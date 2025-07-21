Top 10 DC Superheroes of the ’40s

The early 1940s saw a surge in DC Comics’ popularity, as dozens of now iconic superheroes and villains were created to entertain readers. In just a few months after the publication of Superman #1, superheroes began to dominate the comic book industry. Part of what made superheroes so appealing was the specific time period in which they were first published. When America entered World War II, comic books became a popular and affordable form of entertainment and escapism from the grim realities of the time. The stories were often self-contained within a single comic and always ended with good triumphing over evil. Yet, comic books also served as sources of American propaganda, as they advertised war bonds and featured superheroes fighting the Axis Powers. Superheroes came with all new designs and abilities, from masters of the mystic arts to kings of the seven seas. This period also saw the formation of the world’s first superhero team: the Justice Society of America. During the Golden Age, DC Comics hit the ground running and quickly cemented itself as the most popular source of superheroes in the world.

Throughout World War II, the Golden Age of superheroes showed people that even the greatest evils can be defeated with determination and courage. These are the greatest heroes of the greatest generation.

10) Plastic Man

One of the silliest yet most powerful characters in DC Comics, Patrick “Eel” O’Brien, aka Plastic Man, is a pioneering parody of the superhero genre. He was created in 1941 by Quality Comics, which was later acquired by DC in 1956. Patrick was a sly criminal and thief until he fell into a vat of chemicals that completely altered his body chemistry, making him elastic. Like a superhero out of Looney Tunes, Patrick can stretch and change his form into anything he can imagine with no defined limit. And thanks to his rubbery body, he is completely indestructible. Patrick was one of the first comedic superheroes and the first in the genre to break the fourth wall. Although he may be a goofy character, Patrick remains a hero who is always ready to spring into action.

9) Doctor Fate

The sorcerer supreme of the DC Universe, Doctor Fate, introduced in 1940, is the champion of order in the cosmos. While exploring an ancient temple, Kent Nelson accidentally uncovered the slumbering Lord of Order, Nabu. This deity trained Kent in the mystic arts. Nabu also equipped him with three powerful artifacts: the Amulet of Anubis, the Cloak of Destiny, and the Helmet of Fate. Nabu’s soul resides within the helmet, and when Kent dons the helmet, the two merge to become Doctor Fate. As an agent of order, Kent battles all manner of mystical monstrosities that threaten the universe. He also became a founding member of the Justice Society of America. As one of the first and most powerful heroic sorcerers, Doctor Fate became the inspiration for countless other magic-based heroes, including Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

8) Shazam

Created as a Superman knockoff by Fawcett Comics in 1940, Billy Batson, aka Captain Marvel (renamed Shazam), was acquired for use by DC Comics in 1972. Billy was a young orphan whose good nature made him a worthy champion in the eyes of the wizard Shazam. The wizard granted the boy the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Since then, when Billy says the word “Shazam,” he is struck by a magic lightning bolt that transforms him into the fully-grown superhero and the world’s mightiest mortal, Shazam. But even in his adult form, Billy still retains the child-like immaturity and naivety that make him such a charming and fun character.

7) Catwoman

Introduced in 1940 as the second supervillain Batman ever faced, Catwoman is one of the earliest examples of a villain who has become a hero in the superhero genre. Selina Kyle is a compulsive cat burglar who enjoys stealing for both personal gain and the thrill of it. With her acrobatic skills, clawed gloves, and whip, Selina has proven herself to be more than a match for the Caped Crusader. Over an endless game of cat and mouse, Selina became Bruce’s first love interest, despite being on opposite sides of the law. In modern times, Selina has evolved into a more complex character, becoming less of a villain and more of an anti-hero, as she is unwilling to let innocent people get hurt. She fights alongside the Bat Family to protect Gotham but still retains her love of stealing things that don’t belong to her. Just like a real cat, Selina will always be unpredictable.

