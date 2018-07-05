The 10 Comics to Read This Week: July 4th Edition

This week offered up some amazing comics, and we here at ComicBook.com want to share our favorites from the new releases.

There are plenty of books to choose from on comic shelves every week, and this particular batch is no different. With so many issues hitting stores it can be difficult to try everything, so we’ve picked a few books that you definitely need to check out if you can. From weddings and big number ones to Power Rangers and Inhumans, there’s something here for everyone.

First up though here are some of this week’s higher rated books that didn’t make the list.

Deathstroke #33 received a 4 out of 5 and is written by Christopher Priest and drawn by Jason Paz and Carlo Pagulayan. The official description is below, and the full review can be found here.

“Forced to team with Deathstroke, a man he loathes, Damian Wayne must discover the truth of his lineage. Is he really Bruce Wayne’s son, or is Slade Wilson his true father? As Batman draws closer to finding them both, Deathstroke must complete a hit, while Robin shadows the killer for hire.”

Harley Quinn #45 received a 5 out of 5 and is written by Sam Humphries and drawn by John Timms. The official description is below and the full review can be found here.

“While on a tropical vacation, Harley Quinn is kidnapped by two Female Furies from Apokolips—and they’re making her an offer she can’t refuse: join the Furies, get super powers and do anything she wants! It’s a sweet deal, and all Harley has to do in return is hunt down rogue Fury Petite Tina. The bad news: Petite Tina is anything but petite! Hope that hammer got an upgrade, Harley.”

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark #1 received a 5 out of 5, and is written by David Avallone and drawn by Dave Acosta. The official description is below and the full review can be found here.

“The Mistress of the Dark has become unstuck in time! Elvira crashes Mary Shelley’s monster weekend, beginning an epic journey through horror history, stalked by the most terrifying nightmare to ever walk the Earth. (No spoilers!) Writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Doc Savage, Twilight Zone) and Dave Acosta (Doc Savage) bring you the thrills, chills and double-entendres in the first chapter of this four-issue miniseries!

Played by actress-writer Cassandra Peterson, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark has carved out a niche in popular American culture that is sure to endure for decades to come. Elvira’s reign as ‘Queen of Halloween’ has now spanned thirty-five years and includes two nationally syndicated television series, two feature films (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Elvira’s Haunted Hills), an IMAX movie and two motion control rides. She has appeared in National ad campaigns for Pepsi and Coors, recorded five music CDs, written four books and licensed over Four Hundred products including pinball machines, action figures, guitars, three comic book series, a beer, wine, soda pop, perfume, slot machines and the best-selling female costume of all time.”

Matt Mueller: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #11

Kicking things off with the newest issue of Go Go Power Rangers, and it’s an issue that fans will be talking about for awhile.

You’ll learn some big things about the Ranger Slayer, but the book doesn’t lose what makes the series special. This book always manages to ground the more epic elements of Power Rangers with real characterization and emotional tethers, and this issue is certainly no different.

You can read the full review here.

Go Go Power Rangers #11 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora. You can find the official description below.

“While Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone.”

Go Go Power Rangers #11 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Nicole Drum: ‘Batman’ #50

The big wedding day is finally here, and it will definitely leave fans with some mixed emotions, though that is kind of the point.

Nicole Drum highlights this in her full review when she says “On the surface, Batman #50 is predictable. If you’ve been reading the prelude tie-in issues or even just last week’s Batman #49, then the fact that the wedding doesn’t take place will come as no surprise. However, where predictability was a weakness previously, it’s a strength this issue. Batman getting married was never the point of the wedding. The point was what the possibility of getting married means — for the book, for Batman, for Selina, and for Bruce Wayne himself.”

You can read the full review right here.

Batman #50 is written by Tom King and is drawn by Joelle Jones, David Finch, Mikel Janin, Lee Bermejo, Frank Miller, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Ty Templeton, Becky Cloonan, Andy Kubert, Neal Adams, Rafael Albuquerque, and Mitch Gerads. The official description is included below.

“It’s the wedding you never thought you’d see! The Batrimony is real as Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle are set to tie the knot in a can’t-miss, extra-length milestone issue that will reshape Gotham City. All their friends (and a few enemies?) will be party to a comic book coupling for the ages.

