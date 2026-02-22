First 10 X-Men Members In History, Ranked by Power

The X-Men debuted in Marvel Comics in 1963 and introduced a new idea for comic book readers. Instead of heroes who got their powers in unique origin stories like Hulk, Iron Man, or Spider-Man, these were heroes who were born with their mutations that usually triggered when they hit adolescence. This was a way to bring in new heroes with amazing powers that didn’t need explaining, other than that they were born with them. In later years, Chris Claremont used this idea to create fascinating storylines about bigotry and prejudice, but in the early days, it was just about creating powers that otherwise had no explanation.

The first 10 mutant heroes Marvel Comics introduced in the pages of the X-Men comics had varied powers, but not all were created equal.

10) Angel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In later years, Angel not only became much more powerful, but he also became as deadly as they come. When Apocalypse turned him into an Archangel, his wings could kill, and his anger pushed him to do some terrible things. However, when the X-Men first formed, he was nothing more than a mutant with wings whom Professor Xavier taught how to fight. He was a good fighter and was the most agile of the X-Men, but he was also the least powerful and the weakest on the original team.

9) Changeling

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are two names that are among the least-known of the first 10 X-Men members. The weaker of these two was a mutant named Changeling. This was a mutant named Kevin Sidney, and he debuted in X-Men #35 in 1967. He was part of the villain team known as Factor Three. However, after Changeling betrayed Factor Three to save the X-Men, he ended up secretly joining the team, replacing Professor X as the X-Men’s leader, and prepared for an alien invasion. He did this with his mutant powers of changing into any other human form. He then died a short time later.

8) Mimic

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The second lesser-known X-Men from the first 10 members is Mimic. This was Calvin Rankin, and he debuted in X-Men #19 in 1966. His power allowed him to mimic anyone’s knowledge, skills, and powers as long as they were in close proximity to him. This made him unique when he first showed up in X-Men comics, since he took on the powers of all the mutant heroes at once. He was an early example of human bigotry and violence towards mutants. While the X-Men took him in, he eventually fought them before finally rehabilitating and joining the X-Men.

7) Beast

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

During the early era of the X-Men, Beast wasn’t the blue, furry hero that he became. Instead, he was a human-looking mutant, except for larger feet and hands, which became hard to hide as he got older. His mutation mostly gave him superhuman strength, speed, stamina, reflexes, and durability, similar to that of an ape. This made him the strongest member of the X-Men, and the one brute who could battle villains like Juggernaut and The Blob, although his genius-level intellect, which he became known for later, was not as developed during this era.

6) Havok

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Havok is Cyclops’s brother, and he made his Marvel Comics debut in X-Men #54 in 1969. When he first appeared, he was abducted by a villain, and the X-Men had to save him. It wasn’t until almost a year later that he finally came to America and joined the X-Men for a time. Havok has similar powers to his brother, and just like Cyclops, he had no control over them at the start. However, he soon gained control when he joined the team, and as long as he wears a containment suit, he can shoot blasts powerful enough to knock out the Hulk.

5) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops was one of the very first X-Men, the original student awarded leadership in the field of battle. He, over his lifetime, became possibly the best tactical leader in Marvel Comics history. At the time of his debut, he was known as the guy who could shoot optic blasts, but he had to use a visor to control the blasts. This made him very powerful, as his blasts were shown to be as powerful as anything at the time, and added to his leadership skills. Cyclops was the more important, but not the most powerful, original X-Men member.

4) Iceman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iceman is the most underrated Omega-level mutant in existence. However, when he was first introduced as one of the first X-Men, he looked more like a snowman, and he could throw snowballs while also creating ice slides he could use in fights. It didn’t seem like much, and he was mostly a step above Angel in power levels. However, unlike someone like Angel, who later gained his Archangel powers, Iceman was always extremely powerful from the start; he just didn’t know it. Iceman’s powers are Omega-level, and he just needed to unlock the mental blocks in his mind that limited his power levels.

3) Polaris

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Polaris made her Marvel Comics debut in X-Men #49 when she met Iceman after Cerebro identified her as a mutant. She was made to believe she was Magneto’s daughter by Mesmero because of their similar powers, but when Iceman convinced her it was a lie, she turned good and joined the team. Ironically, she was Magneto’s daughter, but this wasn’t revealed until later. Despite this, her powers of controlling magnetism are close enough to being Omega-level that she has always been a very powerful X-Men member, although her mental instability holds her down somewhat.

2) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For many years, Professor X was considered the most powerful telepath in Marvel Comics. He has been surpassed by several psychics over the years, and Jean Grey is the one who jumped ahead of him in every way. However, this should not discount Xavier’s level as a Marvel psychic. As the man who formed the X-Men and the original leader of the team, he is still one of the most powerful mutants in the world. He can change the memories of just about anyone, but he also has morals in place that keep him from abusing his powers. Regardless, he is still one of the most powerful X-Men of all time.

1) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The first mutant who joined the X-Men as a new member was Jean Grey in X-Men #1, while Cyclops, Iceman, Beast, and Angel were already members. When Jean just joined, she was a telekinetic, but it turned out she was so much more. Professor X blocked her psychic abilities to protect her, but she gained control of her psychic powers within the first few years and has since become even more powerful than Professor X in almost every way.

