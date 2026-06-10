Marvel’s Mangaverse Marks It’s 25th Anniversary With Five New One-Shots

25 years ago, Marvel Comics first introduced fans to the Marvel Mangaverse, which featured manga-inspired versions of beloved heroes and villains like Iron Maiden, Doctor Strange, and Storm. Now, in celebration of the 25th anniversary, Marvel is bringing back the Mangaverse in a series of five new one-shots, and it will feature some of Marvel’s most popular characters from Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and more.

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The five one-shot comics will release throughout the month of September, and things will kick off with Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Blood #1 and then will close out with Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Destiny #1. The one-shots between these two books include Iron Knight, Arcane Avengers, and Ghostlocke, and all of these stories will reintroduce the Mangaverse as if it had been published continually over the past 20 years. You can check out your first look at the new one-shots and covers below.

Marvel’s Mangaverse Return Will Feature The Debut of The Arcane Avengers, Ghostlocke, and More

The one-shots will get started with Web of Blood #1, and that story will be written by Joe and Jack Kelly, with artwork from Kenny Ruiz. The story will feature Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Weapon X-Tremis (Laura Kinney), and Legion (Illyana Rasputin) as they try to stop a prophesied apocalypse that is being driven by the return of the Phoenix, and those are just a few of the names that will likely be featured in the story.

This project was a dream for Joe and Jack Kelly, who already adore the worlds of manga and anime. “Every week my dad and I talk for hours about everything that’s happening in our favorite comics and manga, so being asked to do this for Marvel has been an honor,” Jack said.

“When Lauren and Mark came to me with the Mangaverse project and specifically offered the opportunity to co-write it with Jack, it was an immediate yes,” Joe said. “This project is a love letter to manga and anime via the Marvel Mangaverse, brought to stunning life by artist Kenny Ruiz.”

“My job is to live up to what Joe and Jack Kelly and Yuji Kaku Sensei have created, like a poor shonen hero clearly overwhelmed by the challenge,” Ruiz said. “But if you live and breathe manga like I do, you know what to do in those situations: grit your teeth, sacrifice everything, and give it your all. I can’t tell you anything yet, but I can’t stop drawing. This new era of the Mangaverse is demanding everything we have to give—and damn it, we’re not backing down.”

Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Blood #1

RETURN TO THE MANGAVERSE… JUST IN TIME TO SEE IT END?! 25 years have passed since our last visit to the Mangaverse and in Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Blood #1, we discover a world where technology no longer works and magic reigns supreme, where a looming apocalypse threatens to end the world in a sea of flames. That is, unless Miles Morales, Laura Kinney, and Illyana Rasputin have something to say about it! But as each attempt to stave off armageddon leads each further down the road of forbidden magic, these friends turned enemies must confront the question of whether their choices really will save the world – or doom it entirely!

Marvel Mangaverse: Iron Knight #1

After the dominoes begin to fall in Web of Blood, writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse) turn the spotlight to the city of new Chicago and resident Riri Williams, who protects the streets as Ironheart using a mana-powered suit of armor. After losing a close friend, Riri finds herself traveling down a dangerous path of vengeance alongside the legendary sorcerer known as Moon Knight in Marvel Mangaverse: Iron Knight #1, a shonen-inspired and action-packed one-shot, available September 9.

Marvel Mangaverse: Arcane Avengers #1

The next one-shot comes by from the team of rising star writer Ashley Allen (Magik & Colossus) and artist Mirka Andolfo (Ms. Marvel) as they introduce the Arcane Avengers, a reluctant group of sorcerers led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. Cursed to defeat and imprison demonic yokai alongside teammates Bloodline and Wiccan, Bucky looks for opportunity to free himself and finally be free from his captor’s control. As a new wave of yokai incursion stretches the team’s resources, Bucky plots his escape, but the sudden reappearance of his former childhood friend, Hawkeye, throws all his plans into disarray in Marvel Mangaverse: Arcane Avengers #1, on sale September 16.

Marvel Mangaverse: Ghostlocke #1

Bodies are lining the streets as Cletus Kasady, A.K.A. Carnage, carves a bloody swathe through humans and yokai alike. Together with her Shinigami bike, Kwannon, A.K.A. Ghostlocke, aims the Spirit of Vengeance at Carnage in a bid to stop his twisted cataclysmic desires in Marvel Mangaverse: Ghostlocke #1 from writer Alyssa Wong (Deadpool) and Michael YG (Iron Fist), in shops on September 23.

Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Destiny #1

It all comes to a startling conclusion as Joe and Jack Kelly and artist Kenny Ruiz reunite in Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Destiny #1 to put Miles, Laura, and Illyana at the center of the end of the world. Will these former friends be able to put aside their differences and save the planet before it burns to ash around them? The five-week Mangaverse 25th Anniversary event concludes in dramatic fashion on September 30.

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