10 Superhero Artists to Watch in 2018

No matter how many epic battles, stunning twists, or meaningful moments are packed into a comics’ script, they don’t amount to a hill of beans without a great artist to make them real. While writers may guide the direction of superhero comics by planning many of the big events and character changes, artists bring it all to life and make us want more. That’s why we’re taking a look at the 10 comics artists we think everyone should keep an eye on in 2018.

Some of these artists are consistent quantities within superhero comics, while others have just started work at Marvel or DC Comics. Whether it’s because they bring a new vision to caped heroes or because they consistently deliver incredible stories, these are artists who will likely change the game in the year ahead. So click forward to find out who we expect great things from and be sure to keep an eye out for the names on your favorite superhero comics.

Nick Derington

Derington had another stellar year with DC Comics, and there are no signs that he will slow down in 2018. On Doom Patrol he continues to deliver one of the most exciting and diversified superhero stories around, and his cover work on Mister Miracle has shown an even broader array of interests and merit. Any fans of his current work should check his Twitter feed where Derington regularly delivers iconic interpretations of superheroes from both Marvel and DC Comics. No matter what this artist chooses to do, he’s bound to delight fans.

Russell Dauterman

Dauterman has become one of the biggest artists at Marvel Comics due to his consistently outstanding work on Thor. It appears that his run, along with that of Jason Aaron, may be coming to an end soon though. That creates a lot of opportunities for Dauterman either at Marvel or elsewhere, and we are thrilled to see what project he will jump on next. Between the upcoming finale for Jane Foster and unannounced projects beyond, it’s bound to be a big year for Dauterman.

Joelle Jones

Jones has moved between her creator-owned projects like Lady Killer and superhero ones like Supergirl: Being Super throughout 2017. Being Super has received a lot of acclaim and been pushed in the book market for good reason. It’s a great take on a character with an increasingly large profile. With any luck 2018 will see Jones continue to work on special projects at DC Comics, bringing her talents to bear on characters in need of a fresh take and broader audience.

Sara Pichelli

Pichelli’s work for the past several years has been focused with collaborator Brian Michael Bendis on Miles Morales. Now that Bendis is leaving Marvel, there’s a big question as to what Pichelli will do next. Whether she chooses to test the waters at DC Comics alongside Bendis or try out an ongoing series outside of Spider-Man, readers ought to keep watch. Pichelli is an immense talent and is bound to shake things up wherever her next big project is launched.

Paul Renaud

Renaud is making a big splash at the start of this year as he returns to superhero comics in the pages of Rise of the Black Panther. The six-issue mini-series will remind longtime readers of Renaud’s talent and capture the interest of many new ones after the Black Panther movie lands in February. That still leaves six entire months for Renaud to fill with his rich, textured layouts of the most iconic Marvel superheroes. If he chooses to stick around, then there should be no shortage of readers ready for whatever he works on next.

Erica Henderson

Henderson is the most consistent cartoonist in superhero comics. Not only does The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl land on a regular basis, but it also has included graphic novels and various other projects with Henderson over the past few years. She is an artist worth following, if only for the 12 issues of Squirrel Girl we expect to see in 2018. However, her talent and work ethic suggests there will be even more coming down the pipe, and it will all be a lot of fun.

Christian Ward

Ward was one of Marvel Comics’ MVPs in 2017 with top-notch work on both Black Bolt and the collections of the newest Ultimates series. His psychedelic layouts and layered coloring provides a truly universal scope for stories that spanned the furthest reaches of Marvel’s tapestry. Whether he’s doing covers or interiors, Ward draws readers eyes and is being treated like the A-list talent he is. With more Black Bolt and many other unannounced projects to come, fans ought to keep track of Ward throughout 2018.

Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Walta is an artist that readers should follow to every new ongoing series he touches. Just looking at the past couple of years reveals a brutal stint on Magneto and the universally acclaimed Vision. Now he has moved onto Doctor Strange with all of the small oddities and universal conflicts that title entails. Walta has an exceptional knack for picking out the best ongoing superhero series to work on, and dedicated readers are consistently rewarded both by his artwork and the stories he tells.

James Harren

Harren recently filled in for a complete issue of Thor in which he detailed the Mangog’s return along with an explosive battle against the War Thor. For readers who had not taken notice of Harren’s incredible run on Rumble, this issue was an attention-catching debut. The artist packs an incredible sense of speed and visceral detail into his action sequences; his monster designs are second to none. While Harren might only be filling in at Marvel, we hope to see more consistent work from him going forward, along with the insane level of action he brings to superhero comics.

Greg Smallwood

Smallwood’s run on Moon Knight helped bring his talent to a broader audience and highlighted a unique skill for blending styles and media. The artist is still on an exclusive contract with Marvel Comics, which is great news for superhero fans. He has recently touched Guardians of the Galaxy and Amazing Spider-Man, but no new ongoing series has been announced with the artist yet. We look forward to whatever character or team he tackles for a long stint next, as it’s bound to be another redefining run.