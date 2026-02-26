10 Toughest DC Characters Captain America Can Definitely Beat

Captain America has always been the leader of the Marvel superhero community. He wasn’t the first Marvel hero, but he was the one that ended up being the most popular, the one that everyone looked to. His return in the Silver Age allowed the publisher to hit the next level on the Avengers side of things, and he has since become the greatest of the great. His supersoldier serum enhanced body isn’t the most powerful, but he is one of the most unbeatable fighters ever. Cap never gives up, and it doesn’t matter if he’s facing down a Nazi or a cosmic god, nothing stops him. This has allowed him to punch far above his weight class.

The characters of DC Comics are known for being the most powerful, formidable beings in comics. They have high power levels, and even the human ones can pull off feats that are basically superhuman. Many of them would beat Cap, but there are some of them that he takes down every time. Captain America can take out these ten tough DC characters, proving just how formidable he is.

10) The Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Joker is DC’s most storied villain, a complete psychopath whose inhuman abilities to take and receive pain have made him one of the most feared humans ever. One of his closest analogues at Marvel would be Red Skull (although even Joker hates Nazis), and Cap faces off against him constantly. It would be a lively battle between Cap and the Clown Prince of Crime, and the villain would definitely surprise him several times, but in the end, Cap is just plain better at everything, which will give him the win.

9) Vandal Savage

image Courtesy of DC Comics

Vandal Savage and Captain America are actually perfect enemies for each other. Vandal is stronger and older than Cap, but he’s also vain and evil. The two of them would have a monumental clash, and Cap would take a lot of damage, but here’s the thing: even Vandal Savage could only take so many adamantium/vibranium alloy shield hits to the head. Cap’s better on defense than Savage, and that would make a huge difference in the fight. He’d be able to take advantage of Savage’s anger and bloodlust, playing the villain like a fiddle before taking him out.

8) Killer Croc

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Killer Croc is a savage monster, but he’s nothing that Cap couldn’t handle. He’s super strong (although it doesn’t seem like he has a high level of super strength) and very durable, but the shield is going to be his biggest bane. Croc’s plenty strong and fast, but he’s just nowhere near as smart a fighter as Cap is, and that’s going to cost him. He has no defense other than his powers, and Cap is smaller and more agile. It would be quite a contest but in the end, the Star-Spangled Avenger would be able to take him.

7) Blockbuster II

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Blockbuster is the second villain of the name. His brother gained super strength and durability that made him stupid, which led to him getting beat a lot. The second one didn’t have this problem and became the crime boss of Bludhaven. However, Cap would honestly take him pretty easily. Blockbuster loses to the pretty flippy man of the DC Universe, Nightwing, so he’s definitely losing to Marvel’s pretty flippy man, who just so happens to carry a shield that he likes to throw at super strong foes’ faces. Blockbuster might get a shot in, but once Cap gets his bearings, this isn’t a hard fight for him.

6) Bane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bane has become one of Batman’s greatest foes, and he would present Cap with a challenge. Not because of Venom, but because he’s just as smart a fighter as the living legend of World War II is. The two of them would find themselves in a chess match of a fight, one where each of them is constantly coming up with plans all while countering the other person. It will eventually get down to a fight between the two of them, and as with many of these fights, it all comes down to the shield. It basically counters anything that Venom gives Bane and gives Cap a great way to do damage from angles that will confound the villain. It would be a great fight, but Cap wins every time.

5) Green Arrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Arrow is one of the toughest vigilantes around. One thing a lot of people don’t realize is just how strong he is. His bow’s pull is a hundred and three pounds, and he can launch multiples arrows in seconds. Imagine how hard he can hit you. He’s going to give Cap a workout, but the thing is that the Sentinel of Liberty spent years training with Hawkeye, and he and Green Arrow have similar movesets. Ollie would get some better quips in than attacks, and it would at least make an entertaining brawl, but Cap would be able to win this one pretty handily.

4) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Captain America has fought aquatic kings a lot of over the years, DC’s king of the waves is going to a little different. Aquaman is vastly stronger than Namor. However, the two of them are similar enough that Cap would be able to take down Arthur. DC’s king of Atlantis isn’t as easy to anger as Namor is, so Cap wouldn’t be able to use that against him, but he’d still be able to take him down. Again, the shield is key here. As durable as Arthur is, it’s going to start hurting after not too long. Plus, Cap is smart enough to stay away from water, forcing the aquatic hero out into the open, where Cap is more comfortable. It would not be an easy fight at all, but the Star-Spangled Avenger would take the W.

3) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nightwing is better than Batman in a lot of ways, but he would still lose to Cap. The two fighters have a lot in common: they’re both acrobatic fighters who have spent most of their lives battling evil. However, Cap’s shield is a better weapon than anything that Nightwing carries, and he’s stronger and faster than Dick. This will definitely be an awesome high octane brawl, with each of them pulling off some amazing moves, but in the end, Cap is just a little bit better because of the shield. His defense is better than Dick’s and his reaction times are faster, so that will make all the difference.

2) Hawkman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hawkman is basically DC’s Wolverine, and he and Cap would have an amazing fight. Carter Hall’s flight abilities are giving to give him huge advantage for a time, but Steve Rogers is smart enough to know to take the fight somewhere where Hall’s mobility won’t be as useful. Cap can easily defend himself against Carter’s divebomb attacks, and that will frustrate the warrior more and more. The Star-Spangled Avenger is a much more patient, defensive fighter, and he’ll control the tenor of the fight enough to confound Hawkman. Excellent fight, but Cap will outthink his foe for the win.

1) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

So, we have seen Batman and Captain America fight many times over the years, and it’s honestly usually been a draw. Basically, either of them could beat the other in any given fight, depending on who made the first mistake. While Cap wouldn’t definitely win every fight against the Dark Knight, he can take him down. He has the ability and the skill, and if he’s able to outthink Batman, he can win. Likewise, the Caped Crusader could take down the Sentinel of Liberty as well, if everything lined up right. That’s how fights between them would work. Either of them can win, it just depends on the particular night and the particular fight.

