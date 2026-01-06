7 X-Men Members Who Could Beat Hulk In a Fight

The Hulk loves to say he is the strongest one there is, but there are some members of the X-Men who could give him a run for his money, or even beat him in a fight. This is not to say that these characters will beat Hulk in every fight, or even that they could beat him most of the time. However, many mutants have powers that can eliminate some of Hulk’s advantages and give them a chance to defeat him at least once or twice in a battle, and some of these mutants have even already beaten Hulk in the comics.

From mutants with cosmic and magical powers to a mutant who made his debut in The Incredible Hulk, here are seven mutants who could beat Hulk.

7) Kitty Pryde

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It might seem impossible, but Kitty Pryde could beat Hulk if she timed everything right in a fight. There is no possible way Kitty could beat Hulk in her physical form. However, when she is phasing, Hulk couldn’t touch her. That said, Kitty has mastered her powers so much that she has been able to use her phasing powers to do some devastating things, such as when she put her hand into his skull and solidified it, shutting him down instantly. She could do the same thing to Hulk, where she could also reach into his brain or heart and take him down instantly.

6) Magik

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magik can’t beat Hulk with her mutant powers, as those are really just stepping stones that can transport her to other dimensions, although that could be a way to get rid of Hulk before he could do much damage. However, if this is Darkchylde Magik, the Sorcerer Supreme of Limbo, Magik could do more than take the fight to Hulk. All Magik would have to do is teleport Hulk to Limbo, and there is no one there who could realistically beat her as the most powerful magic user in the realm. Hulk wouldn’t go down without a fight, but Magik would have the power needed to take himd own in her realm. She could also teleport him to the sun if she wanted, ending the fight immediately.

5) Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Like Magik, Storm is also more than just a mutant. She has the powers of a goddess, and she also has a touch of magical powers. When it comes to mutants, there are not many people stronger than Storm, and she might be the most powerful female member of the X-Men, behind only Jean Grey. Storm’s mutant power involves weather manipulation, and there is no limit to what she can make the weather do, making her an Omega-level mutant like no other. Hulk would put up a strong fight against Storm, and she would have to incapacitate him early because he gets stronger the angrier he gets.

4) Rogue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rogue can beat almost anybody in Marvel thanks to the control of her powers. If Rogue touches someone, she absorbs their powers, consciousness, and memories. She would have to be very careful with Hulk, because while she could get all his strength and power, while weakening him at the same time, Hulk also has some mental issues that would possibly break Rogue if she got too much of his childhood PTSD. However, if she gets enough of his power without his mental problems breaking, she could fight him toe to toe. Rogue would also have a great chance to beat Hulk if she absorbed all her fellow X-Men’s powers and hit him hard and strong before he had an opportunity to respond.

3) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X could beat Hulk before the fight even starts. There is only one psychi on Earth who is more powerful than Charles Xavier, and she is also someone who could take the fight to the Hulk. Professor X often holds back on his powers because he knows the dangers they could cause, and he has strong morals when it comes to dealing with other people’s brains. However, he has the power to go into Hulk’s mind and shut him down instantly without even lifting a finger. Hulk can often fight this over time, as his rage could create a barrier that blocks telepathy. If Professor X hits him fast and hard with a psychic attack, and maybe even forces a return to Bruce Banner, Hulk would go down quickly.

2) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey can beat just about anyone in the Marvel Universe. Yes, she has died many times over her career, but when she is focused and has all her powers at their fullest, there isn’t anyone who can touch her. She is the most powerful psychic in the Marvel Universe and can mess up Hulk quickly if she decides not to hold back and goes straight for his brain like Professor X could. However, Jean also has access to the Phoenix Force, and that is something that could destroy Hulk, or at least wipe him completely out and require a long time for him to return with his healing factor.

1) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine made his Marvel Comics debut in The Incredible Hulk #181 when he worked for the Canadian government and was sent to stop the Hulk when he crossed the border, and ended up also fighting the Wendigo. Wolverine ended up as one of Hulk’s most persistent enemies when it came to superheroes over the years, and the two men fought more times than Hulk fought almost any other hero. However, take one look at Old Man Logan to see how Wolverine beat Hulk. Hulk actually ate Wolverine, and Logan then tore his way out of Hulk, finishing him off in a gruesome moment.

