Marvel’s 7 Best Copycat Heroes, Ranked

People have been telling stories for as long as we’ve had language. Some of the oldest pieces of human knowledge have survived as stories passed down from one generation to the next, always adapting and changing, but always as a story that people can love. Nowadays, we’ve told so many stories that people say there’s nothing original left under the sun. That might be especially true for superhero comics, as they’ve been ripping each other off for as long as they’ve been publishing. Marvel and DC are the forerunners of the market, and they’ve made it very clear that they draw inspiration from each other constantly.

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They do say that mimicry is the greatest form of flattery. DC has copy-pasted plenty of Marvel’s characters, from the Doom Patrol mimicking the Fantastic Four to Bumblebee being their version of Wasp. Of course, the same is definitely true in reverse. Today, we’re going to shine a light on these copycat heroes by looking at seven of Marvel’s best clones of DC heroes. We’re going to rank these heroes not just on how iconic they’ve become, but how much they’ve managed to differentiate themselves from the heroes they’re made to resemble. With all that said, let’s chat about some copycats.

7) Nova

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nova, and by extension, the Nova Corps, are very clearly Marvel’s take on the Green Lantern Corps. They’re an intergalactic coalition of peacekeepers who police the universe and whose wardrobe gifts them with incomparable might. The biggest difference between these space cops is that the Nova Corps don’t feel nearly as important to the grander cosmos. The Novas are powerhouses that can all wrestle the Hulk, but most of the time when there’s a universal threat, they’re either disbanded or nowhere to be found. Where the Lanterns are structured around willpower, the Novas are a bit more generic. This isn’t to say that the Nova Corps isn’t incredibly cool. The biggest thing they need is the spotlight to actually become as important as Marvel wants them to be.

6) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sentry is one of Marvel’s many, many Superman pastiches, but he definitely differentiates himself from the rest. For starters, he’s one of the few heroic Superman copies, and secondly, he’s very mentally unstable. The Sentry’s best stories explore mental health and the inherent danger of the Sentry’s evil side, the Void. At his peak, the Sentry isn’t just a powerhouse, but a vehicle that can take audiences on a nuanced, all too real exploration of a man suddenly gifted the powers of the world’s greatest hero, and how that could backfire so heavily. Sentry is the perfect mix between hero and living bomb, but he has yet to shake off the Superman-pastiche title that everyone brings up whenever he’s mentioned.

5) Bucky Barnes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bucky was introduced as Captain America’s young sidekick, and clearly his version of Robin. Nowadays, the comparisons are even stronger, especially with the second Robin, Jason Todd. Both were ecstatic heroes who were tragically taken before their time, but returned years later as major villains. While Red Hood is stuck in a cycle of redemption and falling from grace, Bucky has fully shaken off his time as a weapon. He’s established his own network of heroes and teammates, has one of the greatest dynamics in Marvel with Black Widow, and even briefly served as Captain America. Bucky has changed a ton over the years, but he’s still a true hero.

4) Hawkeye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hawkeye was made in response to Green Arrow’s success, who was ironically made as a clone of Batman. So, Hawkeye is really a copycat of a copycat, but don’t think that makes him any less interesting. He’s one of the Avengers’ most important heroes, and holds a truly unique position as both an iconic hero and symbol of something more. Hawkeye has always been Marvel’s number one underdog, from leading the West Coast Avengers to charging bravely against every threat with nothing but a bow. He’s also Marvel’s only major deaf character, which is really awesome to see as representation. Hawkeye truly is Marvel’s Green Arrow, because he’s one of their most interesting characters who is begging for the spotlight, but is laughed off as the bow-and-arrow guy.

3) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is Marvel’s master of magic, and was clearly made as their version of Doctor Fate. The similarities in design and role are definitely there, but Strange has a distinct advantage because of how he’s developed. He introduced the title of the Sorcerer Supreme, which makes him Marvel’s definitive authority on magic, and which has been the focal point of countless world-shaking events. Strange has redefined the course of Marvel’s future on countless occasions, and his influence is felt in every corner of the universe. Doctor Strange has a whole lot more impact than Doctor Fate, and his oftentimes wacky, dark lore has become iconic in its own right.

2) Black Cat

Just like Catwoman is Batman’s on-again-off-again love interest and catburglar, Black Cat is the same for Spider-Man. Felicia started as a femme fatale with a cat theme, but she’s evolved into a whole lot more. Not only is she Marvel’s number one thief, but when she’s not being used as a romantic subplot prop, she’s one of Spidey’s best supporting characters. She’s funny, nuanced, and such a compellingly flawed person. She struggles to find the middle ground between being happy and doing what she knows is right, with both desires being at odds most of the time. Black Cat is a showstealer, pun intended.

1) Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most obvious pastiche of all, of course, is Deadpool being a rip-off of Deathstroke. From the costume to the name, Wade Wilson started as a complete copy of Slade Wilson. Of course, he quickly turned from a run-of-the-mill assassin into something much more. Nowadays, he’s Marvel’s poster child for stories that jump between comedy and tragedy like they’re playing hopscotch. Deadpool is his own zany character that DC has been trying to replicate for a decade now, but nobody is like the Merc with a Mouth. Deadpool’s role is truly unique, and when his stories are at their best, he’s one of Marvel’s deepest, most depressing, and entertaining characters.

Which copycat hero do you think has best set themselves apart from the original? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!