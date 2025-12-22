Moon Knight’s 7 Deadliest Villains, Ranked

Moon Knight made his debut in the pages of Werewolf by Night, and he has since become a cult favorite antihero for many Marvel fans, but he doesn’t have the biggest name-brand villains. When introduced, he was a former mercenary who now worked as a hero by night, similar to Batman. However, unlike Batman, who works in the shadows, Moon Knight wears all white so everyone can see him coming. He also takes a beating like no other hero. However, what really makes Moon Knight stand out is his Dissociative Identity Disorder. In the start, he had four different identities he used to get information, but over the years, Marvel changed it to DID, and it made his character even more interesting.

This also helped expand the villains in his rogues gallery, and he has some very interesting bad guys, from fellow mercenaries to people very close to him. Here are Moon Knight’s deadliest villains, ranked.

7) Taskmaster

While Taskmaster is one of the deadliest mercenaries in Marvel Comics, and he is easily one of Moon Knight’s most lethal villains, he also has an embarrassing position among Moon Knight’s bad guys. Taskmaster has the ability to mimic anyone’s fighting style by just seeing it once. This means he can do anything Captain America or Black Widow can do, making him almost unbeatable in a fight.

However, this backfired on him with two heroes. He struggles against Deadpool since Deadpool has no fighting style. However, he hates Moon Knight because his fighting style is to take a severe beating and keep fighting back. Taskmaster is terrified of Moon Knight since it ruins his own fighting style.

6) Bullseye

Bullseye is easily one of Daredevil’s deadliest villains, but he is also someone who has a long and storied history with Moon Knight as well. Bullseye is a ruthless and deadly mercenary whose claim to fame is not missing when he fires at a target. He has killed some of Daredevil’s closest lovers, including Karen Page and Elektra. He just doesn’t miss.

He has fought Bullseye several times, including when Bullseye was working under Norman Osborn as part of the Thunderbolts. Bullseye proved that he was as deadly as anyone when he seemed to kill Moon Knight in Moon Knight #25 in 2008. Moon Knight survived, as he had faked his own death to go into hiding as Jake Lockley. Despite this, Bullseye gave Moon Knight all he could handle.

5) Sun King

There have been a few characters in Marvel Comics who used the name Sun King, but this specific villain is known as Patient 86, and his real name remains unknown. He made his debut in Moon Knight #188 in 2017, and he even has little memories of who he is or what he did before he became Sun King, other than that he was abused as a child before learning he could generate fire.

Just as Moon Knight gets his powers from Khonshu, the Sun King gets his powers from his belief in Amon Ra, the God of the Sun, making him Moon Knight’s polar opposite when it comes to being an avatar for a God. When a psychiatrist compared him to Marc Specter, he became obsessed with Moon Knight and set out to destroy him. However, like Moon Knight, Sun King had mental health concerns, and Moon Knight chose to help him rather than hurt him.

4) Shadow Knight

Shadow Knight has the strongest connection to Moon Knight of any other villain. That is because he is Randall Spector, Marc Spector’s younger brother. Both Rand and Marc grew up to become mercenaries for the CIA, but Rand betrayed his government and killed someone Marc loved, turning the two into enemies. Marc tried to kill his brother. However, Rand survived, but with a broken mind and a mangled body.

This made him want nothing more than revenge on his brother, and he became a mercenary for hire and a serial killer on top of that. He ended up joining the Cult of Knonshu, where he received superhuman powers, making him more than a match for Moon Knight. He remains a deadly enemy, and he even crippled Marc’s closest ally, Frenchie, to get at his brother.

3) Dracula

Moon Knight and Dracula have been connected from the start since Moon Knight debuted in Werewolf by Night and remained part of the monster corner of Marvel Comics for years. However, what makes his rivalry with Dracula so notable has nothing to do with Dracula’s powers. Instead, it is a meme about how Dravula owes Moon Knight money, and it isn’t even a real panel from the comics.

Instead, this was an instance where someone changed what Moon Knight was saying, and it had him demanding Dracula pay back the money he owes him. This was then added to other fake comic book panels over the years, with Moon Knight demanding his money. While the two have never really had a feud in Marvel, the memes deserve mentioning because they might be more interesting than anything Dracula has ever done in comics.

2) Moon Shade

Moon Shade comes from The Infinity War crossover series, and he proved to be almost more than Moon Knight could handle. He made his debut in Infinity War #3 in 1992, and he was an evil doppelgänger of Moon Knight that Magus created. Moon Shade and other doppelgängers were sent to attack Earth’s heroes at Four Freedoms Plaza during the series.

Moon Shade took the idea of Moon Knight to a monstrous level as a genuinely demonic presence. He worked with Franklin Richard’s doppelgänger, and they almost absorbed all the boy’s powers before Moon Knight could stop them. However, when Moon Shade absorbed part of Franklin’s powers, he then traveled to each dimension and absorbed other Moon Knights. He was so powerful that Moon Knight couldn’t beat him by himself, and he needed other Moon Knight variants to help him overcome this villain.

1) Mephisto

Moon Knight was part of a massive crossover series in the pages of The Avengers called The Age of Khonshu. This saw Khonshu realize that Mephisto had a plan in place to finally conquer the universe, and he sent Moon Knight to steal the powers from the Avengers to be strong enough to stand up and stop him. Of course, the Avengers weren’t going to allow this to happen, making Moon Knight an enemy of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

However, Khonshu was right, and Mephisto had a big plan in store, but he was too busy fighting the Avengers to stop him. Clearly, out of everyone that Moon Knight has ever fought, no one matches the power of Mephisto, who is not only one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics history, but a demon who has almost limitless power at his disposal.

