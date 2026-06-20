The 7 Most Unbeatable Avengers Rosters, Ranked by Power

The Avengers have been facing off against the greatest threats since the beginning. The entire reason that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes even exist is because of an attack that no one hero could handle and since then, we’ve seen the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes join the group. There have been many different rosters of the Avengers, each one having its strengths and weaknesses. Sometimes, the teams are more about skill than power, combining a group of experienced but somewhat lower-powered heroes. Other rosters are full of the most powerful heroes you can imagine, teams tailor-made for the greatest battles in the history of the universe.

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However, one things that unite both kinds of teams is just how potent they can be. They bring together the best heroes around into amazing units that can handle just about anything thrown at them. Some of the powerhouse teams and the skilled teams have proven to be nearly unstoppable as units, groups that can win any fight you put them in. These are the seven most unbeatable rosters of the Avengers, teams that can handle any and everything you throw at them.

7) The OG New Avengers

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The original New Avengers was ridiculously formidable. You had Captain America and Iron Man at the top, Wolverine and Spider-Man as amazing all-arounders, unbreakable muscle in the person of Luke Cage, Spider-Woman’s variety of power, Ronin’s fighting prowess, and the Sentry’s godlike might. This team didn’t have a lot of powerhouses, it just had some of the most experienced heroes you could ask for. They were able to gel as a team much better than anyone imagined, and more than lived up to their name.

6) Busiek/Perez Run Avengers

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Kurt Busiek and George Perez’s Avengers run was amazing, bringing the team back to prominence after years of mediocrity. Their team was old school as all get out, with Cap, Iron Man, and Thor joined by the Vision, Scarlet Witch, Justice, Firestar, Wonder Man, Quicksilver, Triathlon, and Ms. Marvel/Warbird (but she quit the team to deal with her alcoholism). This team is insanely powerful. You have the Avengers Trinity front and center, you have Vision, Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, and Quicksilver, four of the most experienced Avengers, and three potent newbies. They dealt with Ultron’s worst attack, Morgan Le Fay, the Triune Understanding, and many others, powerful foes who had no chance against them.

5) Roy Thomas/Bronze Age Avengers

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Roy Thomas is the greatest Avengers writer; if you like the team, it’s because of him. He created the version of the Avengers that truly became Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, a group that would balloon as the Bronze Age of comics went on. This team consisted of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man/Yellowjacket, Wasp, Scarlet Witch, Wonder Man, Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Vision, Black Widow, Ant-Man II, Jocasta, Beast Ms. Marvel, Falcon, and Hercules. This team had everything you could want form a superhero team – brains, power, and skill. They could handle everything thrown at it with a smile.

4) Jed MacKay Avengers

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Marvel readers love Jed MacKay, but his A-list team books aren’t exactly great. X-Men (Vol. 7) is merely average and his Avengers (Vol. 9) was extremely lackluster. However, he did bring together an amazing roster. His team consisted of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Storm, Scarlet Witch, the Vision, Iron Man, Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Kang for a time. This is a ridiculously OP roster; Storm and Scarlet Witch are godkillers, Captain Marvel is the greatest cosmic powerhouse on Earth, Vision and Iron Man are two of the most versatile heroes ever, and Sam and T’Challa are the perfect pair to plan out battles. This team is just on another level and can whup basically any villain you put them against.

3) OG Avengers Unity Squad

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The ’10s had some amazing Avengers teams, with one of the most potent being the first Avengers Unity Squad. This team combined members of the Avengers and the X-Men, bringing together Captain America, Wasp, Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Wonder Man with Wolverine, Havok, Rogue, and Sunfire. This team has amazing powerhouses in Thor, Wanda, Havok, Rogue, Sunfire, and Wonder Man. In fact, you could just call this team “Ooops, All Powerhouses” and be technically wrong, but still correct. Add in the two greatest hand to hand fighters with the most experience in Cap and Wolverine, and you have team that was able to defeat a Celestial. That’s power.

2) The Jason Aaron Run Avengers

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2018 was a massive year for the Avengers, with Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters. Marvel put Jason Aaron on their book and brought together a very MCU friendly version of the team, combining Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Namor, Starbrand, Phoenix Echo, Blade, and Moon Knight. This team is stacked with power and skill. They had their base in a dead Celestial and battled the infected Final Host, as well as the Multiversal Masters of Evil. This team was on another level of power and was ready to handle anything.

1) The Avengers Machine

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Jonathan Hickman’s run on the Avengers was perfect and it introduced the ultimate Avengers team – the Avengers Machine. This team consisted of Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Manifold, Hawkeye, Hyperion, Black Widow, Smasher, Cannonball, Sunspot, Spider-Woman, Captain Universe, Starbrand, Nightmask, Ex Nihilo, Abyss, Shang-Chi, Falcon, Spider-Man, and Hulk (I feel like I’m missing someone). This team was built to handle any threat, able to split into smaller teams that could handle anything. This is an unstoppable superhuman army of the highest caliber and can tear apart anyone.

What Avengers team do you think is unbeatable? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!