PS1 Exclusive Game Gets Special New PS5 Release on 30th Anniversary

A PS1 exclusive game from 1996, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is getting a special new release alongside a PS2 game, its direct sequel. As you may know, 1996 was a special year in gaming history, thanks to headliners like Super Mario 64, Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Quake, and Super Mario RPG. There weren’t just some heavy hitters, some bona fide gaming classics, but a lot of new IP got its start in 1996, as you can see just in the brief list above.

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In the modern era, it is lesser known, but an early PS1 exclusive series, Legacy of Kain, also got its start with the release of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. Now, 30 years later, a special Deluxe Edition bundle featuring it and its PS2 sequel has been announced by Limited Run Games. This $100 bundle includes emulated copies of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Blood Omen 2 for the PS5, plus a special and exclusive Steel Case and a special and exclusive Softcover Art Book. Pre-orders for the special edition have just opened today and are set to be live until July 5, with orders expected to be fulfilled and shipped sometime between January 1, 2027 and March 31, 2027.

Classic PS1 and PS2 Games

For those unfamiliar with this pair of games, the first is Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which debuted the Legacy of Kain series in 1996. Developed by Silicon Knights and published by Crystal Dynamics, it is an action-adventure game, and notably a PS1 exclusive game. After launch, it came to PC as well, but never any other console. Meanwhile, upon release, it sold well and earned an 83% on GameRankings.

Blood Omen 2 came six years later in 2002, and is actually the fourth game in the series, though a direct sequel to the first game. At this point, Crystal Dynamics was developing the series and Eidos Interactive was publishing it. Interestingly, it was directed by Glenn Schofield, who would go on to create Dead Space and found Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games. The first game, meanwhile, was directed by series creator and Silicon Knights founder Denis Dyack, who got out of the industry a couple of decades ago but recently came back for the new game, Deadhaus Sonata.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.