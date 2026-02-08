DC’s First 10 Superhero Teams, Ranked by Legacy

DC Comics practically invented the superhero genre. Starting in 1939 with the debut of Superman, DC popularized the idea of costumed crimefighters saving the day and defeating the forces of evil. Naturally, DC began capitalizing on Superman’s success by creating many more superheroes who had exciting adventures. With so many new costumed heroes running around, it was inevitable for DC to take the next step and invent the concept of a superhero team. And while some of these groups didn’t stand the test of time, others became the gold standard of what it means to be a team of superheroes and became staples of the entire genre.

As far back as the Golden Age, costumed superheroes were coming together to fight villains that they couldn’t defeat on their own. Groups developed by other companies that DC Comics bought will be included because they have become intrinsically tied to their lore and brand. These are the first ten DC superhero teams to appear, ranked by how big an impact they have made and their lasting legacies on the comic book industry.

10) Blackhawks

During a time when comics were just as much about fighting the Axis Powers as they were about costumed thugs, the Blackhawks were an elite team of fighter pilots who debuted in 1941. The group was initially published under Quality Comics before being purchased by DC Comics. From their secret base on Blackhawk Island and led by the mysterious Blackhawk, this team fought high in the sky against the Axis Powers. The squadron’s ranks consisted of pilots from various Axis-occupied countries, so they were fighting to liberate their own homelands and the free world. Although the Blackhawks were very popular during the Golden Age, they quickly became dated and fell into obscurity. The Blackhawks have since been referenced only a few times and have never regained their popularity.

9) Seven Soldiers of Victory

After the success of the Justice Society, DC Comics followed up with the Seven Soldiers of Victory in 1941. However, unlike the JSA, the Seven Soldiers of Victory consisted mostly of B-list heroes. The original roster included Green Arrow, Speedy, Vigilante, Shining Knight, Crimson Avenger, Star-Spangled Kid, and Stripey. The team disbanded after only a year. Over the years, DC has tried to recreate the Seven Soldiers of Victory with varying degrees of success. Grant Morrison’s 2007 reinterpretation is often considered to be the best version. Still, this team never really taken off despite DC’s efforts, and they only make brief reappearances.

8) Challengers of the Unknown

First appearing in 1957, the Challengers of the Unknown were a team of explorers who went on death-defying adventures to discover strange new worlds and creatures. When four people, Prof Haley, Ace Morgan, June Robbins, and Rocky Davis, narrowly survive a plane crash, they realize that they are living on borrowed time. Deciding not to waste the miracle, the Challengers began undertaking impossible missions across time and space. Instead of relying on powers, the Challengers used high-tech gadgets. Although the group itself wasn’t very popular, their pulp-adventure and team roster helped inspire the creation of Marvel’s Fantastic Four. In more recent stories, the Challengers have become the operators of the Justice League’s Watchtower.

7) Batmen of All Nations

The Dark Knight had always been one of DC Comics’ most successful superheroes, so in 1955 the company decided to expand the brand globally with the introduction of the Batmen of All Nations. The team is comprised of international heroes who, inspired by Batman, took up their own cowls. The Caped Crusader accepted the team and trained them to become better crimefighters. The roster consisted of the Knight and Squire from Britain, the Musketeer from France, El Gaucho from Argentina, the Legionary from Italy, and the Ranger from Australia. While the team made only a few future appearances, it inspired a similar team, Batman Inc. The Batmen of All Nations featured some of the first international superheroes, including El Gaucho, who was DC’s first Latino hero.

6) Legion of Super-Pets

In 1962, DC Comics published one of its strangest superhero teams: the Legion of Super-Pets. As the name suggests, the team was composed of superpowered animals, specifically those belonging to the young Superman. The Legion of Super-Pets’ roster included Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Comet the Super-Horse. The Legion was founded to handle threats for which humanoids weren’t suited. And while they were retconned after the Crisis on Infinite Earths, they made a massive comeback in the Modern Age with other superhero pets like Ace the Bat-Hound and Kanga joining. They even had an animated film in 2022. The Legion of Super-Pets represents a lighter and more outlandish part of DC Comics.

5) Shazam Family

Initially dubbed the Marvel Family in 1942, the Shazam Family was published by Fawcett Comics before being acquired by DC Comics. To expand on Billy Batson’s popularity, aka Captain Marvel, he was given one of the first official superhero families in comic book history. Like Captain Marvel, the members of the Marvel Family were all granted the powers of the gods by the wizard Shazam. Captain Marvel initially teamed up with Mary Marvel and Captain Marvel Jr. Other heroes like Uncle Marvel and the three Lieutenant Marvels joined soon afterwards. Over time, due to legal issues, the Marvel Family was rebranded as the Shazam Family, with the group coming to include Billy’s foster siblings, who would also gain the power of Shazam.

4) Suicide Squad

Today, the Suicide Squad is well-known for being a group of incarcerated supervillains coerced into going on missions for the U.S. Government. However, initially, they were a far more heroic task force. Debuting in 1959, the original Suicide Squad was a group of spies and soldiers without costumes or superpowers who were sent on the most dangerous of missions during and after World War II. The task force included Rick Flag Sr., Jess Bright, Karin Grace, and Hugh Evans. Rick Flag Jr. would come to lead the more iconic version of the Suicide Squad. The team is now one of the most famous and morally ambiguous groups in comics, thanks to its unique concept and rotating roster of anti-heroes and villains forced to do good.

3) Legion of Superheroes

In 1958, Superboy encountered the first teenage superhero team in DC Comics: the Legion of Superheroes. The founding trio of superhero teens from the 30th century consisted of Cosmic Boy, Lightning Lad, and Saturn Girl. Although the team was initially intended to appear only once, the Legion’s youthful attitudes and futuristic aesthetics made them an instant hit among fans. From just three members, the Legion quickly expanded to house one of the biggest and most diverse superhero teams in DC Comics. The Legion and the idyllic future became a staple of DC Comics lore and was the outcome of legacy Superman’s message of peace. The Legion still stands as an iconic team that helped pave the way for other young superhero teams, such as the Teen Titans.

2) Justice Society

The very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America was a game-changer for the comic book industry. Founded in 1940, the JSA consists of many of the Golden Age’s finest heroes like the Flash, Green Lantern, Doctor Fate, Hawkman, the Spectre, Sandman, the Atom, and Hourman. Superman and Batman were honorary members. With their roster of beloved heroes, the JSA became the blueprint for all future superhero teams. And while they initially fell into obscurity during the 1950s, DC Comics reimagined the team as the most prominent superhero group during World War II, with future generations of legacy heroes taking up their mantles. The Justice Society walked so that the Justice League could fly.

1) Justice League

In 1960, the world of comic books changed forever with the debut of the Justice League. While they weren’t the first superhero team, their roster consisted of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes of all time, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter. Together, they are the most powerful and righteous team in DC Comics, protecting the Earth and the universe from all manner of supervillains and alien threats. The Justice League has been the undisputed premier superhero team and at the forefront of almost every significant event in DC Comics history. With their incredible roster of heroes, the Justice League stands as a beacon of hope and one of the most iconic superhero teams of all time.

