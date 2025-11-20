Netflix And Wednesday Creators Adapting Acclaimed Comic Series

Netflix has recently struck gold in the world of animation, and the streamer looks to continue that winning streak with a brand new animated project. While Netflix has looked to the world of comics for an animated project previously, the in-development Something Is Killing the Children series never managed to get off the ground. Now they are adapting another acclaimed comic book series and going for a more mature animated project, and the Wednesday team is behind the series in a major way.

Today, Netflix and BOOM! Studios announced that the streamer is adapting the publisher’s hit horror-fantasy comic series Grim into an adult animated series, and the show will be executive-produced by Wednesday creators and show runners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Not only that, but Love, Death + Robots supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson is also on board, creating quite the powerhouse team.

Grim was created by Stephanie Phillips and artist Flaviano and made its debut in 2022. The series follows Jessica Harrow, a newly recruited Reaper who ferries souls to the afterlife. Unfortunately, Harrow doesn’t remember her death or her life before this mission, and she has to go further and further into the depths of the afterlife and all of its secrets to figure out what happened to her and how she connects with Death itself.

“Grim has meant so much to me and to everyone who’s worked on it,” said series writer and co-creator Stephanie Phillips. “To see it take on new life (pun intended) as an animated series with Netflix is beyond exciting, and I can’t wait for fans, new and old, to step into Jessica Harrow’s world with us.”

The series soon became a major hit for BOOM! Studios after its launch, becoming one of its highest-selling launches ever, and the series recently brought the story to a close after a 25-issue run. Now it’s set to make its debut on the small screen, and Netflix may have yet another animated hit on its hands. You can find the official description for Grim Vol. 1 below.

“Jessica Harrow is dead… but her journey has only just begun. Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But unlike the rest of the Reapers, Jess has no memory of what killed her and put her into this position. In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she’ll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual Grim Reaper? Acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) present a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself. Collects Grim #1-5.”

