Invincible’s 7 Best Copycat Heroes, Ranked

Image Comics’ beloved Invincible series is, in many ways, both a tribute and a deconstruction of the superhero genre. Although the series goes to great lengths to show how brutal and complicated superheroes would be in real life, it still portrays them as people trying to do the right thing. With a comic that plays with and subverts many superhero tropes, it isn’t surprising that many of its characters imitate heroes from companies like DC and Marvel. Despite having costumes or abilities that bring them closer to more mainstream characters, these costumed vigilantes in the Invincible Universe still manage to stand on their own as engaging and awesome superheroes.

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It can sometimes be hard to tell where the line between intentional homage and coincidental similarity lies, but most people agree that these heroes in the Invincible Universe are based on other superheroes.

7) Shapesmith

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The original Guardians of the Globe had a green-skinned shapeshifting member named Martian Man, who was an obvious parody of the DC hero Martian Manhunter. However, after Martian Man’s sudden death, he was replaced by another Martian hero named Shapesmith. In addition to obvious parallels to Martian Manhunter, given his origin from the red planet, he also shares many similarities with another DC shapeshifting hero, Plastic Man. Shapesmith’s human disguise, his selfish impulses, his use of his shapeshifting and stretching abilities, and his overall comedic personality are much more in line with the ex-con-turned-zany-superhero Plastic Man. Shapesmith is a fun combination of two of DC’s premier shapeshifting superheroes.

6) Immortal

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With an initial roster of Immortal, Darkwing, War Woman, Red Rush, Green Ghost, Martian Man, and Aquarious, it was obvious that they were meant to be copycats of the Justice League. However, given the fact that Omni-Man immediately slaughtered almost all of them, Immortal was the only founding member of the Guardians of the Globe to be given a proper characterization. Unlike his teammates, the Immortal isn’t based on a Justice League hero, but rather one of their main enemies: the ever-living Vandal Savage. Like Savage, the Immortal has lived for thousands of years, is almost impossible to kill, and has influenced many historical events. In Immortal’s case, one of his previous personas was none other than Abraham Lincoln.

5) Monster Girl

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A member of the Guardians of the Globe’s second incarnation, Monster Girl’s ability to transform into a giant green monster with super strength makes her a very clear pastiche of the Incredible Hulk. However, while Bruce Banner views the Hulk as a metaphorical curse, Monster Girl has a literal curse. The curse that granted Monster Girl her powers also makes her get younger every time she transforms, making her look like a child despite being a grown woman. Monster Girl is one of the most fleshed-out members of the Guardians of the Globe. Her relationship with teammate Robot and her insecurities with her own body create a compelling character story as well.

4) Rex-Splode

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Starting as a selfish and obnoxious jerk, Rex-Splode underwent one of the best character arcs in the comic series as he slowly transformed into a noble hero willing to sacrifice his life for his friends. Rex-Splode’s complicated history and his superpower draw heavy parallels to the thief-turned-X-Man Gambit. Both heroes can charge objects they touch with kinetic energy, causing them to explode. Whereas Gambit prefers to use his signature trading cards, Rex-Splode uses batons and other items tucked into his many pockets. Rex-Splode and Gambit also underwent character arcs, letting go of their more abrasive natures and becoming selfless heroes.

3) Atom Eve

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Invincible’s love interest, Atom Eve, is among the most powerful humans in her universe, as she can manipulate atoms to create solid constructs or transmute objects. Her appearance and abilities draw from several sources, including Green Lantern, Firestorm, and Jean Grey. Her red hair and ability to resurrect herself line up very well with Jean Grey. Atom Eve’s power to create constructs harkens back to Green Lanterns’ hard light constructs that they can make with their rings. More specifically, Atom Eve’s mastery of manipulating atoms and transmuting matter is identical to the powers of the underrated DC hero Firestorm. Atom Eve has always been one of the best heroes in the series, and the three characters she draws inspiration from make her an undeniable powerhouse.

2) Omni-Man

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There have been countless evil Superman archetypes, but Omni-Man is easily the most three-dimensional and interesting of these copycats. Omni-Man, as a superpowered alien who acts as the Earth’s most powerful hero, lines up perfectly with the Man of Steel. Of course, the big twist is that Omni-Man was sent by his people, the Viltrumites, to conquer the Earth, not save it. Unlike most other evil Superman copycats, Omni-Man goes through a character arc that has him evolve from a remorseless and genocidal killer to a person who’s overcome with remorse and shame for the countless lives he has taken. Although at first Omni-Man’s heroic identity was a façade, by the end of the series, he emulates many of Superman’s best qualities.

1) Invincible

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The half-human, half-Viltrumite teenage superhero Invincible takes inspiration from two of the greatest heroes of all time: Superman and Spider-Man. On the surface, Invincible’s immense strength, ability to fly, and alien heritage have an obvious parallel to the Man of Steel. However, his teenage superhero career and light-hearted attitude also pay tribute to the Wall-Crawler. Originally, Invincible carries both heroes’ optimism and the no-kill rule until such ideals are tested and broken when facing numerous bloodthirsty villains. Still, Superman and Spider-Man’s indomitable will and drive to help others have also clearly been significant inspirations for Invincible’s character. While he doesn’t always show it, Invincible takes the best qualities of Marvel and DC’s most iconic characters and blends them with harsh realism in an engaging and nuanced way.

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