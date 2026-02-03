X-Men: Every Confirmed Omega Level Mutant & Their Greatest Feat

The X-Men are one of the most powerful superhero groups in the Marvel Universe, and a big reason is their Omega-level members. Omega-level mutants are the most powerful mutants, their abilities reaching levels that make them into powerhouses. They are the mutants who can rival gods, able to do some of the most amazing things imaginable. While this classification level hasn’t always existed, the team began its existence with three Omegas (although two of them, Jean Grey and Iceman, hadn’t unlocked their full potential), allowing them to punch way over their weight class. Some of the most beloved X-Men have been revealed as Omegas, helping the team battle against the greatest threats out there.

Omegas have become a big part of the mutant side of Marvel, and the X-Men have fielded some of the best. Looking at the history of the team, numerous Omegas have been able to pull of some amazing feats of power, some of them becoming legendary. These X-Men are all Omegas, their greatest feats proving just how powerful they really are.

10) Forge

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Forge is a technopath, and can create anything he imagines. He does this regardless of whether he knows anything about what he’s creating; so, for example, he can make a faster than light drive, as long as he has the materials, without understanding the physics of the whole thing. Forge helped create Cerebro and many other pieces of technology the X-Men often use, but his greatest invention came from the story “Ghost Boxes”, where he was able to create a machine that would allow him to move through the multiverse, as well as letting him spy on another worlds. It doesn’t get remembered very often, but it’s still impressive.

9) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X’s relationship with the X-Men has changed, but one thing that is the same is that he’s one of the most powerful mutants on Earth. Xavier was introduced to readers as the most powerful telepath on the planet, and has since been able to use his powers to pull off some amazing feats. However, his greatest feat is one that he often doesn’t get enough credit for — the memory copying for Krakoan resurrection. He was downloading the memories of every mutant whose mind he could touch, and would do a full memory download of all them on a regular basis. While he was doing this, he was able to live his life normally, and use his powers for other things. It’s extremely impressive, showing just how powerful he actually is.

8) Iceman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iceman had a long road to being an Omega. He started out as the funny snowman of the team, but his powers kept getting better, to the point that he used to have to wear an inhibitor belt in his X-Factor days to keep his power level down. However, the big change came when Emma Frost sent her mind into his body, pushing him subconsciously to use his powers in better ways. After Emma left his mind, his powers kept getting greater, to the extent that he could create living ice constructs. However, his greatest feat will always be freezing the fires of Hell. It’s an insane feat, and is the one that always gets brought up when people talk about how powerful he is.

7) Hope Summers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hope Summers was the first mutant born after M-Day (we’d find out that her father was Jean Grey, who had gone back in time to make sure Hope existed and used the Phoenix to impregnate her mother). Hope has numerous powers, but only one of those is Omega level: her power manipulation ability. She’s able to increase and refine the powers of those around her, and her greatest feat with this ability is easily Krakoan resurrection. She was able to enhance the powers of the other members of the Five — Proteus, Egg, Tempus, and Elixir — allowing them to resurrect mutants. After a while, she was the one doing the memory transplantation as well, showing how well she could use powers that weren’t her own. She resurrected millions of mutants in the White Hot Room.

6) Quentin Quire

Image COurtesy of MArvel COmics

Quentin Quire is an Omega level telepath, and has been proving how powerful he is from the start. He’s been dogwalking extremely powerful opponents since he showed up in New X-Men, and has pulled off some pretty cool things over the years. Looking at his feats, there’s two of them that are the most impressive. His body became psionic energy after “Riot at Xavier’s” and he was able to recreate his physical form more than once. That’s pretty impressive, and could be his greatest feat, but there’s another one that doesn’t get the credit iT deserves: he’s been able to beat Xavier in psychic combat more than once. Very few have been able to beat the X-Men’s founder in psi-combat, which is a huge feather in his cap.

5) Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Storm is a top rank X-Man, and one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Her weather manipulating powers have proven to be extremely potent over the decades, having saved the team numerous times. She’s also the descendant of one of the most powerful human magic users, and has been living up to her nickname “goddess” in recent years. It’s honestly hard to pick her greatest feat, but the one that jumps out is the time she channeled electromagnetic energy to Magneto so that he could reconstruct his heart and keep himself alive long enough to defeat Uranos. I’d also say that her actions during Resurrection of Magneto, taking down Tarn in a magical realm and beating the Shadow King on the Astral Plane, could be counted (Resurrection of Magneto is amazing, if you ignore last the two pages).

4) Magneto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto is one of the most complicated X-Men, having started out as the team’s greatest villain. The mutant master of magnetism is one of the most powerful beings on Earth, and has pulled off some amazing feats. There are several that can be counted here; his EMP in X-Men (Vol. 2) #25 crippled the entire the world, including the tech of the Fantastic Four and Iron Man, he re-created his own heart using electromagnetic energy, and has been able to put Asteroid M into orbit any time he wants to. However, I think his biggest feat comes from the terraforming of Mars. He was able to move tons of ferrous metals to the planet, increasing its mass and helping develop the planet’s magnetic fields to make it easier for life to flourish on the surface. It was an amazing feat and shows just how potent he can be when he puts his mind to it.

3) Legion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Legion is the son of Professor X and Gabrielle Haller, and was raised without his father. His dad could have helped him learn his powers more, which probably would have made a huge difference in his mental health. Legion can manifest any power, and has done some amazing things over his existence. He hasn’t spent a lot of time as an X-Man, but he was a member of the team and a part of Krakoa, so he counts. As far as his feats go, there are two that stand out: traveling back in time to kill Magneto and the time in the Krakoa Era he made his mind into what amounts to a temple of the Spark (the Krakoan mutant philosophy/religion), allowing mutants to enter his mind. That’s an honestly insane power feat and it shows just how potent he can be.

2) Elixir

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Elixir was a member of the New X-Men (not the Morrison team; the Kyle/Yost one), and had the power to heal with his gold hand and destroy with his black hand. He’s been able to heal and resurrect people numerous times over the years, and that’s pretty impressive. His greatest feat is basically any time he brought anyone back to life, but his place in the Five’s resurrection process will probably go down as his greatest. He was able to help resurrect millions in the White Hot Room, showing how powerful he is beyond a shadow of a doubt.

1) Jean Grey

Image COurtesy of MArvel Comics

Jean Grey is one of Marvel’s most overpowered characters, and that’s before we even get to the Phoenix Force. Jean has always been a titanically powerful telepath and telekinetic, and has been able to do some amazing things over the years. Her Omega-level power is her telepathy (her telekinesis level isn’t Omega, but she’s been able to pull of molecular control, which is pretty high-powered), and she’s always been considered second only to Xavier without the Phoenix Force. Her greatest telepathic feat came in X Lives of Wolverine, where she did the “Days of Future Past” thing, sending Wolverine back in time using his memories. Other than Xavier and Rachel Summers, Jean has been one of the only telepaths to do this.

