5 Reasons to Be Excited for Marvel’s Armageddon

Marvel Comics isn’t having a good time right now. Their new Ultimate books were the hottest books in the industry, but things fell apart. The X-Men relaunch wasn’t a success, Spider-Man didn’t have any buzz, and the Avengers were DOA. The House of Ideas is number two for the first time in years and there doesn’t really feel like there’s much to be excited about as fans of the publisher. 2026 has been more of what hurt them in 2025, but there are some better books making a splash and the next big linewide event looks to be one of the most interesting in years: Armageddon, from writer Chip Zdarsky.

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The event has been built up in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s outstanding new Captain America run, along with the just-ended (and awesome) Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon. Spinning out of the fallout of One World Under Doom, it’s looking like the story will see the heroes up against Red Hulk and the forces of the United States, who have been producing super soldiers again. There’s a lot of excitement and this event could be the thing that pushes Marvel back to the top. Here are five reasons you should be excited for Armageddon, a story that looks to be a return to form for the publisher.

5) Avengers Events Are Always a Blast

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Armageddon‘s build-up began in Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons on Armageddon, but the next phase is over in Avengers: Armageddon. This is obviously an Avengers event and it’s honestly about time that Marvel had another event with the team as the centerpiece. Avengers events comics have been excellent – the company’s mid ’00s to early ’10s massive success was built around Avengers events – and this story is looking to be a perfect new showcase for the team and their corner of the Marvel Universe. They’re Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and they star in Marvel’s Greatest Events.

4) Red Hulk Is Being Grown Into a Perfect New Villain

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Red Hulk was massive when he debuted, becoming the most popular new villain of the 21st century for Marvel. The publisher cooled him off immensely, though, putting him in the Avengers and trying to milk him for all he was worth. Thunderbolt Ross with Hulk powers is an excellent villain idea though and the publisher got serious with him during One World Under Doom, giving him his own book and repositioning him in a more important place than before. He’s been the face of the United States military in the days after OWUD and plays a key part in the build-up to Armageddon. It feels like Marvel has finally the right road for the character and it can only get better.

3) More David Colton

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Zdarsky’s Captain America has been amazing and one of the best things it did was introduce a new Captain America. David Colton joined the military in the days after 9/11, but his physical weakness made it certain they would wash him out. However, he was chosen to be the new Captain America in the Iraq War and learned that was more to being Cap than the shield. Zdarsky nailed the character, telling the story of him and Steve Rogers meeting after Steve was thawed out in his first story arc. Colton was a focus of Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon and looks to play a major role in the upcoming event. Colton is the best new Marvel character in a while and getting more of him in a major role in an event is an exciting prospect.

2) The Return of the New Avengers?

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The Avengers haven’t been in a great place for a while. They were once the focus of the Marvel Universe, but years of diminishing returns has put them at the bottom of Marvel’s team heap. Avengers: Armageddon, by Chip Zdarksy and Frank Alpizar, is looking to bring them back to the top by seemingly taking a page from the past. New Avengers wasn’t as amazing as its fans say, but it was the last time that the team had any momentum behind it. The return of Wolverine and Spider-Man to team gives the impression that Zdarsky might be going that way and the addition of Invisible Woman is an exciting one that feels very like more of the same. Earths’ Mightiest Heroes need a shot in the arm and going to the New Avengers playbook could be the play.

1) Zdarky’s Coronation as Marvel’s Top Writer

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Chip Zdarksy has become one of the most beloved writers working at Marvel, his runs on Daredevil and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man showing that he was great with Marvel’s most popular vigilantes. He’s become the publisher’s MVP in the last year and Armageddon looks to be the book that coronates him as Marvel’s top writer. His books at the publisher lately has been something else and the work he’s putting into planning Armageddon shows that he’s got the goods. This story looks to be the one where he truly joins the A-list and that’s a very exciting prospect.

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