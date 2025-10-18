Marvel Just Proved Doctor Doom’s Biggest Weakness After 63 Years

One World Under Doom has presented Doctor Doom at his most powerful, and he did the impossible when he took over the world, but in the end, it also likely revealed his biggest weakness. Doom had become the Sorcerer Supreme and finally used it to achieve all his dreams. Every superhero in the world came after him, and no one was able to stop him or take him down. In his final push for victory in One World Under Doom #8, he unleashed all his power on the heroes and defeated everyone in one massive offensive onslaught. It was a show of power unlike any other. However, it came at a cost for Doctor Doom himself.

Doctor Doom had his armor break into countless pieces and launched them at the superheroes, taking them down, knowing it wouldn’t kill them but would show them his true power. What he didn’t realize was that the only person in the world he cared about would show up at just the wrong time. Doctor Doom accidentally killed his goddaughter, Valeria Richards, and it will likely mark the end of Doom’s reign of terror.

One World Under Doom Ending in Tragedy?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One World Under Doom #8 had a big moment early in the book when Valeria Richards reached out to her godfather to try to talk some sense into him. The series saw Doom almost kill Reed Richards, but he allowed his greatest enemy to live for one reason. He wouldn’t kill Valeria’s father, no matter how much he hated the man. In this issue, Valeria reached out to Doom and visited him in the Astral Realm.

Doom made three critical comments during this conversation. He said, “You remain the only one who holds Doom’s favor, Doom’s respect, and Doom’s love.” This is highly important because Doom cares about no one else. Valeria almost got through to Doom, saying he wasn’t doing this for the right reasons. She asked him to stop, but Doom refused and sent Valeria back home. He believed she would understand in the end.

However, the end of this issue featured the series’s biggest cliffhanger. After Doctor Doom finished off the heroes with his power as the Sorcerer Supreme, he turned and saw Valeria, injured, with one of her legs cut off at the knees. She said “Unc… Doom” and as she reached for him, her head fell off her shoulders, decapitated, and she died as Doom looked on in horror. The look in Doom’s eyes revealed everything, and it appears that Doom’s one biggest weakness – his love for his goddaughter – is what will finally end his reign of terror in the final issue of One World Under Doom.

Why Valeria Richards is Doctor Doom’s Biggest Weakness

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The ending was shocking and tragic for a few reasons. The first is that Doom seemed to have done something that would stop anyone from using time travel to undo what he had done. That makes it seem like he just killed the only person in the world he cared about, not to mention Reed Richards’s only daughter, and can’t bring her back. If this is true, there might be no turning back for Doctor Doom, and he will likely end up causing his own downfall.

Doctor Doom has had a hand in Valeria Richards’ life since she was born. Susan Richards was about to miscarry Valeria when she was pregnant, and Franklin Richards was able to save his unborn sister by transferring her to another dimension. In this dimension, she was raised by her mother, Susan Storm, and a heroic Doctor Doom, as Reed had died in that world. Her return to Earth-616 was marked by Susan being pregnant again, allowing Valeria a second chance at life.

This then led to Valeria Richards and Doctor Doom developing a relationship, as he cared deeply for her and was named her godfather after helping Susan Richards deliver Valeria the second time, to the chagrin of Reed Richards. After her birth, Doom and Valeria developed a close relationship. Valeria calls him “Uncle Doom,” and he shows her kindness, which he shows no one else. Doom also respects Valeria’s intelligence, which is also unusual for him. This love looks like it will be what finally brings Doctor Doom, when all the heroes in the world couldn’t

