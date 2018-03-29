The 10 Best Daredevil Villains Ever

When Daredevil debuted, many fans saw it as a knockoff of the The Amazing Spider-Man. In the 600 issues of the series since, it has proven to be so much more, introducing many of Marvel Comics‘ best creators and stories across five decades. However, any character remotely related to Spider-Man still requires a great rogues gallery, and that’s something Daredevil certainly has. He is second only to the web-slinger himself when it comes to the array and quality of villains for a solo hero at Marvel Comics.

In order to celebrate the big anniversary of Daredevil #600, we’re taking a look back at the many excellent villains to fight the hero over the years. From the bizarre to the brutal, there are plenty of great examples. It’s a top 10 with some of the greatest supervillains of all time at the very top, which speaks all the more highly of the hero who regularly fights them.

10. Gladiator

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #18

Melvin Potter doesn’t mean to be a menace, he’s just confused. That doesn’t stop him from being a deadly individual on the streets or in prison. Potter is a bad guy that elicits a lot of sympathy due to mental health troubles that result in him confusing reality. That unfortunate turn combined with a lack of care and great skill with weapons makes him a real challenge. Gladiator brings out the best in Daredevil, demanding the hero act more carefully than he would with the worst of his rogues.

9. Leap-Frog

Created by Stan Lee, Gene Colan, and Frank Giacoia

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #25

Leap-Frog is definitely one of Daredevil’s silliest villains, but he’s also one of his most persistent. A few key elements make him stand out. A great design that has only been improved over the years into new suits and, most recently, a mech is one. More importantly is a hangdog attitude. Leap-Frog isn’t particularly violent or ambitious. He’s a guy who just wants to get his next score, revealing the blue collar, relatable mentality that is the essence of many minor Daredevil villains.

8. The Owl

Created by Stan Lee and Joe Orlando

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #3

The Owl is one of Daredevil’s oldest foes, and one that typically lands at the bottom of the stack when it comes to Marvel Comics’ crime bosses. That lack of respect has made The Owl all the more fearsome in recent years as he increasingly associates fear with power. This is the sort of person that made Hell’s Kitchen a terrible place even before supervillains arrive, and he provides a good reminder that Daredevil is needed for every sort of criminal who might appear in the neighborhood.

7. The Punisher

Created by Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr., and Ross Andru

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #129

The Punisher and Daredevil have butted heads many times over the years, and almost every single one has resulted in a classic Daredevil story. That’s because The Punisher is opposed to everything Matt Murdock believes in. As a lawyer, Matt hates The Punisher’s wanton disrespect for the rule of law. As a vigilante, Daredevil abhors The Punisher’s brutality and lack of concern for human life. The Punisher is a true villain in Daredevil’s book, as murderous and cruel as they come.

6. Mister Fear

Created by Stan Lee and Wally Wood

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #6

Mister Fear is a consistent member of Daredevil’s rogues gallery, even if a different man occasionally wears the mask. It’s an apt pairing for the “Man Without Fear”, and one that has typically caused a lot more harm for those Matt Murdock loves. Daredevil is tough to beat one-on-one, but Mister Fear plays on the terror of the masses and draws out Daredevil’s primary focus (and, perhaps, greatest weakness): a love for his community.

5. Stilt-Man

Created by Wally Wood

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #8

Don’t knock Stilt-Man. He’s a joke to superheroes and supervillains alike, but there is no more iconic C-list antagonist in Marvel Comics. His persistence and ability to occasionally surprise Daredevil have made him a favorite feature for gags and single issues. Stilt-Man is the best example of the swashbuckling and fun elements of a hero that is most commonly associated with dark stories. He’s an important reminder that Daredevil has a whole lot more to offer.

4. Typhoid Mary

Created by Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr.

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #254

Typhoid Mary is the character to come out of Ann Nocenti’s underrated run on Daredevil. She plays on Daredevil’s sympathies and exposes the dangers of violence in a way that is integral to understanding those comics. Mary is also a great villain in her own right, remaining dangerous and understandable without burying a backstory from college or making her primarily an anti-hero like Elektra.

3. Purple Man

Created by Stan Lee and Joe Orlando

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #4

The Purple Man may be associated primarily with Jessica Jones due to Netflix, but he began his career in Daredevil, and has persisted as a primary villain for both heroes. What makes him particularly scary is the combination of persuasion (something Daredevil possesses as a lawyer) and complete disregard for human life. Much like Mister Fear, Purple Man can turn the people against Daredevil, but to an even more complete and terrifying degree. He is a true sociopath, and one of the scariest villains in Marvel Comics.

2. Bullseye

Created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr.

First Appearance: Daredevil (vol. 1) #131

Bullseye is the villain who has caused Daredevil the most agony over the years. Not only is he one of the best fit for a fight, but he’s sadistic enough to understand that killing Matt Murdock’s friends and family is the best way to harm him. His body count is extraordinary, and nothing seems capable of stopping him. Even when completely paralyzed, he was able to design grand plans to hurt Daredevil. His obsession and cruelty make him a rival for even The Joker, with Daredevil being his Batman.

1. The Kingpin

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #50

The Kingpin is Daredevil’s greatest foe. He is the moral opposite of Matt Murdock in every meaningful way and capable of matching his every strength. The Kingpin represents selfishness, the accumulation of power, self-assuredness, and cruelty. He is the man who believes that one should rule the many, a concept Daredevil opposes both as a vigilante and lawyer. What makes him a truly great adversary though is that he is capable, in mind and body, of making his dreams a reality, often even as he is fought by Daredevil. His shadow looms large over the destiny of this hero and all of New York City.