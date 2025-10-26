7 Most Tragic Invincible Deaths We’ll Never Get Over

Image Comics’ hit comic series Invincible has never been one to shy away from the brutality and permanence of death. In both the comic and the Amazon Prime Video animated adaptation, Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, fights every day to protect his home and the people he loves. Sadly, despite his strength, Mark has endured countless personal losses, which have helped him become a seasoned superhero who understands the value and frailty of life. Many heroes, villains, and civilians have suffered bloody and horrific deaths as Mark tries to protect humanity from supervillains and the cruel Viltrumite Empire.

In a universe with so many dangerous villains and aliens, there are bound to be casualties, including heroes and civilians. These are the most gut-wrenching deaths in the Invincible comics that broke our hearts and tested Mark’s resolve as a hero.

7) Future Immortal

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Immortal has been fighting the forces of evil for thousands of years, but when Mark is taken to the far future, he sees the potential destiny of his fellow hero. In the future, Immortal is made the king of Earth, but his unending lifespan erodes his mind. Immortal devolves into a mad tyrant, killing innocent people in the hopes that someone will be able to put him out of his misery. When the Mark of the past arrives, Immortal attacks and begs Mark to kill him. After much hesitation, Mark eventually gives in and rips Immortal’s head off. It’s a shocking and tragic fate for such a righteous character, and an act of mercy, but it was also the very first time Mark killed someone.

6) Battle Beast

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

As his name implies, Battle Beast only lives for the thrill of combat. This bloodthirst has led him to act as both an enemy and an ally to Mark. Battle Beast joined the Coalition of Planets in their crusade to destroy the Viltrumite Empire. Through all these conflicts, Battle Beast hoped to find a challenger capable of giving him a worthy death. Battle Beast got his wish when he was tasked to kill the disgraced Viltrumite leader, Thragg. After a bloody bout that lasted days, Thragg crushed Battle Beast’s heart in his hands. While it was the death Battle Beast always dreamed of, it was sad to see a fan-favorite character like him die. It didn’t help that Thragg made a cape out of Battle Beast’s hide.

5) Cecil Stedman

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Cecil Stedman has always acted as the morally grey head of the Global Defense Agency. He is tasked to defend the world against all potential threats. Unfortunately, not even Cecil could have seen this threat coming. When Mark managed to return to Earth after Robot betrayed him, the hero immediately went to Cecil to warn him about Robot. But Mark’s warning failed, the mechanical backstabber slit Cecil’s throat before crushing his head. While Cecil has made questionable decisions in the past, he has always done his best to protect humanity. He didn’t deserve such a gruesome death after his decades of service.

4) Shapesmith

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The Martian named Shapesmith became a wacky member of the Guardians of the Globe after hitching a ride on a rocket to Earth. Shapesmith quickly proved himself to be a courageous and comedic hero with powerful shapeshifting abilities. Sadly, Shapesmith was killed by someone he considered to be a close friend. When the former hero Robot decided to take over the world, he began killing many heroes who could potentially oppose his regime, including Shapesmith. At the end, Shapesmith is shown with tears in his eyes and most of his body destroyed, giving a confused plea to understand why Robot is doing this. Robot coldly says it’s nothing personal, and crushes Shapesmith’s core, killing the hero.

3) Oliver Grayson

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Oliver is Mark’s younger half-brother and the son of Omni-Man. Because of his alien heritage, Oliver never really fits in on Earth due to his accelerated aging and warped morals. He eventually found his place as a member of the Coalition of Planets and started a family. Later, he became a double agent, ostensibly working for Thragg while secretly reporting to Allen and the Coalition of Planets. When Thragg tried to kill Mark and his family, Oliver tried to protect them. Sadly, Thragg impaled and killed Oliver, leaving his family heartbroken. What made his death particularly tragic is that we have seen Oliver’s growth as a person since he was an infant, making his death much more shocking and impactful.

2) Omni-Man

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, had one of the most striking character arcs in the Invincible comics. Nolan started as the Earth’s greatest hero until he revealed that he was sent to help the Viltrumite Empire conquer Earth. Over time, Nolan began to feel regret for the horrible atrocities he committed against humanity and for betraying his family. He turned against the Viltrumite Empire before eventually taking his place as their rightful ruler. However, by allowing the former ruler Thragg to live as an act of mercy, Nolan sealed his own fate. Thragg returned and murdered Nolan. With his dying breath, Nolan asked Mark to assume the throne and take care of the Viltrumite people. Mark obliged and ushered in a golden age of peace for the Viltrumites.

1) Rex-Splode

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

When we first meet Rex Splode, he’s an arrogant and brash hero who cheats on his longtime girlfriend, Atom Eve, with their teammate, Dupli-Kate. However, after a disastrous run-in with the Lizard League leaves Rex with a bullet wound to the head and some of his fellow Guardians of the Globe members either dead or presumed dead, the hot-headed hero undergoes a redemption arc. Rex becomes a more empathetic hero who tries to mend his relationships with his friends. Rex’s arc meets a sudden and tragic end during the “Invincible War,” when he detonates his own skeleton to kill an evil alternate Invincible and save his teammates. Rex’s character arc made him beloved, and his act of self-sacrifice broke everyone’s hearts.

