5 Netflix TV Series We Can’t Believe Were Cancelled in 2025

We’re shocked these five brilliant TV shows were cancelled by Netflix in 2025. Netflix has always been pretty unforgiving with its TV shows, and has cancelled some great series in the past, most regularly attributed to low viewership figures, low long-term audiences, or simply low ratings. Among the most surprising TV shows cancelled by Netflix over the years are The Great, Sense8, The OA, Mindhunter, The Society, and more, and five more shows joined this list in 2025.

Including a crime drama, a spy thriller, a black comedy, an animated action adventure, and a mystery and suspense series, this list comprises some of the most unique projects on Netflix in recent years. Unfortunately, these shows won’t be continuing on the streaming service after all being axed by Netflix in 2025. While we wait for upcoming Netflix shows such as Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, His & Hers, Run Away, and more seasons of Bridgerton, The Watcher, 3 Body Problem, Black Doves, and more, let’s look back at the shows we won’t see more of after 2025.

5) The Waterfront

From the mind of Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek), The Waterfront only got one season of eight episodes on Netflix before being cancelled in August. The crime drama, starring Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and more, seemingly failed to find a large enough audience. The series followed the Buckley family from North Carolina, who turn to crime to save their struggling fishery, with some pointing out similarities to other Netflix hits Ozark and Bloodline. Despite spending five weeks in Netflix’s Top 10, and even taking the number one spot, The Waterfront’s story is over before it began.

4) The Recruit

Even though the second season of this Noah Centineo spy series performed far better than the first, Netflix still gave it the chop in March 2025. The Recruit sees green CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) have his life turned upside down when he encounters an asset who tries to expose her connection to the agency, putting everyone at risk. The Recruit spent time in Netflix’s Top 10, improved in its completion rate in season 2, and built a strong fan base, but none of this saved the series. After season 2’s cliffhanger ending, it’s a shame The Recruit won’t continue.

3) No Good Deed

Despite boasting a talented cast and promising a hilarious narrative, black comedy No Good Deed was still put on “indefinite hiatus” in July 2025. While not officially cancelled, the show’s fate is as good as sealed. No Good Deed follows three families vying to purchase the same house, all willing to go to extreme lengths to seal the deal. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Teyonah Parris, and more, and having achieved positive reviews and high ratings, No Good Deed deserved more, but it’s unclear what the future holds for Liz Feldman’s (Dead to Me) latest series.

2) Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

This animated series reimagining Lara Croft with the voice of Hayley Atwell became a quick hit on Netflix when it premiered in October 2024. Netflix renewed the series the same month, but the second season—premiering on December 11, 2025—was later confirmed to be the final instalment. This cancellation came despite critical acclaim, an innovative animation style, dynamic voice performances, and a strong connection to the Tomb Raider video games, but it’s possible the animated show has been cancelled in anticipation for the upcoming live-action Tomb Raider reboot, set to star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

1) The Residence

With an all-star cast, high production value, and critical acclaim, The Residence was tragically not immune to Netflix’s cancellations in 2025. Starring Uzo Aduba as eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp, The Residence followed a mystery in the White House after a murder occurs during a state dinner for the Australian prime minister. Huge names such as Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Jane Curtin, Ken Marino, Molly Griggs, and many more join Aduba in The Residence, but this epic cast and production values hiked up the costs, and the show released around the same time as four-episode behemoth Adolescence, which affected the audience, leading to Netflix cancelling the brilliant show before its time.

