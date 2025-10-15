3 Times the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants Were Better Heroes Than the X-Men

The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants (also known as the Brotherhood of Mutants or just “The Brotherhood”) is a team of mutants that have been enemies of the X-Men since the team’s inception. They have very different viewpoints on the world than Charles Xavier’s students, and see humanity as a problem. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants was initially brought together by Magneto to obtain world domination and to solve the human issue. There have been a few different iterations of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants over the years, featuring a variety of mutants that see humans as the world’s problem.

Despite being a villainous supergroup, The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants has done good for the world, sometimes better than the X-Men were able to. It shows that a group that was initially brought together to take the world with an iron fist can develop into something that is good for both mutants and humans. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants shows that even villains can have a good heart occasionally and rise up to do better than the teams that have been established to save the world.

Saved Xavier

Professor Charles Xavier is one of the names most associated with the X-Men, as he has mentored and led every member of the team. At some point in the comics, Xavier is kidnapped, leaving the X-Men to search for their leader. Unfortunately for them, Cerebro has gained sentience and making it harder for the superhero team to find their mentor.

That is when the Brotherhood of Mutants steps in and saves Xavier from his captors, doing something that the X-Men could not. Xavier then acts as a leader to the mutant group, who in turn aid the X-Men. This was a good act for the Brotherhood of Mutants, helping establish them as heroes at that time.

Freedom Force

The shape-shifting mutant Mystique takes over the Brotherhood of the Evil Mutants at times, shifting how the group works. This was especially true when she turned the group into the Freedom Force, a team that tried to fight for good. Things do not go very well for the Freedom Force, but they at least tried. Comic book readers see teams such as the X-Men stand up against evil and display acts of altruism constantly.

What makes the Freedom Force a good act is the fact that the Brotherhood of Mutants is far from being “good” and still tries to work on the right side of the road. Things may not have worked out the way that they were expecting, but the attempt was there.

Havok Tricks Dark Beast

The mutant Havok forms his own Brotherhood of Evil Mutants at one point, simply calling it the Brotherhood. However, the group was not brought together to do evil, but rather as a ruse to capture a villain. The bad guy known as Dark Beast was causing trouble, and Havok was trying to stop him.

The hero was able to use the villainous group in order to actually bring about justice, turning the Brotherhood into something good. It shows that the Brotherhood of Mutants can come together to do great things and that the team does not need to be synonymous with evil.

