7 Villains Too Powerful For Spider-Man (Who Lost To Him Anyway)

Inarguably the most famous superhero in all of Marvel Comics is Peter Parker, aka the Amazing Spider-Man who has been swinging through New York City since the 1960s. He’s also well-known for possessing one of the most diverse and iconic rogues’ galleries in comic book history. With his incredible strength, intelligence, agility, wall-crawling, and spider-sense, Spider-Man is practically unmatched among street-level heroes in raw power. However, while the Web-Head is undoubtedly strong, he does have limits. And he shouldn’t be able to compete with some of Marvel’s most powerful supervillains. Still, despite the odds being stacked against him, Spider-Man always manages to emerge victorious against villains that, by all measurements, he should have lost to.

A significant part of Spider-Man’s character is that no matter how badly he’s beaten down, he always gets back up to keep fighting. This willpower, along with his scientific and strategic mind as well as his gift for chatter, has allowed him to overcome villains capable of effortlessly leveling cities.

7) Sinister Six

The Sinister Six, as their name implies, is an alliance of six of Spider-Man’s deadliest enemies. Although the roster has changed over the years, what has always remained constant is that they have the numbers and a significant power advantage over the Web-Head. Some of their strongest members have included Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Rhino, Venom, and more. Many of these villains have nearly killed Spider-Man on their own, so if they work together, logic says they should easily be able to overpower him. Yet, the Wall-Crawler always manages to outsmart them by exploiting their weaknesses and poor teamwork. If the Sinister Six were able to work more as a solid unit, then they would have a better chance of crushing Spider-Man.

6) Morlun

Morlun is a vampire-like creature that literally eats Spider-Men for breakfast. Morlun is a member of a race called the Inheritors who travel the multiverse to kill spider-powered heroes to feed on their life forces. Countless Spider-Men who have powers equal or even greater than the Earth-616 version of Peter Parker have been effortlessly murdered by Morlun. Yet, despite the odds, the main universe Spider-Man has still miraculously managed to beat Morlun several times. Now, granted, Morlun has bludgeoned and nearly killed Spider-Man during every one of their encounters, but he’s never able to finish the job. The Wall-Crawler once killed Morlun by ripping out the villain’s throat with his teeth. Every time Morlun returns, Spider-Man barely makes it out alive, but he does prevail.

5) Titania

Mary MacPherran is well-known as the arch-nemesis of She-Hulk and for having strength and durability comparable to her rival’s. She’s been shown to be strong enough to knock down other super tough characters with a single punch, including Abomination, Absorbing Man, and even Thor. Yet, even with all her strength, Titania found herself unable to land a hit on the agile Web-Slinger. Spider-Man used his superior experience and agility to keep out of Titania’s reach and hit her weak points. This strategy worked, allowing Spider-Man to defeat the brutish supervillain despite her clear strength advantage.

4) Gog

Standing over 300 feet tall, Gog is one of the Wall-Crawler’s biggest foes. An alien pet who crash-landed on Earth, Gog was raised by Kraven the Hunter and, although initially small, Gog quickly grew to gigantic proportions. Gog is not very bright and is often manipulated into helping villains like Kraven and Doctor Octopus commit crimes. Despite having enough strength to swat away Ghost Rider and the Hulk like gnats, Gog was still bested by Spider-Man. During their first encounter in the prehistoric Savage Land, Spider-Man used his agility and wits to lure Gog into quicksand, trapping the kaiju. If Gog ever successfully managed to grab or step on the Spider-Man, the Web-Head would be crushed like a bug.

3) Tri-Sentinel Army

An amalgamation of three giant Sentinel robots, Tri-Sentinel is a nearly unstoppable killing machine. When Spider-Man had the cosmic abilities of Captain Universe, it still took all the hero’s infinite power to destroy the Tri-Sentinel. However, in his second encounter, Spider-Man had to fight an entire army of Tri-Sentinels. A mad scientist named Mendel Stromm created a fleet of Tri-Sentinels designed to destroy Spider-Man. Since Spider-Man no longer had his Captain Universe power set, he had to rely on his wits to defeat the robots. The Wall-Crawler was able to accomplish this by ripping into one of the Tri-Sentinels’ systems and using this access to hack into and control the whole army. That Spider-Man went from barely defeating one Tri-Sentinel to dismantling dozens at once demonstrates his ingenuity.

2) Juggernaut

One of the X-Men’s strongest villains, Caine Marko, aka Juggernaut, is infamous for being an unstoppable force of pure destruction. Juggernaut is understood to possess infinite strength, and that nothing in the universe can stop him once he starts charging. He’s frequently overpowered the entire X-Men roster and has fought on equal footing with the Hulk and King Hyperion. Spider-Man knew that he had absolutely no chance of beating Juggernaut in a straight-up fight. To halt Juggernaut’s rampage, the Web-Head lured him into a construction site flooded with wet cement. Juggernaut blindly charging quickly found himself completely submerged and immobilized. He was trapped in the cement for several months. It was one of Spider-Man’s closest brushes with death, but he proved again that brains beat brawn.

1) Graviton

Franklin Hall, aka Graviton, is a supervillain with complete control over gravity, one of the fundamental forces of the universe. With a thought, Graviton can crush cities like paper or make countless people float into space. Graviton is among the Avengers’ most serious threats and has nearly wiped them out several times. However, Spider-Man shockingly had very little trouble dealing with this megalomaniac. When Graviton made Spider-Man weightless, the Wall-Crawler almost floated out of the Earth’s atmosphere. Thankfully, on his way up, Spider-Man used his webbing to latch onto a passing airplane. When he returned to ground level, the Wall-Crawler managed to take out the villain with the powers of a god with a single punch! If Graviton had been smart, he could have instantly crushed Spider-Man into dust.