6) Green Arrow

A modern version of Robin Hood, Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, is the archetypal archer superhero. Introduced in 1941, Oliver Queen was a young billionaire who was stranded on a remote island after his boat was shipwrecked. Forced to survive in the wilderness for several years, Oliver became an expert archer. However, it turned out that there was a drug ring operating on the island, and Oliver used his skills to shut it down. After having been rescued and brought back home to Star City, Oliver used his vast wealth to construct a costume and various trick arrows to help him fight crime as the vigilante Green Arrow. He eventually took on a ward, Roy Harper, aka Speedy, and the duo became the protectors of the underprivileged.

5) Green Lantern (Alan Scott)

In 1940, Alan Scott was the very first hero to shine Green Lantern’s light. Through his ring, Alan can create anything he can imagine using hard light constructs. However, Alan’s powers don’t come from the Lantern Battery of the Green Lantern Corps, but instead from the Starheart. The Starheart is a mystical entity imprisoned within the ring by the Guardians of the Universe to contain its ever-increasing power. While Alan may not be a member of the Green Lantern Corps, he is nonetheless a team player, having been a founding member of the Justice Society of America. Alan is also the father of two superheroes, Jade and Obsidian, who followed in his footsteps and joined the JSA. And despite now being well into his 80s, Alan’s willpower is so strong that it fuels his ring to give him the energy to continue fighting the good fight even today.

4) Aquaman

Debuting in 1941, Aquaman is renowned as a founding member of the Justice League and King of Atlantis. The son of a human lighthouse keeper and the Queen of Atlantis, Arthur Curry was raised on land before accepting his royal heritage as an adult. Arthur’s story is one of a person split between two worlds, as he must juggle the responsibilities he has to his kingdom of Atlantis with his connection to the surface world. He has super-strength, can breathe underwater, swim at supersonic speeds, and control all manner of sea life through telepathy. Unfortunately, at first he couldn’t remain out of the water for more than an hour without risking death by dehydration. However, over time, writers have removed that weakness. Today, he is one of the physically strongest members of the League, and with the aid of the Trident of Neptune, can control the weather and currents. As long as there is water coursing through his veins, Aquaman will always defend both the land and the sea.

3) Flash (Jay Garrick)

Jay Garrick was just your average college student until a lab accident turned him into the fastest man alive: The Flash. As the very first speedster superhero in comics introduced in 1940, Jay can move fast enough to catch bullets and run across water. He can defeat dozens of villains faster than the eye can see. He is the leader and founder of the first superhero team in comic book history, the Justice Society of America. Together, they fought against supervillains and the Nazis during World War II. Jay’s heroics during the Golden Age inspired future speedsters to carry on the Flash mantle for generations. And thanks to his slowed aging due to his super speed, Jay has had the privilege of keeping up alongside his ever-growing Flash Family to mentor them.

2) Robin (Dick Grayson)

Created in 1940 so that Batman comics could appeal to a younger audience, Dick Grayson, aka Robin, became the first and most famous sidekick in comic book history. Born into a family of trapeze artists, Dick’s parents were taken from him when one of their performances was sabotaged by a mob boss, causing them to fall to their deaths. Having lost his own parents at a young age, Bruce Wayne sympathized with Dick and adopted him as his son. After Dick discovered Bruce’s identity as Batman, Batman trained Dick in the ways of crimefighting, and together they became the Dynamic Duo. As Dick grew up, he became more independent. He became the leader of the Teen Titans and would eventually drop the sidekick persona entirely. Taking on the name Nightwing, Dick Grayson had grown into his own superhero identity.

1) Wonder Woman

Inarguably the most famous superheroine of all time, Wonder Woman has been a feminist icon ever since her debut in 1941. Diana’s origin is rooted in Greek Mythology, as she is the princess of the Amazons, a race of all-female warriors from the mystical island of Themyscira. Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta, sculpted her daughter from clay and brought her to life with the help of the Greek Gods. Along with her powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight, Diana has many iconic tools including the Lasso of Truth and the Bracelets of Submission. Diana was drawn to the human world after rescuing U.S. pilot Steve Trevor. Upon arriving there, Diana took on the name Wonder Woman and began her fight for equality and justice. Created by William Moulton Marston who was deeply involved with feminism and the suffrage movement of the 1940s, Wonder Woman continues to inspire generations of women still fighting for their rights and equality.