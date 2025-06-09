10 Best X-Men, Ranked

The X-Men are comics’ ultimate rags to riches story. They premiered in the ’60s as the civil rights allegory teen team, but they couldn’t keep their audience once Stan Lee and Jack Kirby left the book. The X-Men faded away until Giant-Size X-Men #1, and writer Chris Claremont made Uncanny X-Men into the hottest team in comics. Since then, the X-Men have had their ups and downs in popularity, but one thing that has stayed the same is the caliber of the members of the group. The X-Men has some of the greatest characters in the history of comics, complicated, multi-faceted characters that fans fell in love with over the decades. The X-Men eventually became Marvel’s A-list, starring multiple amazing superheroes fighting against everything from alien invasions to bigots on the street. The X-Men have everything going for them… well except the esteem of a world that hates and fears them. However, that’s part of the drama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X-Men’s best members are some of the greatest in the history of comics. They helmed the team through some of the biggest years in comic history, selling millions of copies, and becoming icons on the big and small screen. The X-Men are the cream of the crop, and these ten are the best of the best.

10) Emma Frost

Emma Frost began as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, battling the X-Men, training the Hellions, and being utterly fabulous until her death at the hands of Sentinels in Uncanny X-Men #281. She shot her mind into Iceman’s head, helping him develop his powers subconsciously before getting her body back, and becoming one of the mentors of Generation X, the X-Men’s ’90s rookie team. When that book was cancelled, she went dormant for a few years before joining the cast of New X-Men in the groundbreaking “E Is for Extinction”. Since then, Emma has become one of the X-Men’s most compelling heroes. Her rivalry with Jean Grey and later Kitty Pryde are iconic, and her relationship with Cyclops made him a much better character. Her acid wit make her never anything less than supremely entertaining and her heart has surprised readers, making them love her and showing she’s more than just the beautiful, rich, mean girl. Say what you want about the X-Men books from House of M to House of X, but Emma always made them entertaining. She’s an amazing character who keeps getting better, and has joined the A-list because of her X-Men membership.

9) Colossus

Colossus joined the X-Men with Giant-Size X-Men #1 and has since become a legend. Colossus is an interesting juxtaposition. His mutant powers give him vast super strength and allow him to transform into a organic steel form that is nigh-invulnerable. He’s an absolute physical powerhouse, yet he has the soul of a poet. For years, Colossus was a sensitive young man in the X-Men’s world, doing his best to be there for his new family, all while fighting for the dream. Colossus has had his troubles over the years — the loss of his sister led him to join Magneto’s Acolytes and the Krakoa Era saw him under the mind control of his brother Mikahil — and that’s what makes him such an interesting character. He’s developed and changed, the trials of his life breaking pieces of him. He’s everyone’s big brother (well, except Kitty Pryde because that would be awkward), and he’s a textbook amazing X-Man.

8) Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is another X-Men who developed more layers than an onion over the decades. Nightcrawler looks like a demon, but is an angel, a fun-loving swashbuckler who sees the best in everything and then fights for it. Much like Colossus, he’s a character based on juxtaposition, and that has proven fertile ground for the character. If anyone had a reason to complain, it would be Nightcrawler, but his zeal for life keeps him from falling to despair. He’s everyone’s fuzzy elf. However, to his enemies, Nightcrawler is an extremely dangerous mutant, his teleportational powers and unique body configuration allowing him to develop a kinetic fighting style that is impossible to prepare for. Nightcrawler is a man of faith — in God, in Xavier’s dream, and in his fellow X-Men — and he’ll fight anyone who disparages any of those. Nightcrawler is a near perfect character, and he has decades of story to back that up.

7) Iceman

Iceman is a founding X-Men. As the youngest of the original team, he was everyone’s kid brother, the class clown who constantly surprised everyone with how good he was. Iceman has always been one of the funnier X-Men, his sense of humor good for sassing villains and cheering up his friends. After Emma Frost took residence in his mind, he began to become more formidable with his powers, becoming one of the most powerful X-Men ever with his cryokinetic powers. The icing on the cake was him coming out as gay. Say what you want about the way it happened — it’s a scene that has been misread by many people with an agenda — but it’s made so many other things about Iceman make sense. He’s become a much more well-rounded character, and has grown immensely. Iceman is an astonishing X-Man, and has more than earned the esteem of fans and creators alike.

6.)Kitty Pryde

Kitty Pryde joined the X-Men when she was 13 years old, growing up with the group. She’s gone through her awkward phase, when she was changing her costume into something dreadful every few months, has gone back and forth on what she wanted to be called a million times, and has grown into a capable, formidable young woman. Kitty mastered the use of her phasing powers, and her ninja skills make her one of the X-Men’s best fighters. Kitty is also an excellent character. She’s grown into a leader and mentor in her own right, passing on what she’s learned and helping the next generation became as skilled as she is. Kitty Pryde’s love for her friends and kindness hide a core of steel, and many have underestimated her and paid dearly for it. She’s led the X-Men and the Marauders, sat on the Quiet Council, and has helped defeat the most dangerous threats to the X-Men. Kitty has made everyone she’s ever met proud of her, and is a character that the fans love dearly.

