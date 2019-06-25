2019 Eisner Awards: Which Series Will Win?

San Diego Comic-Con is less than one month away, and with it the 2019 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. While they might lack the glitz and glamor that come with more popular (and lucrative) mediums like film or music, the Eisners remain the gold standard for critical recognition in American comics. Each year they collect a diverse set of judges to select nominees before inviting much of the comics industry to vote for the winners. It’s a method that regularly produces a great set of recommendations for readers, representing everything from superhero comics to indie darlings.

In order to help our own readers sift through the many categories and nominees, we’ve broken down the most significant awards from the show into three categories: Creators, Series, and Collections. In addition to providing lists like this one, we are also offering our own guide for expectations from our comic book review editor Chase Magnett. He is providing his take on who seems most likely to win and who he thinks ought to win in each category.

Be sure to keep an eye out for coverage on the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con though, as the Eisners are notoriously unpredictable and there are bound to be at least a few surprises. For now, be sure to check out the many accomplished comics and creators in each category, and consider reading a few more to root for when the Eisners arrive.

Best Short Story

“Get Naked in Barcelona,” by Steven T. Seagle and Emei Olivia Burell, in Get Naked (Image)

“The Ghastlygun Tinies,” by Matt Cohen and Marc Palm, in MAD magazine #4 (DC)

“Here I Am,” by Shaun Tan, in I Feel Machine (SelfMadeHero)

“Life During Interesting Times,” by Mike Dawson (The Nib)

“Supply Chains,” by Peter and Maria Hoey, in Coin-Op #7 (Coin-Op Books)

“The Talk of the Saints,” by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

Who We Think Will Win: “The Talk of the Saints”

Writer Tom King has been a consistent fit for this category with multiple nominations and one win in recent years. Given the positive reception of this story and its ties to the passing of Swamp Thing co-creator Bernie Wrightson, it seems a likely contender for the win.

Who We Think Should Win: “Life During Interesting Times”

This short story is a stand out, both for its thoughtful reflection on history and excellent use of the digital scrolling format. With each downward push of the mouse pad, Dawson reveals more of his story in a fashion that surprises and moves readers based on how it emerges from “below” their browser. This sense of how readers are engaging with the comic makes it an incredibly effective story delivered in very little space.

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Beneath the Dead Oak Tree, by Emily Carroll (ShortBox)

Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise, by Jeff Lemire and Emi Lenox (Dark Horse)

No Better Words, by Carolyn Nowak (Silver Sprocket)

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)

The Terrible Elisabeth Dumn Against the Devils In Suits, by Arabson, translated by James Robinson (IHQ Studio/ Image)

Who We Think Will Win: Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310

This is likely the best standalone issue to emerge from superhero comics in 2018. It’s one thing to capture what Spider-Man is about, but another to elevate that story into being about modern bravery and resilience. This tale is as much about New Yorkers, teenagers, and public servants as it is Peter Parker, showing how this icon helps us understand the everyday heroism of so many people.

Who We Think Should Win: Beneath the Dead Oak Tree

Keeping in mind that Zdarsky is an absolutely deserving winner, no one makes comics like Emily Carroll today. Her ability to design both for the page and the digital screen is unmatched, a skill that allows her to tell some of the scariest, most affecting, and most effective comics around. Beneath the Dead Oak Tree is another example of one of comics’ best modern talents in a perfectly contained package.

Best Continuing Series

Batman, by Tom King et al. (DC)

Black Hammer: Age of Doom, by Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston, and Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)

Gasolina, by Sean Mackiewicz and Niko Walter (Skybound/Image)

Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julaa Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

The Immortal Hulk, by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and Ruy José (Marvel)

Runaways, by Rainbow Rowell and Kris Anka (Marvel)

Who We Think Will Win: Giant Days

With Giant Days reaching the end of its run, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the truly best continuing series start to attract some well-deserved plaudits. Each issue of this series has been a delight, capable of evoking great humor and emotion on every single page. It will be missed and deserves any accolades it attracts on a farewell tour.

Who We Think Should Win: The Immortal Hulk

This is a showdown between two series that give it their all in every issue. The Immortal Hulk wins out for redefining the artistic career of Joe Bennett and pushing the superhero genre to seemingly impossible highs in current publication schemes. It’s a series that regularly defies definition and pushes itself further each month (and sometimes more often). While we hope this series sticks around, it deserves plenty of recognition now.

Best Limited Series

Batman: White Knight, by Sean Murphy (DC)

Eternity Girl, by Magdalene Visaggio and Sonny Liew (Vertigo/DC)

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, by Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, and Mark Morales (DC)

Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

X-Men: Grand Design: Second Genesis, by Ed Piskor (Marvel)

Who We Think Will Win: Mister Miracle

This one seems plenty obvious given the reception of both the limited series and all of the attached creators. Nothing else on this list was talked about quite as much as Mister Miracle, and almost everything critics and readers had to say was good.

Who We Think Should Win: X-Men: Grand Design: Second Genesis

Whereas Mister Miracle was built on referencing the past, both in its content and framework, “Second Genesis” only did that on the former count. The presentation of this series was something fresh for superhero comics, applying Piskor’s approach to history and style to a genre that’s resistant to change. Instead of commenting on the careers and formalism of other artists, this one is pure Piskor; that’s pure gold.

Best New Series

Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

Crowded, by Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, and Ted Brandt (Image)

Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Isola, by Brenden Fletcher and Karl Kerschl (Image)

Man-Eaters, by Chelsea Cain, Lia Miternique and Kate Niemczyk (Image)

Skyward, by Joe Henderson and Lee Garbett (Image)

Who We Think Will Win: Isola

Image Comics dominated this category for 2018 with a lot of incredible new series. As much as we absolutely adore Crowded and Gideon Falls at ComicBook.Com, Isola is the best all-around new series to emerge from the year, and it shows in other categories. Multiple nods for Karl Kerschl’s interiors and covers reveal a real love for this fantasy world, one that we expect could dominate the Eisners this year.

Who We Think Should Win: Isola

Isola is the best of the best in a category where just about every new series is worth trying. Whether or not it sweeps its associated categories, Isola should at least win this one.