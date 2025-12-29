X-Men’s 10 Most Powerful Telepaths, Ranked

Marvel Comics has a lot of telepaths across the universe, and it should come as no surprise that most of them are mutants. However, not all telepaths are created equally, and the most overpowered of these characters have changed drastically over the years. One of the most powerful X-Men when the team was introduced was a telepath with Professor Charles Xavier, using his massive powers to gather together mutants and teach them to be heroes and fight to defend the Earth.

Other telepaths in the X-Men are even more manipulative, and some of them have even surpassed Professor X and become Omega-level mutants on their own. Here is a look at Marvel Comics’ most powerful X-Men telepaths, ranked.

10) Madelyne Pryor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Madelyne Pryor was an X-Men villain more than she was a member of the X-Men, but there have been times when she tried to do good things. She was, at one time, resurrected on Krakoa after Havok fought for her to get a second chance. Madelyne even helped form the Dark X-Men during the Fall of X event to help defend Krakoa. As for her power level, she is a clone of Jean Grey, so she is extremely powerful (but without the Phoenix power boosts). She lacks Jean’s training and focus, but she is still powerful enough to read the minds and manipulate virtually anyone.

9) Cable

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cable is another mutant who has his powers thanks to Jean Grey. This is because Nathan Summers is Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor’s son, so he has the telepathic powers from his mother, who received hers from Jean Grey. Nathan also has a lot more than just telepathic powers, as the techno-organic virus gave him superhuman skills. One thing that holds his telepathic powers down is that he has to constantly use them to keep the virus from overwhelming him. However, he is still powerful enough to use his powers across great distances, and he has proven up to the task of battling Shadow King telepathically.

8) Stepford Cuckoos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

During a period where Emma Frost was in a coma for a year, a doctor harvested over 1,000 eggs from her, and the Weapons Plus program used the eggs to create thousands of identical mutant girls, hoping they were powerful enough to kill every mutant on Earth with their telepathic abilities. Five of these girls were sent to infiltrate the Xavier Institute, and Emma took an interest in them, with other students calling them the Stepford Cuckoos. Sophie and Esme died, but the three remaining are among the most powerful X-Men telepaths thanks to their working together. They have a telepathic hive mind, which allows them to increase their powers when in close proximity to each other.

7) Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Emma Frost started as a villain, a member of the Hellfire Club, and someone who was partially responsible for triggering Jean Grey to turn into the Dark Phoenix, which led the Phoenix to slaughter an entire world. However, after leading a teenage team of mutants to their death, she realized Charles Xavier was right all along, and she began her road to redemption. She has been a teacher and a powerful X-Men member since that time, and her telepathic powers are among the highest in Marvel Comics. It is said her telepathic powers are on an equal level to Professor Xavier, and she has been rated among the most powerful telepaths on the planet.

6) Exodus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Exodus is one of the oldest mutants in Marvel Comics, initially a 12th-century nobleman from France named Bennet du Paris, who was fighting in the Crusades in the Holy Lands. This is when his mutant powers were awakened, and he met Apocalypse and became his new champion, Exodus. However, when he betrayed Apocalypse to save that era’s Black Knight, he was entombed and left for centuries. Magneto found and released him, and Exodus has been around ever since. He is considered a High-Order telepath, and he has overpowered Professor X on occasion, but only when the people around him have faith in him. That is because Exodus’s mutant power is faith empowerment, and without faith, his powers are limited.

5) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

For many years, most people assumed that Professor X was the most powerful telepath on Earth. However, the X-Men founder falls short of some notable mutants, and he isn’t even considered an Omega-level mutant thanks to the limitations of his powers. Xavier is powerful enough to win a battle with almost anyone using his telepathic powers, and he remains one of the most respected X-Men telepaths in existence. That said, Jean Grey is more powerful than Xavier by a long shot, and Jean has even noted that X-Man and Rachel Summers have done things that Xavier can’t. Xavier often uses Cerebro to increase his mental powers, and those other mutants don’t need the technical assistance he does.

4) Kid Omega

Kid Omega has proven in the current Age of Revelation storyline that he has always been one of the most powerful telepaths in Marvel Comics, much less in the X-Men. Quentin Quire put together a team of young telepathic mutants to fight for Revelation in the story, and together, these kids couldn’t be stopped. However, Quentin did stop them because his powers were strong enough to not only shut them down, but he killed every one of them without struggle with just his mind. Jean Grey has said that the only thing holding Kid Omega back on Earth-616 is his own arrogance, as that limits his mind from opening to show his true powers. Kid Omega is an Omega-level mutant and an Omega-level telepath.

3) X-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-Man is another psychic with a connection to Jean Grey, and for many years, he was one of the most hated members of the X-Men for many readers. He is from Earth-295 (The Age of Apocalypse), and Mister Sinister genetically engineered him using Scott Summers and Jean Grey’s DNA. Using the M’kraan Crystal, he was transported to Earth-616 and became a member of the X-Men. One thing readers hated about him was that he was overpowered, and even Norman Osborn said that X-Man could go one-on-one with Sentry. He was once considered the most powerful mutant on Earth, with countless different powers. When it comes to his telepathic powers, he is considered the world’s most powerful, but he remains held down because he is not the most skilled. He, at one time, sent out a message to every mind on Earth, something Jean Grey said Professor X couldn’t even do.

2) Rachel Summers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rachel Summers is someone else who owes her powers to Jean Grey, as she is the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from Earth-811 (Days of Future Past). Like her mother, Rachel also has a connection to the Phoenix Force, and this makes her very powerful. She ended up on Earth-616 and joined the X-Men with this world’s version of her parents. Like Jean Grey, Rachel has almost unlimited telepathic and telekinetic powers, and she can actually use her telekinetic abilities across different timelines and realities in the multiverse. There are times she can outpower even her mother’s powers, although Jean remains more disciplined and has better control of her powers.

1) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is the most powerful telepath in Marvel Comics, and easily one of the most powerful X-Men members in existence. When Jean first appeared in X-Men #1, she was a telekinetic. However, the truth was that Professor X had shut down the portion of her brain that made her a telapath, which ended up being opened when she suffered a traumatic experience and became the Phoenix. Since that time, Jean has used her own immense powers and the power of the Phoenix Force to train her brain, and she became the most powerful telepathic force on Earth. She can overwhelm anyone she faces, from Professor X and Kid Omega to Emma Frost and more. No one can touch Jean Grey.