5) Rogue

Rogue has been on a quite a journey as an X-Man. She first appeared working with her foster mothers Mystique and Destiny, battling the Avengers in the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Her mutant power absorbing abilities allowed her to wreak havoc on the Avengers, but holding Carol Danvers for too long caused her to permanently absorb Carol’s powers and much of her memories. She went to the X-Men after this to help deal with her fractured mind, where the group helped mold her into the hero she is today. Like all of the best X-Men, Rogue has grown immensely over her years with the X-Men, going from the girl scared to touch anyone because of her uncontrollable powers to being able to touch anyone she wants, having gained control of her abilities. She’s one of the team’s most formidable members, and has led the X-Men and Avengers before. Rogue’s popularity made her a favorite, and she was given one of the chief roles of the Fox X-Men movies, as well as being a main character of several X-Men animated series. She’s an icon, which isn’t too bad for a character with the beginnings she had.

4) Jean Grey

Jean Grey was the first X-Woman, and has grown into the patron saint of the X-Men, thanks to her place in the esteem of characters, readers, and creators alike. Jean Grey has long been an integral part of the X-Men, helping Xavier and Cyclops deal with the problems of the X-Men since the beginning, while being there for every single member of the team, including the ones who made her uncomfortable like Wolverine. Jean Grey’s history is one of the more tragic of the X-Men, from the trauma of watching her friend Annie die triggering her powers to her entanglement with the Phoenix to her multiple deaths, Jean Grey has given everything and then some to the X-Men and Charles Xavier’s dream. Her relationship with characters like Cyclops, Xavier, Wolverine, and Storm are some of the most important in the X-Men’s history, and she’s just as popular with casual X-Men fans as she is with diehards. Her current relationship with the Phoenix Force makes her one of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel Multiverse. She’s not just one of the X-Men’s greatest women, but one of the best in Marvel.

3) Wolverine

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is sell X-Men comics. Wolverine was the breakout star of the All-New, All-Different X-Men. He got more and more popular, his man of mystery/loner with a heart of gold aura making him a favorite of readers. Wolverine is one of the most formidable — and often times foolhardy — members of the X-Men, giving his all to protect the friends that have become his family. Over the years, Wolverine has grown, his long, painful life revealed to readers, and he’s become more than anyone could have imagined when they picked up his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181. He’s grown into one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, rivaling Spider-Man for the top spot, and has become one of the trusted members of the X-Men and Avengers. While some people think he’s been overexposed for decades — and there’s definitely some truth to that — that doesn’t change just how important he’s become to the men and women of X.

2) Cyclops

Cyclops is widely considered the X-Men’s greatest leader. In fact, there are many out there who would make the argument that Cyclops is the greatest tactician in the Marvel Universe, a man who has led his team into the jaws of Hell and gotten them out the other side. Cyclops has grown from the X-Men’s uptight leader, someone just as likely to study Danger Room footage as he was to go out with his friends, into the militant mutant mastermind he is today. Cyclops has made a lot of mistakes over the years, but has always done his best to make up for them. His relationships with Jean Grey and Emma Frost are both iconic, and the growth he’s shown, starting with New X-Men and lasting to this very day, has gained him more fans than he’s ever had. Cyclops is the ultimate X-Man… or he would be if it wasn’t for the next entry.

1) Storm

Storm is the greatest X-Men of them all. She joined the team in Giant-Size X-Men #1, and has grown and grown since then. Look, there’s a reason why one of her main nicknames is “goddess”, folks, and it’s not because she’s second to anyone. She married Black Panther and made him look quaint, honestly, because a god outranks a king. Villains like Loki and Doctor Doom have gotten obsessed with her and Thor looks at her as a comrade in arms and a confidante — she’s worthy of Mjolnir and has had her own Asgardian hammer. She was able to earn the leadership of the X-Men, defeating Cyclops while she had no powers. Her bloodline is magical and she was worshiped as a god on the Serengeti. Storm is an amazing character, regal when she needs to be, and loving with the people who deserve it. She’s an amazing character, and can stand with the even the most popular A-listers and make them look like children. Storm has never had a bad costume; in fact, she’s had some of the best of all time. She’s an amazing leader and friend, and is finally getting the love she deserves, with solo books and memberships in the Avengers. In fact, Storm is one of only three characters who have been members of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers, along with Spider-Man and Wolverine. That’s some illustrious company. Marvel wants Captain Marvel to be the Wonder Woman of the Marvel Universe, but we all know that it’s Storm.

Who do you think are the best X-Men? Sound off in the comments below.