2023 Eisner Award Winners Include DC's Nightwing, Batman: One Bad Day

Comic-Con International announced the 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards winners last night at a special ceremony. Writer James Tynion IV won his third Best Writer Eisner Award in a row, celebrated for his work on a slew of titles including Something Is Killing the Children (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake (DC); and The Department of Truth (Image). DC's Nightwing, a fan-favorite, walked away with two awards including Best Continuing Series for Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo and Best Cover Artist for Redondo. Creator Chip Zdarsky also walked away with another Eisner Award, winning for Best New Series for his comic Public Domain.

DC's Batman also walked away another popular candidate. Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler one-shot from Writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads walked away with the Best Single Issue/One-Shot, and the story "Finding Batman" by the late Kevin Conroy and J. Bone in the DC Pride 2022 one shot won the Best Short Story. The 2023 Eisner Awards judging panel consists of librarian Moni Barrette, educator/collector Peter Jones, retailer Jen King, journalist Sean Kleefeld, scholar/comics creator A. David Lewis, and comics instructor/curator TJ Shevlin. Check out the full list of winners below.