This Superman Day, Give Lois Lane the Respect She Deserves

It’s Friday, April 18th and for fans of DC — particularly fans of Superman — it’s a major holiday. On April 18, 1938, Action Comics #1 debuted, introducing the world to Superman/Clark Kent and changing comics history forever with the introduction of the first superhero. In the nearly 90 years since that moment, Superman has become perhaps the most identifiable fictional character across multiple forms of media, with the beloved hero giving fans incredible adventures, cherished stories, and something to believe in (truth, justice, and a better tomorrow) in even the darkest of times. But while we very rightly celebrate April 18th as Superman Day, a day that is even more significant this year ahead of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s return to the silver screen in James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated Superman this summer, there’s another iconic character who we need to honor and celebrate today as well because comics — and our world — simply wouldn’t be the same without: Lois Lane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman Day is Lois’ day, too. Lois Lane made her first appearance along with Superman in Action Comics #1 and to this day remains the only character — other than Superman himself — to remain in continuous appearance in DC comics. While fans know Lois now as the love of Clark Kent’s life and one of his greatest allies, supports, and confidants in addition to be an incredible reporter and all-around badass herself, our first introduction to the iconic reporter is both classic Lois and a little humorous considering we know where the larger story goes. In Action Comics #1, Lois is introduced by agreeing to go out on a date with a somewhat stammering Clark Kent — and her response makes it pretty clear that he’s not her first choice for going out options and gives us our first hint of the icon we’ve just met.

“I suppose I’ll give you a break… for a change,” she says while barely even looking up from her typewriter.

Lois would eventually go on to date Clark Kent and as we all know, marry him and start a family, but her adventures over the decades have been numerous, varied, and not always inclusive of the man in her life. Lois Lane is more than her man. Early stories featured Lois trying to sort out Superman’s real identity and being enamored of him sure, but she’s also won a Pulitzer for her journalism, actively investigated the murder of one of her roommates, Kristin Cutler, helping to bring the killer to justice as a result, and even worked as a nurse during a time when she took a sabbatical from the Daily Planet. There was even a time when Lois ran for United States Senator, going up against none other than Superman for the nomination — she had a pretty questionable campaign manager in Mr. Mxyzptlk but we’ll let that slide. Nowadays, Lois is editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but her skills aren’t just professional. She’s also had superpowers at various points through her history — including in current comics — which has, as a result, seen her serve as a hero as much as and right alongside her partner. Between her professional skills that have even given Batman a run for his money and her experiences with superpowers, Lois is easily one of DC’s most powerful characters all on her own.

But what truly makes Lois Lane an icon worth celebrating is that she’s more than just a reporter, more than just “Superman’s Girlfriend”. Lois stands on her own. It’s rare for a supporting character to have a purpose beyond the main character that they are created around, but Lois is that rarity. Her stories are as integral and as important as any of Superman’s. When he’s fighting threats, sometimes even off the planet, she’s fighting for justice in other ways at home. She’s asking the hard question and holding people to task. She also does it while balancing her responsibilities as a wife and a mother and, to the enduring credit of the countless talented creators who have taken Lois on as a character over the years, she never makes it look easy. She makes it look honest. The best thing about Lois Lane is that she is far from perfect. She makes mistakes, she struggles, but she always keeps going. Lois sends the message to readers (particularly young girls) that imperfection and vulnerability aren’t signs of weakness but elements of great strength. She’s so much more than a love interest or a damsel in distress. She’s one of DC’s great pillars — and we can’t imagine either DC or Superman without her.

So, this Superman Day, while we’re all giving Superman his much-deserved due, don’t forget to take a little time to give Lois her flowers, too. They say that behind every good man is an even better woman and, in this case, we’d like to think that the Man of Steel gets a big part of his strength from the greatest reporter, mother, wife, and all-around woman that the DC Universe has ever seen. Here’s to Lois Lane. Happy Superman Day; it’s your day, too.