheroes to swing in and show them the ropes. Static is another Black hero who spontaneously developed powers and regularly tackles similar themes, making him perfect, and we could even bring in less-known British superheroes like Knight and Squire to boot.

6) The Witcher

The Witcher is a live-action adaptation of the classic dark fantasy book series. It follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher, as he is dragged into a destiny greater than himself and tied to the princess Ciri. While superheroes are typically far more common in the urban fantasy genre, The Witcher is the perfect place to tie into lesser-known DC heroes and works. Characters like Swamp Thing and Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, would absolutely thrive in The Witcher’s setting, and the idea of Geralt crossing over with a fantasy version of DC’s characters, like those of Dark Knights of Steel, is enough to make every fanboy squeal.

5) Klaus

With Christmas right around the corner, there’s no better time to snuggle up with a cozy movie. Klaus is a solid choice, as it follows the self-centered postman Jesper and jaded toymaker Klaus, whom Jasper manipulates into mailing toys so he can go home, inadvertently making the town a much better place along the way. It is a happy little holiday story that is begging for a beam of light and hope from a character like Superman. Superheroes are those who bring hope to those who need it, and given how often they work with the traditional Santa Claus, teaming up with this more cynical, forlorn counterpart could make for a great emotional journey.

4) Kings of Jo’Burg

Kings of Jo’Burg is a supernatural crime thriller set in South Africa, following the Masire family. The family is constantly tested by threats both mundane and supernatural, struggling both for power and against their own demons. This genre of crime stories with a slight focus on the supernatural is a perfect fit for some of DC’s darker characters. John Constantine would slip into this world as if he were made for it, and seeing Batman decide to take on the Masire family and be dragged into their mystical reality would force him to ride the line between supernatural and reality, which is where Batman is at his best. Overall, this setting is perfect for DC’s detectives to run amok.

3) Stranger Things

Although Stranger Things is ending its main story, that doesn’t mean that Netflix is going to let go of its original cash cow. The story is set in the once sleepy town of Hawkins, which becomes the center for horror and mystery after it is connected to the dangerous realm known as the Upside-Down. The series is known for blending horror with characterization and a distinct love for the ‘80s, and few things love nostalgia as much as comic books. This era and setting begs for a group of plucky but emotionally damaged teenagers like the Teen Titans to cross over, although darker, low-powered mystery-focused heroes like the Absolute Martian Manhunter would make perfect fits.

2) Wednesday

The Wednesday series is a brand new adaptation of the beloved Addams Family, who originally began as comic strip characters themselves. This take on the strange family places the titular daughter in Nevermore Academy, where she tackles murders, mysteries, and maladies all the same. This wacky yet deadly setting practically begs for DC’s teenage cast to hop right in and start solving and causing mischief all the same. Damian Wayne and Jon Kent would slide into this setting like they were made for it, and you cannot tell me that Wednesday and Batman wouldn’t get along like a house on fire.

1) KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s newest success, and currently their most-streamed movie of all time. Not only that, but its setting is perfect for some DC superhero crossovers. The story follows the band Huntrix, secretly composed of demon hunters who use their songs and magic weapons to protect humanity from demons trapped in the world beyond. This setting easily slots into the DC world, and the secret superhero lifestyle the cast live is an easy comparison to the typical secret identity issues superheroes are known for. They could easily work alongside mainstay heroes like Wonder Woman, song-associated heroes like Black Canary, or even the entire Justice League.

The upcoming deal where Netflix acquires Warner Bros. could bring about a lot of changes to DC, but it could also open the door to so many spectacular crossovers as we’ve never seen before. Which DC hero do you want to see crossover with which Netflix property?

