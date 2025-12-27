5 Marvel Stories That Defined Mister Sinister

Mister Sinister was supposed to be the big X-Men villain coming before Disney bought Fox and rebooted everything. However, there is still a chance that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could use Mister Sinister, especially since he hasn’t been actually seen in a movie yet af Fox, and he could end up as a perfect new villain to introduce to non-comic book reading fans. The best news is that Mister Sinister has been involved in some incredible storylines in Marvel Comics over the years, both in classic stories and newer ones, that the MCU could pull from to develop these future movies for production.

From his torment of Scott Summers to his hand in destroying Krakoa, here are the five best Mister Sinister storylines in Marvel Comics.

5) Sinister’s Six

Mister Sinister’s most recent storyline is the 2025 release, Sinister’s Six. This takes place during the Age of Revelation storyline, and it has Sinister planning a strike force to take his place on the throne of Revelation. In this crossover series, Mister Sinister brings in a team including Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex, and Venom to help him achieve his goals.

This is one of the best side series during the Age of Revelation, with some of the best twists and turns of the event series. It was a great series that saw Sinister as devious as always, but he ended up having it all turned back around on him by the least expected nemesis.

4) The Further Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix

The Further Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix is a four-part X-Men miniseries from 1994 that features Mister Sinister as he works to use the couple to build his empire. Remember, in the past, Mister Sinister was the one who created Madelyne Pryor and then kidnapped her and Scott’s baby, Nathan. Scott sent Nathan to the future when Sinister infected the baby with the deadly Techno Organic Virus. Nathan grew up to become Cable and returned to the present day.

In this four-issue miniseries, Jean Grey and Scott Summers’ consciousnesses were sent thousands of years into the future to help Nathan achieve his destiny to become the hero Cable. Scott and Jean spend years in this future world raising Nathan, without revealing their real identities, ensuring he would grow into the hero who would one day return from the future. This is all about Scott and Jean, but it was all set up because of Mister Sinister, who plays in the background of this emotional series.

3) Hellions

There were some great mutant comics during the Krakoa Era, and one of the best was called Hellions, which was a team that Mister Sinister was in control of. Known as Mister Sinister’s Hellions, this team included Empath, Orpha-Maker, Nanny, Wild Child, Greycow, and Havok, all mutants the Quiete Council believed were dangers to themselves or others, so they were assigned to Sinister. Cyclops assigned Psylocke to be part of the group to keep an eye on Sinister.

This series ran for 16 issues, and as with most Mister Sinister storylines, it features him believing he is pulling all the strings, only to learn too late that he was never going to win. It all ended with a massive betrayal by the Quiet Council, which led to the death of Psylocke’s baby, and it destroyed most of the members of the team. This was also where it was revealed that Sinister was not being honest with the Quiet Council, which would lead to repercussions down the line.

2) Inferno

Inferno is one of the darkest X-Men storylines in Marvel Comics history. It was Mister Sinister who created Madelyne Pryor as a clone of Jean Grey. When Scott left her to go back to Jean Grey, Sinister sent his minions to kill her and kidnap her and Scott’s baby, Nathan. While Madelyne survived, it broke her, and she ended up becoming the Goblin Queen.

Mister Sinister sent Madaelyne into a death spiral where she soon decided she needed to sacrifice her own baby, Nathan, so that she could bring Hell to Earth. It took every active X-Men team and spinoff team to stop Madelyne in this terrifying event series. This story was dark and demented, and it almost brought the entire mutant nation to its knees, and Mister Sinister nearly caused the whole world’s destruction.

1) Sins of Sinister

The deadliest and most sinister storyline involving Mister Sinister was Sins of Sinister, the story that helped lead to the Fall of X and the destruction of Krakoa. What makes this entire storyline so interesting is that it takes place in the future at different intervals to show what would happen if Mister Sinister’s mechanizations came to fruition. It takes place 10 years, 100 years, and 1,000 years into the future.

The Krakoa Era began thanks to Moira MacTaggert’s mutant power to die and reset the timeline when she resurrects. There was only a limited number of times she could do this, but Mister Sinister found a way around it by creating clones of Moira, which he used to keep resetting the timeline until he got his preferred results every time. This led to the real Moria to realize what was happening, and she went into the future to stop it, which ended up marking the beginning of the end of Krakoa and mutant peace.