Superstar scribe Tom King officiates the sure-to-be-offbeat nuptials, joined by an all-star lineup of guest classic Bat-artists doffing their hats to the lucky couple in a series of pre-wedding flashback scenes sure to set the romantic mood.”

Batman #50 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Catwoman’ #1

Catwoman returns to the world of ongoing comics, and it seems her much-awaited series gets off to a great start!

Joelle Jones takes the reigns as both writer and artist, and CB’s Jenna Anderson feels her approach to the character is what really makes the book work.

“This general premise proves to be a positive for the issue, creating a story that simultaneously feels timeless and unbelievably timely,” Anderson writes. “If a Catwoman ongoing series with this sort of premise was published five or 10 years ago, it probably wouldn’t have felt out of place. But there are so many little things that make it work now thanks to Joelle Jones’ approach to Selina.”

You can read the full review here.

Catwoman #1 is written and drawn by Joelle Jones. The official description is included below.

“The wedding night’s barely over, but Catwoman’s back on the streets, this time to expose a copycat who’s pulling heists around Gotham City. As Selina cracks the whip on her former criminal cohorts, she’s attracting unwanted attention from one of Gotham’s most dangerous groups. The mob? Nope. Try the GCPD. And as if the Bat-Bride didn’t have enough problems, don’t miss the debut of an all-new villain determined to make trouble for all nine of Selina’s lives. Don’t miss the start of an all-new monthly series written and illustrated by Eisner Award-nominee Joëlle Jones!”

Catwoman #1 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Russell Burlingame: ‘The Man of Steel’ #6

Brian Michael Bendis’ debut Superman comic comes to a close before the main Superman relaunch, and the future seems promising.

CB’s Russ Burlingame reviewed the kick-off to the new era, and while it isn’t a complete home run, there’s plenty to celebrate.

“The sixth and final issue of Brian Michael Bendis’s The Man of Steel, featuring art by Jason Fabok and colors by Alex Sinclair, provides a coherent, reasonably satisfying conclusion to the meandering mysteries of the miniseries, sets up a potentially interesting new status quo, and largely succeeds even while none of it feels particularly awe-inspiring,” Burlingame writes.

You can find the full review here.

The Man of Steel #6 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and is drawn by Jason Fabok. The official description is included below.

“The fate of Lois Lane and Jon Kent is revealed! Metropolis’ survival hangs in the balance! And Superman must somehow put an end to Rogol Zaar’s rampage! It’s do-or-die time for the Man of Steel in the final chapter of this explosive miniseries!”

The Man of Steel #6 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Chase Magnett: ‘Captain America’ #1

Captain America features an all-new creative team, and at least from the first issue it appears the character couldn’t be in better hands.

CB’s Chase Magnett shared his thoughts on the issue, saying “Captain America #1 stacks the deck against its titular hero. Every sequence introduces a new villain to be confronted and hints at a grander conspiracy, something on par with the original “Secret Empire” story. The real source of tension doesn’t stem from the return of a classic X-Men foe or a new brigade of Nuke soldiers though; it comes from a sense of doubt in the one man who isn’t supposed to possess any.”

You can read the full review here.

Captain America #1 is written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and is drawn by Leinil Francis Yu. The official description is included below.

“IT IS WINTER IN AMERICA. For over 70 years, he has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Captain America is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield…and a new enemy is rising! Who are the Power Elite? And how do they intend to co-opt and corrupt the symbol that is Captain America?”

Captain America #1 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Astonishing X-Men’ #13

A new era begins for the Astonishing X-Men, but every X-Man fan is going to have a different opinion about the book’s start.

CB’s Jamie Lovett addresses this in his review of Astonishing X-Men #13, saying “Astonishing X-Men #13 introduces a new cast and creative team to the series and it should be a fun change of pace, but Matthew Rosenberg’s writing and Greg Land’s artwork simply don’t pair well.”

You can read his full thoughts on the issue here.

Astonishing X-Men #13 is written by Ed Brisson and Matthew Rosenberg and is drawn by Oscar Bazaldua and Greg Land. The official description is included below.

“A NEW ERA BEGINS NOW! The Reavers are back, and they have a new weapon that only Havok knows about. It’s going to take a ragtag group of X-Men to save a world that hates and fears them! But after his villainous turn, can any of the X-Men really trust him? Can he blame them? Havok! Beast! Dazzler! Warpath! Colossus! It’s an all-new, all-different kind of X-Men story from the minds of Matthew Rosenberg (PUNISHER) and Greg Land (INCREDIBLE HULK)!”

