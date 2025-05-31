7 DC/Marvel Crossovers We Need to See After Batman and Deadpool

Comic book crossovers are awesome. Now for the first time in over twenty years, Marvel and DC are officially crossing over. Not only are we going to see these two incredible comic worlds collide once again, but the writer behind the DC side of the landmark oneshot is all-time comic legend Grant Morrison themself. I am beyond ecstatic to see the Big Two collaborate again on a new project, but I do question the team up they chose to bust open these long shut doors. Batman and Deadpool don’t really seem like characters who would mesh well with each other. In fact, there are plenty more incredible team ups fans would love to see from the two companies than just these two. So with that said, let’s take a look at seven DC/Marvel team ups that we need to see after the incredible crossover that will be Batman and Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) The Captain / Thor

The King of Asgard and the Champion of the Gods, these two heroes are a match made in Valhalla. We’ve seen them clash in the classic DC Versus Marvel crossover, but I think the two working as a duo would be far more entertaining. You can see the wizened king Thor have his inner child brought out by the bastion of hope that is the Captain, and even provide a backdrop of either their pantheons clashing, or needing to work together to stop a monster that threatens them all. Of course, this opens up the infinite crossover possibilities like; the Captain gaining the powers of Thor’s gods to add to his Shazamagram, Thor gaining the powers of Shazam, the Captain wielding Mjolnir, and the Captain wielding the Odin Force. The potential for awesome comic god magic is limitless, and no matter what kind of trouble these two get into together, it would be so freaking fun.

2) Green Lantern / Fantastic Four

One DC’s resident space cops and Marvel’s de facto space-experts are the perfect pair to take on any intergalactic threats that want to take a bite out of the Earth. I mean that last part literally, because imagine how cool it would be to see Green Lantern join up with the Four to stop Galactus from eating a planet. Bonus points if the Galactus we see has had his hunger exponentially elevated by coming into contact with, say, the Orange Lantern ring of greed? This of course opens up the possibility of the Fantastic Four getting their own power rings, and that would just be incredible. The strongest weapon in the DC Universe being powered by imagination, wielded by a mind like Reed Richards? It would be so beautiful to watch.

3) Nightwing / Spider-Man

This is a comedy duo which will drive each and every one of their villains up a wall and into jail to avoid them. Nightwing and Spider-Man are each just about the most acrobatic heroes from their respective universes, so watching them team up to flip and twirl over their cast of villains would be nothing less than a treat for the eyes. And of course we need to see what Nightwing can do when he has a web-shooter on his wrist. The only thing that could possibly match their shared acrobatics are the unending quips they would throw, and the bottomless font of kindness and hope they would exude in trying to help everyone they came across. These two would be hilarious, incredible to watch, and the most heartwarming duo of all time. There’s nothing better you can possibly ask for from a superhero team up than that.

4) Snapper Carr / Rick Jones

The best friends and resident normal-guy sidekicks of some of the strongest people around, these two absolutely have to meet each other at some point. They would get into, without a doubt, the most insane series of events that nobody could possibly predict. Snapper was once the Justice League’s only honorary member, and Rick is to this day the Incredibly Hulk’s best friend. While they’ve both had their fair share of superpowers and outrageous tech thrown their way over the years, at their core they are normal people who continuously stumble into and out of danger way above anyone’s paygrade, even their superpowered buddies’. These two would get into some wild and wacky hijinks that would start as trying to buy hotdogs and probably end with them saving the entire universe, the Justice League, and the Avengers. The only way it could get crazier is if they threw in Jimmy Olsen to tag along.

5) Wonder Woman / Storm

Wonder Woman and Storm are each the most popular and beloved female superhero of their respective universes, and it is very clear to see why. They are some of the coolest heroes ever made, with the women who beats gods and the one who has been declared a goddess. Again, we’ve seen these two clash in DC Versus Marvel, but the two of them working together would be the coolest thing in the entire world. What especially excites me about this crossover would be the potential it has to truly speak on peace. Wonder Woman comes from the permanently isolated Paradise Island, and ventures into our world to preach about the values of peace between all people, even if they are inherently different. Wonder Woman confronting Storm from the Krakoa-era of the X-Men, when they chose to fully isolate themselves, could raise such an interesting conversation on the very nature of choosing to live apart from the people you want to live beside. This could be a very deep and emotionally powerful crossover, and I am all for it.

6) World’s Finest / Captain America and Iron Man

Superman and Batman meeting Captain America and Iron Man is the perfect idea for a crossover that can capture what makes DC and Marvel so good individually, while also being so incredibly similar to each other. Superman and Captain America are both the beating hearts of their universes, idealists that are the very pinnacle of heroism and humanity. Batman and Iron Man are much the same too, being flawed men of means who have dedicated their infinite wealth and lives to improving the world after they faced a pain they decided nobody else should ever have to feel. The two duos are often called some of the strongest friendships or partnerships in all of comics, and are routinely the most entertaining. So why don’t we put them together and show exactly why these guys bounce off each other so spectacularly. Also, Batman in an Iron Man suit? That’s worth the cost of admission on its own.

7) Super Sons / Spider-Man and Miss Marvel

While the previous entry was the embodiment of the classic heroism of both companies, this last entry is all about the next generation of heroes. Jon Kent, Damian Wayne, Miles Morales, and Kamala Khan are all young people who carry the legacy of some of the greatest heroes to ever live, and they’ve all risen to the call in their own incredible way. They each represent the hope for a better tomorrow, and watching them come together would be an awesome showing of why both of their universes are in good hands. Also, it would be really entertaining. Jon and Damian easily have one of the best dynamics in all of comics, throw in Spider-Man’s quips and Miss Marvel’s love of all things superhero, and you have the recipe for an absolutely delectable crossover that everyone will love (except Damian, who would hate every second of it).

So there’s the list of seven crossovers we need to see after Batman and Deadpool throw the doors of possibility open. Of course, this list is far from exhaustive. There’s plenty more I’d love to see, from Starfire and Jean Grey to Krypto and Bats the Ghost Dog. Let us know what superhero or villain crossovers you’d love to see in the comments below!