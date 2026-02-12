Marvel’s First 10 Superhero Teams, Ranked by Legacy

Almost immediately after Superman’s debut in 1939, Marvel Comics’ predecessor, Timely Comics, began creating its own superheroes with fantastical costumes and amazing superpowers. Marvel became DC’s largest competitor, thanks in large part to the incredible superhero teams they created. Since nearly the beginning of comic books, Marvel has fashioned fantastical alliances of costumed crime-fighters who have battled the forces of evil to protect the innocent. While some of these alliances faded into obscurity almost immediately, others helped define and symbolize the comic book industry. These are the groups that established and challenged what it means to be a superhero team.

With Avengers: Doomsday promising to bring together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, now is the perfect time to look back at the superhero teams that started it all and had the most impact on Marvel and comic books in general.

10) All Winners Squad

When Marvel Comics was still called Timely Comics in 1946, they debuted the All-Winners Squad, made up of some of the company’s earliest successful superheroes, including Captain America, Human Torch, Namor, Bucky, Toro, Miss America, and the Whizzer. Unfortunately, the team never lived up to its name, as it immediately fell into obscurity after appearing in only two issues. The team was shelved and forgotten for decades, with no significant impact on the Marvel Universe. Since then, the All-Winners Squad has made only a few brief appearances in flashbacks of its time working together to fight the Axis Powers during World War II .

9) Young Allies

In 1941, Marvel Comics debuted its very first superhero team: the Young Allies. With Captain America’s sidekick Bucky Barnes as its leader, the Young Allies was the first adolescent superhero team in comic book history. The other members consisted of Bucky’s friends Knuckles, Henry, Jeff, and Washington. They would later be joined by the Human Torch’s fiery sidekick, Toro. Together, they fought Nazis and gangsters to help the war effort and even got their own solo comic. Still, the team didn’t stand the test of time and fell into obscurity. Even when Marvel tried to reinvent the group twice in the modern era, neither incarnation lasted a year before disbanding again.

8) Invaders

Despite being introduced in 1969, the Invaders were retconned into being the most important World War II-era superhero team in Marvel Comics. During the war, the Allies assembled a team of heroes who could lead the charge into Axis-occupied territory. The original team consisted of Marvel’s biggest Golden Age Heroes: Captain America, Human Torch, and Namor. They would soon be joined by other World War II heroes like Bucky, Toro, Union Jack, Whizzer, Miss America, and Spitfire. Together, they ensured that the Allies won the war. Even after the war, numerous new iterations of the Invaders would emerge to charge headfirst into battle against those who threatened the free world. While it is a pretty obscure group today, the Invaders had a significant impact on the Marvel Universe’s history.

7) Warriors Three

Some of the most colorful supporting characters in Thor’s mythos, the Warriors Three are loyal fighters of Asgard who defend the kingdom with all their hearts. First appearing in 1965, this Asgardian trio consists of Fandral the Dashing, Hogun the Grim, and Volstagg the Voluminous. Like many Asgardians, the Warrior’s Three live for adventure and traverse the Nine Realms to vanquish evil monsters. For thousands of years, the Warriors Three have been some of Thor’s closest and most trusted friends as they’ve fought in countless battles together. With their memorable designs and personalities, these heroes have been longtime and strong members of Thor’s circle who have been there to help during almost every crisis in Asgard.

6) Inhumans

In 1965, the Fantastic Four met a villain named Medusa, who had giant, extendable, prehensile hair. However, it was soon revealed that she was no mere thug, but instead the queen of the secret subspecies of humanity known as the Inhumans. The result of alien experimentation thousands of years ago, the Inhumans are superpowered beings who gain their abilities through exposure to the Terrigen Mist. From their hidden nation of Attilian, the Inhumans are ruled by the wise and powerful Black Bolt. Alongside Medusa, other members of the royal family include Crystal, Karnak, Gorgon, Triton, and Lockjaw. While the Inhumans have never been the most popular team, they’ve been the source of some of Marvel’s breakout young heroes in recent years, like Ms. Marvel and Moon Girl.

5) Howling Commandos

In 1963, Marvel Comics introduced one of its most important characters as the leader of an elite team of World War II soldiers known as the Howling Commandos. That leader was none other than the one-eyed spymaster Nick Fury, who would go on to become the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., one of the most iconic organizations in Marvel. While the original members of the Howling Commandos, like Dum Dum Dugan, were just regular soldiers, the later incarnations went in bold new directions. The second version of the team consisted almost exclusively of monsters like Man-Thing and Warwolf. Another incarnation was made up of Captain Americas from across the multiverse. Still, the Howling Commandos paved the way for countless espionage and political thriller tales with Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy

Before heroes like Star-Lord or Rocket Raccoon were introduced, Marvel Comics’ original 1969 Guardians of the Galaxy were quite different. When they were first created, the Guardians of the Galaxy were from the 31st century on Earth-691, where humanity spread out across the stars and genetically modified themselves to adapt to other planets’ environments. The first members were the Captain America shield-carrying Major Victory, the ice-cold Martinex, the hulking Charlie-27, and the archer Yondu. Later members would include Starhawk and Nikki. Eventually, Marvel’s main Earth-616 continuity would develop the more iconic ragtag anti-hero version of the Guardians of the Galaxy we all know and love. The team is one of the most famous space-faring hero teams in Marvel Comics.

3) Fantastic Four

When four scientists were bathed in cosmic rays during a space expedition in 1961, they returned to Earth as Marvel’s First Family. Dubbed the Fantastic Four, the team’s roster is made up of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing. From their debut appearance, the Fantastic Four were a significant departure from many major superhero tropes. The group didn’t have secret identities, and it focused more on exploration than crime-fighting. Most importantly, it is more than just a superhero team; it’s a family. The added family dynamic created unique character interactions and heartfelt moments that set them apart from other superhero teams at the time. Since then, the Fantastic Four stands as Marvel’s premier superhero family and scientific pioneers.

2) Avengers

After DC Comics’ Justice League became a colossal hit, Marvel created its own superhero team, uniting some of its most popular superheroes. In 1963, the Avengers assembled to fight the forces of evil. The original version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes consisted of Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, and Wasp, with Captain America joining soon after. The Avengers became icons almost instantaneously as it became one of Marvel Comics’ premier superhero teams. Over the years, its roster has grown to the point that nearly every hero in Marvel Comics has, at some point or another, joined the Avengers. And of course, its role as the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reshaped the filmmaking landscape of the last 18 years.

1) X-Men

In 1963, the X-Men were born and forever changed the comic book world. With their extraordinary abilities, mutant heroes banded together under the leadership of Professor X to hone their skills and protect the world while fighting persecution. Starting with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman, the X-Men multiplied exponentially to include countless iconic superheroes like Wolverine, Rogue, and Storm, who are intrinsically tied to the team. And of course, the X-Men and mutantkind have offered a timeless and groundbreaking allegory for civil rights and identity, pushing the boundaries of the kinds of stories and social commentary comic books could tell. With its relatable and iconic members, close bonds, dramatic stories, and enduring allegories, the X-Men is Marvel’s most important team.