Astonishing X-Men #13 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Cosmic Ghost Rider’ #1

Cosmic Ghost Rider is getting his time in the sun, and it promises a book like no other on Marvel’s current roster.

CB’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed the anticipated issue, saying “Cosmic Ghost Rider is exactly what you’d expect: delightfully delicious mayhem”, adding that the series mixes “fantastic elements of Punisher, Ghost Rider, and Thor stories.”

You can read the full review here.

Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 is written by Donny Cates and is drawn by Dylan Burnett. The official description is included below.

“EXPLODING FROM THE PAGES OF THANOS! Frank Castle was the Punisher. A deal with the devil made him Ghost Rider. A deal with Galactus made him cosmic. A deal with Thanos made him…DEAD?!? Not to worry, he’s coming back, and he’s got a plan to make the universe a better place that’s going to lead him into an even CRAZIER adventure than he’s ever been in! Join hot new comic (and cosmic?) writer Donny Cates (THANOS, DOCTOR STRANGE) as he pushes his wildest creation past the breaking point!”

Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Immortal Hulk’ #2

Bruce Banner is back in the spotlight for Immortal Hulk, and this might be the perfect time for new fans to hop on board.

CB’s Chase Magnett reviewed the issue and describes it as a great series for new readers. “As Immortal Hulk settles in for a longer run the perspective changes and there is a greater emphasis on Banner. He explains his current quandary and catches any new readers up to speed in a monologue that is long, but never tedious.”

You can read the full review here.

Immortal Hulk #2 is written by Al Ewing and drawn by Joe Bennett. The official description is included below.

“A random small-town tragedy. A mystery illness that spreads with grief. A green glow on a lonely mountain. Three puzzle pieces that fit together to make a nightmare. And the only mind on Earth than can connect them up…belongs to the Immortal Hulk.”

Immortal Hulk #2 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Adam Barnhardt: ‘Death Of Inhumans’ #1

The most divisive of this week’s books is Marvel’s Death of Inhumans #1, and that also found its way into the ComicBook offices.

The issue was reviewed by CB’s Chase Magnett, who said “The narration repeatedly tells readers about the weight and toll of death, but what is on the page holds the merits of an adolescent tying firecrackers to his G.I. Joe figures.”

CB’s Adam Barnhardt and Charlie Ridgely disagreed, saying the book accomplished what it set out to do in a compelling way, so we would definitely be interested in what you think!

Death of Inhumans #1 is written by Donny Cates and is drawn by Ariel Olivetti. The official description is included below. The full review can be read here.

“THE TITLE SAYS IT ALL – HERE LIE THE INHUMANS. The Kree have gone murdering, leaving behind a message: Join or die. Thousands of Inhumans have already made their choice — the evidence floats bleeding in space. Black Bolt and his family are next. Rising star Donny Cates and PUNISHER: WAR JOURNAL artist Ariel Olivetti bring their brutal talents to the Inhumans!”

Death of Inhumans #1 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Marvel Rising: Squirrel Girl Ms. Marvel’

There’s more than a few reasons to champion Marvel Rising, but two of them go by the name Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel.

In my full review, I describe how much of a pleasant surprise the issue was. “I didn’t realize how much I wanted a Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel team-up until Marvel Rising, and now I hope it never ends.” Hopefully, you’ll feel the same way.

You can read my full review here.

Marvel Rising: Squirrel Girl/Ms. Marvel #1 is written by Ryan North, Devin Grayson, and G. Willow Wilson, and is drawn by Ramon Bachs and Irene Strychalski. The official description is included below.

“UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL author Ryan North and MS. MARVEL writer G. Willow Wilson join MARVEL RISING mastermind Devin Grayson in an all-star escapade! Gamer girl Ember Quade has a secret — a power that lets her bring video games to life! But when her creations attract the attention of super heroes SQUIRREL GIRL and MS. MARVEL, the stakes hit a whole new level. Just what is Ember after? And can Squirrel Girl and Ms. Marvel prevent her pixelated projects from wreaking epic destruction? The next generation of heroes take the universe by storm in the third installment of MARVEL RISING!”

Marvel Rising: Squirrel Girl/Ms. Marvel #1 is in comic stores now and can be purchased digitally here.