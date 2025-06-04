10 Best Friendships in DC, Ranked

Friendships are an important part of life, even for superheroes! Anybody who says otherwise is overlooking the big picture, as the best comic book heroes are people first, and heroes second. DC Comics understands this, which explains why there are so many amazing and fun friendships for readers to follow. Many of these friendships have lasted decades, thanks to the magic of comics. However, many more are new, letting them grow and change with the younger generation of heroes. Either way, these relationships are part of what makes these stories so compelling, giving our favorite heroes a very human aspect to their otherwise over-the-top lives.

Friends have a way of making everything better. They can make the biggest problems feel manageable, and that’s probably doubly true for a superhero. Who doesn’t need a bit of backup, physically or emotionally? Fans are lucky to have so many bright examples of friendships in the DC, and we are here for them.

10) Blue Beetle & Booster Gold

Sometimes, all it takes is joining a new group to find one’s best friend. That’s how it worked for Blue Beetle and Booster Gold. They were fortunate enough to meet while on the Justice League, and they’ve been best friends ever since, BFF style. To put it simply, these two will look for any excuse to spend time together, from tackling the same villains to collaborating on their next scheme; there’s always something going on with these two. They’re chaotic, fun, and memorable, and that is why fans love them so much.

9) Dinah Lance & Barbara Gordon

In some ways, it feels like Dinah Lance and Barbara Gordon have been friends for decades. Interestingly, they only became comic book friends in the ’90s, but it’s one of those relationships that feels like it lasted forever. Likewise, it feels like it will stand the test of time. Their stories came together during low points in their lives, with Dinah having lost her Canary Cry and Barbara having been attacked by the Joker (see: The Killing Joke). Here’s where their friendship proved to be something powerful, as they raised each other up to continue carrying on. Together, they are the foundation of the Birds of Prey, and while the rosters may change, these two will always hold a special spot in the team’s heart.

8) Barry Allen & Hal Jordan

Barry Allen and Hal Jordan, the Flash and Green Lantern. They’ve been friends for decades, with a bond that has lasted reboots and retcons. Like Blue Beetle and Booster Gold, these two met while working with the Justice League, and the rest, as they say, is history. Only it isn’t technically history, because that bond is as strong today as it was back then. These two have gone through everything together, and yes, that does include death. On the bright side, the creators made a point of telling readers that these two spent time together beyond the grave, proving that a true friendship never dies. Alive again, their bonds are still strong, even when readers don’t get to see them together as often.

7) Cassandra Cain & Stephanie Brown

Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are, in many ways, two sides of the same coin. They lived through some truly awful experiences, only to rise up and become superheroes in their own right. Ironically, both share a fairly similar backstory, as it was their own fathers they had to rise up against. But that similarity created a strong bond, as the two arguably understand each other better than anybody else. Plus, there’s the obvious – they have happily shared the same moniker (Batgirl) for a surprisingly long time. Naturally, Cassandra and Stephanie are far from carbon copies, as one could argue they have the grumpy sunshine dynamic, but that makes them even more entertaining to see on the pages.

6) Damian Wayne & Jon Kent

Not all friendships are made at first sight, sometimes they take time to grow and settle. That was certainly the case for Damian Wayne and Jon Kent, two famous sons of even more famous heroes. It’s a lot to carry on their shoulders, so it’s good to see them finding somebody to relate to in each other. As with a few other pairings on this list, Damian and Jon are drastically different. While Damian is infamous (and sometimes disliked) for his snarky attitude, Jon is sweet, loving, and quick to act. While these traits sometimes clash, they set a solid foundation for a frenemy relationship, though they often swing more towards true friendship in times of need. As children, Damian and Jon were more prone to clashing, but as they’ve grown together, readers have watched a shockingly sweet bond begin to form. There’s no doubt this friendship will last into adulthood, letting the two work together and provide support, no matter the problem or concern.

5) Simon Baz & Jessica Cruz

Can work partners become friends? Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz prove that it can sometimes work, though healthy boundaries need to be made. These two became Green Lanterns at the same time, and it’s safe to say they both brought their own baggage to the table. Initially, they mildly resented having to deal with these extra complications, but with time, these two have grown quite close. Their friendship may not have the same highs and lows as some other pairs on this list, but readers can clearly see how much they trust and respect one another. More importantly, they can count on the other to lift them up when they’re down, providing the support system each desperately needs. Likewise, their friendship requires a deeper understanding, as sometimes superheroes need to let their friends run out into the universe without backup. Sometimes, it’s about trusting your friend to come back home.

4) Raven & Starfire

Let’s be real for a moment — the entire Teen Titans team is one solid group of friends. However, inside that group are a couple of pairs of best friends, and we love to see it. Raven and Starfire couldn’t be more different, once again personifying the whole grumpy sunshine friendship thing, but they make it work. In a way, their differences are what allow their bond to grow so strongly, as they see the world through different eyes and exchange that information accordingly. To put it another way, they’re a strong support system for one another. Raven offers a sound and practical support system, while Starfire will also provide care and understanding. This recently came to light in the current Titans series, reminding readers of just how important their friendship is. Their friendship has surpassed the comic book medium, as it was clearly portrayed in the animated series (Teen Titans), which helped add even more layers to their story.

3) Wally West & Kyle Rayner

As it turns out, many friendships were formed among the Justice League members. Another example of this is the friendship between Wally West and Kyle Rayner. They’re two heroes from very different walks of life, as one is a speedster and the other a lantern. Unsurprisingly, their adventures began through competition. Their drive to be the best of the best helped forge a bond between the two heroes, as each one strove to follow in the footsteps of the heroes who came before them. Sadly, readers don’t get to see this pairing too often anymore, but like and rock-solid friendship, it can always be picked up like no time was lost.

2) Catwoman & Holly Robinson

Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, is famous for her cat-like attributes, and as such, most people like to imagine she’s a bit of a loner (when she’s not spending time with the Bat Family). However, Selina has lived a long and expansive life, and yes, that involves forming a few very strong friendships. One such friendship was with Holly Robinson. Holly has, historically, been both Selina’s best friend and sidekick, depending on what the thief needed at the time. Their story often gets shunted to the back burner, but it’s nice to see how much these two care for each other. A loyal friend, Holly has done everything from running to Selina’s aid to playing the role of Catwoman. Currently, a retcon changed Holly’s relationship with Catwoman, but given this is the world of comic books, readers can rest assured we’ll see Holly again someday.

1) The Trinity

Perhaps it’s cheating to include this group of three, but it feels like it needs to be said. The bond between Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman will always hold. They are the core of many DC Comics tales, and while they don’t always see eye to eye, there’s no denying the inherent respect they have for each other. More than that, they will move heaven and earth to ensure that others are safe. It’s because the Trinity has to work harder to maintain their friendship (thanks to their differences) that makes this relationship so special and memorable. They value each other enough to put in the time and effort, and sometimes that is what it takes to maintain something we cherish.