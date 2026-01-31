10 Deadliest Weapon X Members, Ranked

The Weapon X Program is one of the most evil organizations in Marvel Comics, conducting countless inhumane experiments that produce vicious killers like Wolverine. The tenth installment of the broader Weapon Plus Program, this secret government program was established to create the perfect super soldiers. Weapon X specializes in giving humans mutant powers and enhancing the abilities of natural mutants. To turn them into blindly loyal soldiers, Weapon X brainwashes the lucky few test subjects who survive so that they obey every command. Of course, many of these subjects overcome the brainwashing, go rogue, and escape, to become either remorseful heroes or sadistic killers.

The Weapon X Program seeks to create remorseless killers, and they succeed with flying colors. But obviously their brainwashing techniques need significant improvement. These are the deadliest individuals to be associated with the Weapon X Program and their offshoots.

10) Kimura

Recruited by the Weapon Plus offshoot the Facility, Kimura is transformed into an invulnerable powerhouse and enforcer. As Talon’s handler, Kimura takes great pleasure in relentlessly beating up the little girl. And Kimura doesn’t have to worry about Talon retaliating because the villain’s skin is so strong that not even adamantium can cut it. Kimura can also become intangible. When Talon escapes the Facility, Kimura chases after her and seeks to kill her. Kimura becomes Talon’s archenemy and the two battle several times. Eventually, Talon manages to kill her former abuser by drowning her.

9) Ajax

Originally a human enforcer for the Weapon X Program, Francis Fanny, aka Ajax, is a sadist who enjoyed abusing the test subjects, including Deadpool. To keep the subjects in line, Ajax was given enhanced strength and speed, and his pain receptors were removed. After Deadpool escapes and nearly kills Ajax, the enforcer is rebuilt to be faster and stronger. Ajax can lift several tons and move so fast that he can boil people alive from friction heat. Ajax also wears specialized armor with sensors that allow him to perceive his opponents’ bones and nervous systems, revealing their weak spots. This sadistic villain becomes one of Deadpool’s deadliest enemies.

8) Talon

The genetic daughter of Wolverine, Laura Kinney, aka Talon, was initially classified as X-23 and created by the Facility. Trained for most of her life to become Wolverine’s superior, Talon becomes a killing machine with retractable adamantium blades in her arms and feet. She also possesses Wolverine’s potent healing factor, agility, and superhuman senses. Talon eventually breaks free from the Facility’s control and destroys their labs to ensure no more Wolverine clones can be made. She then finds herself a welcome member of the X-Men and, for a brief time, even takes up the Wolverine mantle. Talon is a vicious fighter who can enter an animalistic rage where she cuts down everyone in her path.

7) Sabretooth

Wolverine’s archnemesis, Victor Creed, aka Sabretooth, fully embraces his animalistic savagery. Their rivalry existed well before either were forced into the Weapon X Program and continued even after their memories were erased and they worked together on missions. Once free from Weapon X, Sabretooth continued his life’s work of making Wolverine suffer. Sabretooth’s X-Gene grants him superhuman strength, heightened senses, regeneration, and razor-sharp claws that can tear through metal. His powers match Wolverine’s, which have led to numerous bloody battles between the two. A sadistic monster, Sabretooth has slaughtered countless people over his life, both for pleasure and to hurt Wolverine.

6) Deadpool

The infamous Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, is one of the most insane and deadliest mercenaries in Marvel Comics. When Wade found out that he was dying of cancer, he volunteered for the Weapon X Program under the expectation that they could cure him. By injecting him with Wolverine’s DNA, Deadpool developed a healing factor that saved his life but also left him horrifically disfigured. Acting as a crazed anti-hero, Deadpool is proficient in all manner of weaponry and has killed scores of people either for a paycheck or because he felt like it. While over time Deadpool has developed some sense of morality, he still won’t hesitate to kill if it’s (somewhat) necessary.

5) Wolverine

The most iconic member of the Weapon X program, Wolverine, spent many years as the program’s lethal brainwashed assassin. Born in the 1800s, Wolverine, a mutant with bone claws, spent over a century travelling the world before joining the military group Team X. However, when he tried to leave, Weapon X abducted him and experimented on him by coating his bones in adamantium. Eventually, Wolverine escaped but lost all his memories. He would find a new home with the X-Men. A savage fighter, Wolverine’s new adamantium claws let him cut through almost anything, and he can regenerate from any injury. And if Wolverine enters his Berserker Rage, he lets go of his humanity and becomes an unstoppable killing machine.

4) Romulus

The founder of the Weapon X Program, Romulus, is a vicious mutant who has lived for thousands of years. Romulus is one of the first Lupus Sapiens, a humanoid species that evolved from wolves instead of apes. Wanting to turn Wolverine into the ultimate weapon, Romulus manipulated the hero’s life from the shadows for decades, including having him become a test subject for Weapon X. Like Wolverine, Romulus possesses adamantium claws, superhuman reflexes, and regenerative abilities. With all of Wolverine’s power plus several millennia of experience, Romulus is a cunning and ruthless villain who has orchestrated not only the torture of the X-Man but also countless other victims of Weapon X.

3) Shiva

Although the Weapon X Program wiped its subjects’ memories to avoid discovery, it had one more failsafe in place to ensure they were never found: Shiva. If any of Weapon X’s subjects went rogue or got close to discovering the truth, the killer robot was activated to hunt down and annihilate them. Shiva possesses many abilities, including super-strength, speed, energy projection, flight, and teleportation. Its most terrifying ability, though, is that it can remotely trigger a Weapon X subject’s repressed memory, specifically those involving excruciating torture. Even if Shiva’s body is destroyed, the AI will transfer to a new android and adapt from its defeat to become stronger.

2) Psi-Borg

Every subject of Weapon X is implanted with false memories to make them easier to control. These implanted memories were created by Aldo Ferro, using his psionic abilities. He worked with Weapon X in exchange for a life-prolonging serum that they developed from Wolverine’s healing factor. However, Weapon X betrayed Aldo, and he must wear a giant mechanized suit of armor to stay alive. Thus transformed, Aldo takes on the name Psi-Borg. With his mind-altering powers and enhanced strength, Psi-Borg proves powerful enough to contend with numerous Weapon X subjects attacking him at once, including Wolverine, Sabretooth, Maverick, and a Silver Fox clone. Psi-Borg even manipulates Sabretooth into killing the clone of Silver Fox.

1) Weapon H

What happens when you combine Wolverine with the Hulk? You get the monstrous Clayton Cortez, aka Weapon H. Kidnapped by Weapon X, Clayton was subjected to horrific experimentation to create the perfect mutant-killing cyborg super soldier. He had his bones bonded to adamantium and his body infused with the DNA of Wolverine and Hulk. Once the process was completed, Weapon H became an enormous monster with massive claws capable of cutting through almost anything. Additionally, Weapon H can transform into different gamma mutants and mimic their abilities, including Red Hulk’s heat emission, Harpy’s wings, or the Leader’s intelligence. Thankfully, Weapon H would escape the Weapon X Program and become a hero.

